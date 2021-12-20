Connect middleware for busboy.
npm install connect-busboy
const busboy = require('connect-busboy');
// Default options, no immediate parsing
app.use(busboy());
// ...
app.use((req, res) => {
if (req.busboy) {
req.busboy.on('file', (name, file, info) => {
// ...
});
req.busboy.on('field', (name, value, info) => {
// ...
});
req.pipe(req.busboy);
}
// etc ...
});
// Default options, immediately start reading from the request stream and
// parsing
app.use(busboy({ immediate: true }));
// ...
app.use((req, res) => {
if (req.busboy) {
req.busboy.on('file', (name, file, info) => {
// ...
});
req.busboy.on('field', (name, value, info) => {
// ...
});
}
// etc ...
});
// Any valid Busboy options can be passed in also
app.use(busboy({
highWaterMark: 2 * 1024 * 1024,
limits: {
fileSize: 10 * 1024 * 1024,
}
}));
If you find that
req.busboy is not defined in your code when you expect it to be, check that the following conditions are met. If they are not,
req.busboy won't be defined: