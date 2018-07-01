Memcached session store, using node-memcached for communication with cache server.

Installation

via npm:

$ npm install connect-memcached

Example

var express = require ( "express" ), session = require ( "express-session" ), cookieParser = require ( "cookie-parser" ), http = require ( "http" ), app = express(), MemcachedStore = require ( "connect-memcached" )(session); app.use(cookieParser()); app.use( session({ secret : "CatOnKeyboard" , key : "test" , proxy : "true" , resave : false , saveUninitialized : false , store : new MemcachedStore({ hosts : [ "127.0.0.1:11211" ], secret : "123, easy as ABC. ABC, easy as 123" }) }) ); app.get( "/" , function ( req, res ) { if (req.session.views) { ++req.session.views; } else { req.session.views = 1 ; } res.send( "Viewed <strong>" + req.session.views + "</strong> times." ); }); http.createServer(app).listen( 9341 , function ( ) { console .log( "Listening on %d" , this .address().port); });

Options

hosts Memcached servers locations, can be string, array, hash.

Memcached servers locations, can be string, array, hash. prefix An optional prefix for each memcache key, in case you are sharing your memcached servers with something generating its own keys.

An optional prefix for each memcache key, in case you are sharing your memcached servers with something generating its own keys. ttl An optional parameter used for setting the default TTL (in seconds)

An optional parameter used for setting the default TTL (in seconds) secret An optional secret can be used to encrypt/decrypt session contents.

An optional secret can be used to encrypt/decrypt session contents. algorithm An optional algorithm parameter may be used, but must be valid based on returned crypto.getCiphers() . The current default is aes-256-ctr and was chosen based on the following information

An optional algorithm parameter may be used, but must be valid based on returned . The current default is and was chosen based on the following information ... Rest of given option will be passed directly to the node-memcached constructor.

For details see node-memcached.

Upgrading from v0.x.x -> v1.x.x

If You're upgrading from the pre v1.0.0 version of this library and use encryption for session data be sure to remove all session entries created with previous version.

Upgrading library without taking appropriate action will result in SyntaxError exceptions during JSON parsing of decoded entries.

Sessions without encryption are not affected.

Contributors

Big thanks for the contributors! See the actual list here!

License

(The MIT License)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.