DEPRECATED! Use https://www.npmjs.com/package/cors instead
A CORS module for Node.JS's Connect "pre-flighted" OPTIONS requests are supported
npm install connect-cors
var Connect = require('connect')
, CORS = require('connect-cors')
, options = {}
, server
;
server = Connect.createServer(
// uses reasonable defaults when no options are given
CORS(options)
, function(req, res) {
res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
res.end('Hello World');
}
);
// the `options` object will be popullated with empty arrays
// and is live-editable (great for testing and dynamic APIs)
console.log(options);
server.listen(9000);
Known Issues
These are the default options when no options are specified.
The options are hot-editable. You can dynamically add origins, resources, etc.
var options = {
origins: [] // implicit same as ['*'], and null
, methods: ['HEAD', 'GET', 'POST'] // OPTIONS is always allowed
, headers: [ // both `Exposed` and `Allowed` headers
'X-Requested-With'
, 'X-HTTP-Method-Override'
, 'Content-Type'
, 'Accept'
]
, credentials: false // don't allow Credentials
, resources: [
{
pattern: '/' // a string prefix or RegExp
//, origins
//, methods
//, headers
//, credentials
}
]
};
By default the defaults will be used.
If the top-level options are present, they will be used for any resource which does not specify its own
Resource-level directives override top-level directives
an array of origins.
undefined,
null,
[], and
['*'] will all default to '*'
['http://example.com', 'http://domain.tld']
Access-Control-Allow-Origin: http://example.com (even if ['*'] is used)
Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *, for the allowed origins. (
withCredentials is broken in MSIE)
any HTTP verb will do
used for both
Access-Control-Exposed-Headers and
Access-Contral-Allowed-Headers
allows XHR2 clients to sepecify
withCredentials = true, which will send
Cookies and
HTTP Basic Auth
an array of "directive" objects
See the /test folder. There are some example servers and some basic tests.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2010 Antono Vasiljev
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.