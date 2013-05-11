openbase logo
cel

connect-ensure-login

by Jared Hanson
0.1.1 (see all)

Login session ensuring middleware for Connect and Express.

Documentation
38.2K

GitHub Stars

450

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

1

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

connect-ensure-login

This middleware ensures that a user is logged in. If a request is received that is unauthenticated, the request will be redirected to a login page. The URL will be saved in the session, so the user can be conveniently returned to the page that was originally requested.

Install

$ npm install connect-ensure-login

Usage

Ensure Authentication

In this example, an application has a settings page where preferences can be configured. A user must be logged in before accessing this page.

app.get('/settings',
  ensureLoggedIn('/login'),
  function(req, res) {
    res.render('settings', { user: req.user });
  });

If a user is not logged in when attempting to access this page, the request will be redirected to /login and the original request URL (/settings) will be saved to the session at req.session.returnTo.

Log In and Return To

This middleware integrates seamlessly with Passport. Simply mount Passport's authenticate() middleware at the login route.

app.get('/login', function(req, res) {
  res.render('login');
});

app.post('/login', passport.authenticate('local', { successReturnToOrRedirect: '/', failureRedirect: '/login' }));

Upon log in, Passport will notice the returnTo URL saved in the session and redirect the user back to /settings.

Step By Step

If the user is not logged in, the sequence of requests and responses that take place during this process can be confusing. Here is a step-by-step overview of what happens:

  1. User navigates to GET /settings
    • Middleware sets session.returnTo to /settings
    • Middleware redirects to /login
  2. User's browser follows redirect to GET /login
    • Application renders a login form (or, alternatively, offers SSO)
  3. User submits credentials to POST /login
    • Application verifies credentials
    • Passport reads session.returnTo and redirects to /settings
  4. User's browser follows redirect to GET /settings
    • Now authenticated, application renders settings page

Tests

$ npm install --dev
$ make test

Build Status

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)

