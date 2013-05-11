This middleware ensures that a user is logged in. If a request is received that is unauthenticated, the request will be redirected to a login page. The URL will be saved in the session, so the user can be conveniently returned to the page that was originally requested.

Install

$ npm install connect -ensure- login

Usage

Ensure Authentication

In this example, an application has a settings page where preferences can be configured. A user must be logged in before accessing this page.

app. get ( '/settings' , ensureLoggedIn( '/login' ), function (req, res) { res.render( 'settings' , { user : req. user }); });

If a user is not logged in when attempting to access this page, the request will be redirected to /login and the original request URL ( /settings ) will be saved to the session at req.session.returnTo .

Log In and Return To

This middleware integrates seamlessly with Passport. Simply mount Passport's authenticate() middleware at the login route.

app .get ( '/login' , function(req, res) { res .render ( 'login' ); }); app .post ( '/login' , passport.authenticate( 'local' , { successReturnToOrRedirect : '/' , failureRedirect : '/login' }));

Upon log in, Passport will notice the returnTo URL saved in the session and redirect the user back to /settings .

Step By Step

If the user is not logged in, the sequence of requests and responses that take place during this process can be confusing. Here is a step-by-step overview of what happens:

User navigates to GET /settings Middleware sets session.returnTo to /settings

to Middleware redirects to /login User's browser follows redirect to GET /login Application renders a login form (or, alternatively, offers SSO) User submits credentials to POST /login Application verifies credentials

Passport reads session.returnTo and redirects to /settings User's browser follows redirect to GET /settings Now authenticated, application renders settings page

Tests

npm install --dev make test

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)