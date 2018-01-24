Connect cas is a connect-based middleware that allows you to authenticate through a CAS 2.0+ server. It supports the gateway auth, single sign-out, and proxying other CAS clients.
npm install connect-cas
Many of these options are borrowed from node's url documentation. You may set global options through the
.configure() method or override them with any of the exposed middleware.
procotol The protocol to communicate with the CAS Server. Defaults to 'https'.
host CAS server hostname
port CAS server port number. Defaults to 443.
gateway Send all validation requests through the CAS gateway feature. Defaults to false.
paths
serviceValidate Path to validate TGT
proxyValidate Path to validate PGT (not implemented)
proxy Path to obtain a proxy ticket
login Path to the CAS login
var cas = require('connect-cas');
var connect = require('connect');
connect()
.use(connect.cookieParser('hello world'))
.use(connect.cookieSession()) // or whatever session store
.use(cas.serviceValidate())
.use(cas.authenticate())
A more complete example of a simple Express app that uses CAS for login, displays the CAS username, and offers a logout link can be found in the
example folder. You'll need to copy
example/app.js to your own folder and install its dependencies:
npm install express
npm install connect-cas
Express is required only for the example app. It is not required for
connect-cas.
To proxy services, you can configure the
serviceValidate middleware like below:
connect()
...
.use(cas.serviceValidate({pgtUrl: '/pgtCallback'}))
.use(cas.proxyTicket({targetService: 'https://service-to-proxy/blah'});
...
The proxy granting ticket value will be available in
req.session.pgt and a hash of proxy tickets are available in
req.pt. You may then append that proxy ticket manually to the services you wish to proxy. To reuse the proxy tickets, see #25.
You may also pass in an absolute url if you wish for the pgtCallback to be in a separate app. If so, pass in an additional
pgtFn:
connect()
.use(cas.serviceValidate({pgtUrl: 'https://some-server.com/pgtCallback', pgtFn:function(pgtIou, cb){
// given the pgtIou, retrieve the pgtId however you can. Then call ...
cb(err, 'PGT-thepgtid');
}));
X-Forwarded-Proto headers. Connect-cas uses it to infer its own location for redirection.
MIT