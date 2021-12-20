openbase logo
connect-busboy

by mscdex
0.0.2

Connect middleware for busboy

Readme

Description

Connect middleware for busboy.

Requirements

Install

npm install connect-busboy

Example

const busboy = require('connect-busboy');

// Default options, no immediate parsing
app.use(busboy());
// ...
app.use((req, res) => {
  if (req.busboy) {
    req.busboy.on('file', (name, file, info) => {
      // ...
    });
    req.busboy.on('field', (name, value, info) => {
      // ...
    });
    req.pipe(req.busboy);
  }
  // etc ...
});

// Default options, immediately start reading from the request stream and
// parsing
app.use(busboy({ immediate: true }));
// ...
app.use((req, res) => {
  if (req.busboy) {
    req.busboy.on('file', (name, file, info) => {
      // ...
    });
    req.busboy.on('field', (name, value, info) => {
      // ...
    });
  }
  // etc ...
});

// Any valid Busboy options can be passed in also
app.use(busboy({
  highWaterMark: 2 * 1024 * 1024,
  limits: {
    fileSize: 10 * 1024 * 1024,
  }
}));

Troubleshooting

'TypeError: Cannot call method 'on' of undefined'

If you find that req.busboy is not defined in your code when you expect it to be, check that the following conditions are met. If they are not, req.busboy won't be defined:

  1. The request method is not GET or HEAD
  2. The Content-Type header specifies that is "application/x-www-formurlencoded" or starts with "multipart/*"
  3. The Content-Length header is defined or chunked transfer encoding is in use. This criteria should be met by all well-behaved HTTP clients and is unlikely the problem.

