connect-markdown

by expressjs
0.0.3 (see all)

Auto convert markdown to html for connect.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

connect-markdown

Build Status Coverage Status Build Status

NPM

logo

Auto convert markdown to html for connect.

Install

$ npm install connect-markdown

Usage

var connect = require('connect');
var connectMarkdown = require('connect-markdown');

var app = connect();

/**
 * GET /docs      <= marked() = /docs/index.md
 * GET /docs/rest <= marked() = /docs/rest.md
 */
app.use('/docs', connectMarkdown({
  root: __dirname + '/docs',
  // layout: root + '/layout.html',
  // indexName: 'index', // you can change to `readme` or `README`
}));

app.listen(1984);

TODO

  • cache for performance

Authors

$ git summary

 project  : connect-markdown
 repo age : 12 days
 active   : 3 days
 commits  : 8
 files    : 17
 authors  :
     7  fengmk2                 87.5%
     1  dead-horse              12.5%

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 fengmk2 <fengmk2@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

100
