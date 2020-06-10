The flash is a special area of the session used for storing messages. Messages are written to the flash and cleared after being displayed to the user. The flash is typically used in combination with redirects, ensuring that the message is available to the next page that is to be rendered.

This middleware was extracted from Express 2.x, after Express 3.x removed direct support for the flash. connect-flash brings this functionality back to Express 3.x, as well as any other middleware-compatible framework or application. +1 for radical reusability.

Install

$ npm install connect -flash

Usage

Express 3.x

Flash messages are stored in the session. First, setup sessions as usual by enabling cookieParser and session middleware. Then, use flash middleware provided by connect-flash.

var flash = require ( 'connect-flash' ); var app = express(); app.configure( function ( ) { app.use(express.cookieParser( 'keyboard cat' )); app.use(express.session({ cookie : { maxAge : 60000 }})); app.use(flash()); });

With the flash middleware in place, all requests will have a req.flash() function that can be used for flash messages.

app.get( '/flash' , function ( req, res ) { req.flash( 'info' , 'Flash is back!' ) res.redirect( '/' ); }); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'index' , { messages : req.flash( 'info' ) }); });

Examples

For an example using connect-flash in an Express 3.x app, refer to the express3 example.

Tests

npm install --dev make test

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)