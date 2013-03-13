openbase logo
cd

connect-domain

by Vadim Baryshev
0.5.0 (see all)

Asynchronous error handler for Connect

Readme

About

Asynchronous error handler for Connect

Installation

npm install connect-domain

Usage

var
    connect = require('connect'),
    connectDomain = require('connect-domain');

var app = connect()
    .use(connectDomain())
    .use(function(req, res){
        if (Math.random() > 0.5) {
            throw new Error('Simple error');
        }
        setTimeout(function() {
            if (Math.random() > 0.5) {
                throw new Error('Asynchronous error from timeout');
            } else {
                res.end('Hello from Connect!');
            }
        }, 1000);
    })
    .use(function(err, req, res, next) {
        res.end(err.message);
    });

app.listen(3000);

