Description

Connect middleware for busboy.

Requirements

node.js -- v10.16.0 or newer

Install

npm install connect-busboy

Example

const busboy = require ( 'connect-busboy' ); app.use(busboy()); app.use( ( req, res ) => { if (req.busboy) { req.busboy.on( 'file' , (name, file, info) => { }); req.busboy.on( 'field' , (name, value, info) => { }); req.pipe(req.busboy); } }); app.use(busboy({ immediate : true })); app.use( ( req, res ) => { if (req.busboy) { req.busboy.on( 'file' , (name, file, info) => { }); req.busboy.on( 'field' , (name, value, info) => { }); } }); app.use(busboy({ highWaterMark : 2 * 1024 * 1024 , limits : { fileSize : 10 * 1024 * 1024 , } }));

Troubleshooting

'TypeError: Cannot call method 'on' of undefined'

If you find that req.busboy is not defined in your code when you expect it to be, check that the following conditions are met. If they are not, req.busboy won't be defined: