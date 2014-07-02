openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cc

connect-couchdb

by Thomas de Barochez
1.0.0 (see all)

Session management middleware for connect

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

146

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Connect CouchDB

connect-couchdb is a storage wrapper for the express-session middleware of connect/ expressjs frameworks. Build Status

Requirements

  • couchdb (tested with v1.5.0)
  • yacw 0.2.x : the couchdb wrapper. Should be easy to use another one.
  • mocha (only for tests)

Compatibility

For node v0.10, Connect v3 and Express v4 you must use the master branch. For olders node version, use others branches.

Installation

Via npm:

$ npm install connect-couchdb --save

Usage

var session = require('express-session'),
    connect = require('connect');
    ConnectCouchDB = require('connect-couchdb')(session);

var store = new ConnectCouchDB({
  // Name of the database you would like to use for sessions.
  name: 'myapp-sessions',

  // Optional. Database connection details. See yacw documentation 
  // for more informations
  username: 'username', 
  password: 'password', 
  host: 'localhost',

  // Optional. How often expired sessions should be cleaned up.
  // Defaults to 600000 (10 minutes).
  reapInterval: 600000,

  // Optional. How often to run DB compaction against the session
  // database. Defaults to 300000 (5 minutes).
  // To disable compaction, set compactInterval to -1
  compactInterval: 300000,

  // Optional. How many time between two identical session store
  // Defaults to 60000 (1 minute)
  setThrottle: 60000
});
var server = connect();
server.use(session({secret: 'YourSecretKey', store: store });

If the database specified doesn't already exist you have to create it with tools/ files. Run following command to create database, populate with the design document and setup the CouchDB database specific option _revs_limit :

$ node tools/setup.js <database_name> <revs_limit> [username] [password]

For more informations about the _revs_limit option, read this.

It is highly recommended that you use a separate database for your sessions for performance of both the session views and any other document views you may have.

See example.js file for an example connect server using connect-couch.

Updating

Please invoke the tool to create the design documents when updating to insure you are using the last version of the view.

$ node tools/put_design_docs.js <database_name> [username] [password]

Tests

$ npm test

Author

Contributors

$ git shortlog -s -n

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial