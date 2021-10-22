Connect DynamoDB

connect-dynamodb is a DynamoDB session store backed by the aws-sdk

Installation

$ npm install connect -dynamodb

Options

Rational defaults are set but can be overridden in the options object. Credentials and configuration are automatically loaded from environment variables or shared credentials but may optionally be passed through a JSON file or object. The client attribute is necessary for use with DynamoDB Local but can be left out if using DynamoDB with your AWS account. To use DynamoDB TTL, enable it on the table and select the expires field.

One of the following if not using environment variables or shared credentials: AWSConfigPath Optional path to a file containing your AWS credentials and configuration AWSConfigJSON Optional JSON object containing your AWS credentials and configuration

client Optional AWS DynamoDB object from new AWS.DynamoDB()

Optional AWS DynamoDB object from AWSRegion Optional AWS region (defaults to 'us-east-1', ignored if using AWSConfigPath or AWSConfigJSON )

Optional AWS region (defaults to 'us-east-1', ignored if using or ) table Optional DynamoDB server session table name (defaults to "sessions")

Optional DynamoDB server session table name (defaults to "sessions") hashKey Optional hash key (defaults to "id")

Optional hash key (defaults to "id") prefix Optional key prefix (defaults to "sess")

Optional key prefix (defaults to "sess") reapInterval Legacy session expiration cleanup in milliseconds. Should instead enable DynamoDB TTL and select the expires field. BREAKING CHANGE from v1.0.11 to v2.0.0 for reaping sessions with changes to the format of the expires field timestamp.

Usage

var options = { // Optional DynamoDB table name , defaults to 'sessions' table : 'myapp-sessions' , // Optional path to AWS credentials and configuration file // AWSConfigPath: './path/to/credentials.json' , // Optional JSON object of AWS credentials and configuration AWSConfigJSON: { accessKeyId: <YOUR_ACCESS_KEY_ID>, secretAccessKey: <YOUR_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>, region: 'us-east-1' }, // Optional client for alternate endpoint, such as DynamoDB Local client: new AWS.DynamoDB({ endpoint: new AWS.Endpoint( 'http://localhost:8000' )}), // Optional ProvisionedThroughput params, defaults to 5 readCapacityUnits: 25 , writeCapacityUnits: 25 , // Optional special keys that will be inserted directly into your table ( in addition to remaining in the session ) specialKeys: [ { name : 'userId' , // The session key type : 'S' // The DyanamoDB attribute type } ] };

With connect

var connect = require( 'connect' ); var DynamoDBStore = require( 'connect-dynamodb' )( connect ); connect () .use( connect .cookieParser()) .use( connect . session ({ store: new DynamoDBStore( options ), secret: 'keyboard cat' }));

With express 3

var DynamoDBStore = require ( 'connect-dynamodb' )(express); var app = express( express.cookieParser(), express.session({ store : new DynamoDBStore(options), secret : 'keyboard cat' }); );

With express 4

var app = express(); var session = require ( 'express-session' ); var DynamoDBStore = require ( 'connect-dynamodb' )({ session : session}); app.use(session({ store : new DynamoDBStore(options), secret : 'keyboard cat' }));

OR

var app = express(); var session = require ( 'express-session' ); var DynamoDBStore = require ( 'connect-dynamodb' )(session); app.use(session({ store : new DynamoDBStore(options), secret : 'keyboard cat' }));

Testing

If you want to run the tests locally and have the AWS environment variables setup you can run the command:

npm test

You can also run it locally by running the following two scripts in separate terminals:

docker run -it -p 127.0 .0 .1 : 8000 : 8000 \ deangiberson/aws-dynamodb- local

export AWS_CONFIG_JSON='{ "endpoint" : "http://127.0.0.1:8000" , "region" : "us-east-1" , "accessKeyId" : "accesskey" , "secretAccessKey" : "secretaccesskey" }' npm test

IAM Permissions

Connect DynamoDB requires the following IAM permissions for DynamoDB:

CreateTable

PutItem

DeleteItem

GetItem

Scan

UpdateItem

Sample IAM policy (with least privilege):

(Replace \<AWS ACCOUNT ID>, \<TABLE NAME> and \<SOURCE IP AND BITMASK>).

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "VisualEditor0" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "dynamodb:CreateTable" , "dynamodb:DescribeTable" , "dynamodb:PutItem" , "dynamodb:DeleteItem" , "dynamodb:GetItem" , "dynamodb:Scan" , "dynamodb:UpdateItem" ], "Resource" : "arn:aws:dynamodb:*:<AWS ACCOUNT ID>:table/<TABLE NAME>" } ] }

License

connect-dynamodb is licensed under the MIT license.

Donations