connect-favicons

by theworkers
0.1.6 (see all)

Serve site icons (favicon.ico and apple-touch-icon.png and its flavours) quickly and from any directory.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

126

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Connect Favicons

Serve site icons (favicon.ico and apple-touch-icon.png and all its flavours) quickly and from any directory.

Install

npm install --save git://github.com/theworkers/connect-favicons.git

Recognised icon filenames

  • favicon.ico
  • favicon.png
  • apple-touch-icon.png
  • apple-touch-icon-precomposed.png
  • apple-touch-icon-57x57.png
  • apple-touch-icon-57x57-precomposed.png
  • apple-touch-icon-72x72.png
  • apple-touch-icon-72x72-precomposed.png
  • apple-touch-icon-76x76.png
  • apple-touch-icon-76x76-precomposed.png
  • apple-touch-icon-114x114.png
  • apple-touch-icon-114x114-precomposed.png
  • apple-touch-icon-120x120.png
  • apple-touch-icon-120x120-precomposed.png
  • apple-touch-icon-144x144.png
  • apple-touch-icon-144x144-precomposed.png
  • apple-touch-icon-152x152.png
  • apple-touch-icon-152x152-precomposed.png
  • apple-touch-icon-180x180.png
  • apple-touch-icon-180x180-precomposed.png
  • favicon-16x16.png
  • favicon-32x32.png
  • favicon-128x128.png
  • favicon-256x256.png
  • mstile-150x150.png
  • safari-pinned-tab.svg

Usage

Add connect-favicons to your middleware stack before everything else. The whole point here is to serve favicon.ico and apple-touch-icon.png (et al.) quickly, without involving any routing.

In this case, you may have all your site icons, including favicon.ico in /public/img/icons:

app.use(favicons(__dirname + '/public/img/icons'));

Now any request to the example.com/favicon.ico or example.com/apple-touch-icon.png will be served by Connect Favicons, reading from the folder you specified.

Example

var http     = require('http');
var path     = require('path');
var express  = require('express');
var favicons = require('connect-favicons');

var app = express();

// Middleware stack
app.use(favicons(__dirname + '/public/img/icons'));
app.use(express.static(path.join(__dirname, '/public')));

http.createServer(app).listen(3000, function(){
    console.log("Express server listening on port " + 3000);
});

