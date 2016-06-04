A middleware to inject content into any HTTP response.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install connect-injector

Injecting

The basic API looks like this:

var injector = require ( 'connect-injector' ); var middleware = injector( function when ( req, res ) { }, function converter ( content, req, res, callback ) { content req res callback });

And can be used like any other Connect and Express middleware. You need to make sure to use the injector middleware before the actual content is being written.

Examples

JSONP support

A very useful example for connect-injector is to add JSONP support to any application/json repsonse:

var injector = require ( 'connect-injector' ); var inject = injector( function ( req, res ) { var isJSON = res.getHeader( 'content-type' ).indexOf( 'application/json' ) !== -1 ; return isJSON && req.query.callback; }, function ( data, req, res, callback ) { callback( null , req.query.callback + '(' + data.toString() + ')' ); }); connect().use(connect.query()).use(inject).use( );

Now any application/json response will be wrapped into a callback if given the callback=xyz query parameter.

Code minification

Another use case would be to minify JavaScript files on the fly using UglifyJS:

var injector = require ( 'connect-injector' ); var connect = require ( 'connect' ); var UglifyJS = require ( 'uglify-js' ); var cache = {}; var uglify = function ( code ) { var toplevel = UglifyJS.parse(code); toplevel.figure_out_scope(); var compressor = UglifyJS.Compressor({ warnings : false }); var compressed = toplevel.transform(compressor); compressed.figure_out_scope(); compressed.compute_char_frequency(); compressed.mangle_names(); return compressed.print_to_string(); }; var inject = injector( function ( req, res ) { return res.getHeader( 'content-type' ).indexOf( 'application/javascript' ) !== -1 ; }, function ( data, req, res, callback ) { if (!cache[req.url]) { cache[req.url] = uglify(data.toString()); } callback( null , cache[req.url]); }); var app = connect().use(inject).use(connect.static(__dirname + '/../test' )); app.listen( 8080 );

Rewriting proxied files

connect-injector is tested to work with http-proxy you can rewrite existing proxied content:

var httpProxy = require ( 'http-proxy' ); var connect = require ( 'connect' ); var injector = require ( 'connect-injector' ); var proxy = httpProxy.createProxyServer(); var inject = injector( function ( req, res ) { return res.getHeader( 'content-type' ).indexOf( 'text/html' ) === 0 ; }, function ( data, req, res, callback ) { callback( null , data.toString().replace( '</body>' , '<p>Powered by connect-injector</p></body>' )); }); var proxyMiddleware = function ( req, res ) { req.headers.host = 'daffl.github.io' ; proxy.web(req, res, { target : 'http://daffl.github.io' }); }; var proxyApp = connect().use(inject).use(proxyMiddleware); proxyApp.listen( 8080 );

After starting the server, check http://localhost:8080/connect-injector/dummycontent.html to see the injected content.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 David Luecke

Licensed under the MIT license.