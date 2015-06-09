It provide a simple Connect middleware to serve CoffeeScript files. It is modeled after the Stylus middleware.
This project was created after the drop of native support for CoffeeScript in latest Express. More specifically, Express droped the compiler middleware in its versions 2 and 3 (the current versions at the time of this writing).
Read the annoucement article for more information.
Using npm:
npm install connect-coffee-script
Function returning a Connect middleware with the given
options.
Options:
force Always re-compile
src Source directory used to find .coffee files
dest Destination directory used to output .js files when undefined defaults to
src
compile Custom compile function, accepting the arguments
(str, options)
bare Compile without a top-level function wrapper
baseDir Base directory for path resolution
newPrefix Use the new declaration (
//# instead of
//@)
prefix Path which should be stripped from
src
sourceMap Generates source map files
sourceMapRoot but added back to the sourceMap url.
Here we will setup the middleware with only the required
src option.
var coffeescript = require('connect-coffee-script');
var connect = require('connect');
var app = connect();
app.use(coffeescript({
src: __dirname,
bare: true
}));
app.use(connect.static(__dirname + '/public'));
app.listen(3000)
Here we set up the custom compile function so that we may
set the
bare option, or define additional functions.
By default the compile function simply renders the JavaScript.
function compile(str, options, coffeePath) {
options.bare = true;
return coffeeScript.compile(str, options);
}
Pass the middleware to Connect, grabbing "*.coffee" files from this directory
and saving .js files to ./public. Also supplying our custom
compile function.
Following that we have a
static() layer setup to serve the .js
files generated by CoffeeScript.
var coffeeScript = require('coffee-script');
var connectCoffeescript = require('connect-coffee-script');
var connect = require('connect');
var app = connect();
app.use(connectCoffeescript({
src: __dirname,
dest: __dirname + '/public',
compile: compile
}));
app.use(connect.static(__dirname + '/public'));