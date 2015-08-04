Connect CORS

DEPRECATED! Use https://www.npmjs.com/package/cors instead

A CORS module for Node.JS's Connect "pre-flighted" OPTIONS requests are supported

Installation

npm install connect-cors

Usage

var Connect = require ( 'connect' ) , CORS = require ( 'connect-cors' ) , options = {} , server ; server = Connect.createServer( CORS(options) , function ( req, res ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( 'Hello World' ); } ); console .log(options); server.listen( 9000 );

Known Issues

"pre-flighted" OPTIONS requests and "actual" requests are treated the same. This doesn't seem to have any adverse affects, it just wastes bytes.

Options

These are the default options when no options are specified.

The options are hot-editable. You can dynamically add origins, resources, etc.

var options = { origins : [] , methods : [ 'HEAD' , 'GET' , 'POST' ] , headers : [ 'X-Requested-With' , 'X-HTTP-Method-Override' , 'Content-Type' , 'Accept' ] , credentials : false , resources : [ { pattern : '/' } ] };

Explanation

By default the defaults will be used.

If the top-level options are present, they will be used for any resource which does not specify its own

Resource-level directives override top-level directives

origins

an array of origins. undefined , null , [] , and ['*'] will all default to '*'

Example: ['http://example.com', 'http://domain.tld']

Browsers will see their origin exactly Access-Control-Allow-Origin: http://example.com (even if ['*'] is used)

(even if ['*'] is used) MSIE will see Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * , for the allowed origins. ( withCredentials is broken in MSIE)

methods

any HTTP verb will do

headers

used for both Access-Control-Exposed-Headers and Access-Contral-Allowed-Headers

TODO make those separate

credentials

allows XHR2 clients to sepecify withCredentials = true , which will send Cookies and HTTP Basic Auth

broken for XDR in MSIE

resources

an array of "directive" objects

pattern

pattern (string prefix) - '/path/to' will match '/path/too...', '/path/to/res...', but NOT '/some/path/to...'

pattern (RegExp) - use your own regex matching (to your own peril) Please see [http://stackoverflow.com/questions/3446170/escape-string-for-use-in-javascript-regex/6969486#6969486](Escape string for use in Javascript regex) to avoid ugly bugs when creating dynamic regex for paths



Tests

See the /test folder. There are some example servers and some basic tests.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2010 Antono Vasiljev

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.