This middleware ensures that a user is logged in. If a request is received that is unauthenticated, the request will be redirected to a login page. The URL will be saved in the session, so the user can be conveniently returned to the page that was originally requested.
$ npm install connect-ensure-login
In this example, an application has a settings page where preferences can be configured. A user must be logged in before accessing this page.
app.get('/settings',
ensureLoggedIn('/login'),
function(req, res) {
res.render('settings', { user: req.user });
});
If a user is not logged in when attempting to access this page, the request will
be redirected to
/login and the original request URL (
/settings) will be
saved to the session at
req.session.returnTo.
This middleware integrates seamlessly with Passport.
Simply mount Passport's
authenticate() middleware at the login route.
app.get('/login', function(req, res) {
res.render('login');
});
app.post('/login', passport.authenticate('local', { successReturnToOrRedirect: '/', failureRedirect: '/login' }));
Upon log in, Passport will notice the
returnTo URL saved in the session and
redirect the user back to
/settings.
If the user is not logged in, the sequence of requests and responses that take place during this process can be confusing. Here is a step-by-step overview of what happens:
GET /settings
session.returnTo to
/settings
/login
GET /login
POST /login
session.returnTo and redirects to
/settings
GET /settings
$ npm install --dev
$ make test
Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)