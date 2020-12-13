Connect Favicons

Serve site icons (favicon.ico and apple-touch-icon.png and all its flavours) quickly and from any directory.

Install

npm install --save git://github.com/theworkers/connect-favicons.git

Recognised icon filenames

favicon.ico

favicon.png

apple-touch-icon.png

apple-touch-icon-precomposed.png

apple-touch-icon-57x57.png

apple-touch-icon-57x57-precomposed.png

apple-touch-icon-72x72.png

apple-touch-icon-72x72-precomposed.png

apple-touch-icon-76x76.png

apple-touch-icon-76x76-precomposed.png

apple-touch-icon-114x114.png

apple-touch-icon-114x114-precomposed.png

apple-touch-icon-120x120.png

apple-touch-icon-120x120-precomposed.png

apple-touch-icon-144x144.png

apple-touch-icon-144x144-precomposed.png

apple-touch-icon-152x152.png

apple-touch-icon-152x152-precomposed.png

apple-touch-icon-180x180.png

apple-touch-icon-180x180-precomposed.png

favicon-16x16.png

favicon-32x32.png

favicon-128x128.png

favicon-256x256.png

mstile-150x150.png

safari-pinned-tab.svg

Usage

Add connect-favicons to your middleware stack before everything else. The whole point here is to serve favicon.ico and apple-touch-icon.png (et al.) quickly, without involving any routing.

In this case, you may have all your site icons, including favicon.ico in /public/img/icons :

app.use(favicons(__dirname + '/public/img/icons' ));

Now any request to the example.com/favicon.ico or example.com/apple-touch-icon.png will be served by Connect Favicons, reading from the folder you specified.

Example