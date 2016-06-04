A middleware to inject content into any HTTP response.
Install the module with:
npm install connect-injector
The basic API looks like this:
var injector = require('connect-injector');
var middleware = injector(function when(req, res) {
// for this request and repsonse
// return whether or not to enable injecting
}, function converter(content, req, res, callback) {
content // the entire response buffer
req // the HTTP request
res // the HTTP response
callback // (error, data) with the injected data
});
And can be used like any other Connect and Express middleware. You need to make sure to use the injector middleware before the actual content is being written.
A very useful example for connect-injector is to add JSONP
support to any
application/json repsonse:
var injector = require('connect-injector');
var inject = injector(function(req, res) {
var isJSON = res.getHeader('content-type').indexOf('application/json') !== -1;
return isJSON && req.query.callback;
}, function(data, req, res, callback) {
callback(null, req.query.callback + '(' + data.toString() + ')');
});
// inject needs to be used before any middleware that writes to the response
connect().use(connect.query()).use(inject).use(/* your other middleware here */);
Now any
application/json response will be wrapped into a callback if given the
callback=xyz query parameter.
Another use case would be to minify JavaScript files on the fly using UglifyJS:
var injector = require('connect-injector');
var connect = require('connect');
var UglifyJS = require('uglify-js');
// Cache for already uglified files
var cache = {};
// Function that uglifies JavaScript code
var uglify = function (code) {
var toplevel = UglifyJS.parse(code);
toplevel.figure_out_scope();
var compressor = UglifyJS.Compressor({
warnings: false
});
var compressed = toplevel.transform(compressor);
compressed.figure_out_scope();
compressed.compute_char_frequency();
compressed.mangle_names();
return compressed.print_to_string();
};
var inject = injector(function(req, res) {
return res.getHeader('content-type').indexOf('application/javascript') !== -1;
}, function(data, req, res, callback) {
// Check the cache, uglify the code if not and add it
if(!cache[req.url]) {
cache[req.url] = uglify(data.toString());
}
callback(null, cache[req.url]);
});
// inject needs to be used before any middleware that writes to the response
var app = connect().use(inject).use(connect.static(__dirname + '/../test'));
app.listen(8080);
connect-injector is tested to work with http-proxy you can rewrite existing proxied content:
var httpProxy = require('http-proxy');
var connect = require('connect');
var injector = require('connect-injector');
var proxy = httpProxy.createProxyServer();
var inject = injector(function(req, res) {
return res.getHeader('content-type').indexOf('text/html') === 0;
}, function(data, req, res, callback) {
callback(null, data.toString().replace('</body>', '<p>Powered by connect-injector</p></body>'));
});
var proxyMiddleware = function(req, res) {
// You need to rewrite your host in order to be able to hit virtual hosts
req.headers.host = 'daffl.github.io';
proxy.web(req, res, {
target: 'http://daffl.github.io'
});
};
var proxyApp = connect().use(inject).use(proxyMiddleware);
proxyApp.listen(8080);
After starting the server, check
http://localhost:8080/connect-injector/dummycontent.html
to see the injected content.
Copyright (c) 2016 David Luecke
Licensed under the MIT license.