Connect Backbone Models and Collections to React.
npm install connect-backbone-to-react or
yarn add connect-backbone-to-react in your React/Backbone project. See code samples below to how to integrate into your code.
const UserModel = Backbone.Model.extend();
const UserCollection = Backbone.Collection.extend({ model: UserModel });
const userInstance = new UserModel({ name: "Harry", laughs: true });
const anotherUserInstance = new UserModel({ name: "Samantha", laughs: false });
const userCollection = new UserCollection([userInstance, anotherUserInstance]);
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<p>My user laughs: {this.props.doesUserLaugh ? "yes" : "no"}</p>
<button
onClick={() => this.props.setUserLaughs(!this.props.doesUserLaugh)}
>
Toggle Laughing User
</button>
<h4>All Users</h4>
<ul>
{this.props.users.map(user => (
<li key={user.name}>{user.name}</li>
))}
</ul>
</div>
);
}
}
// Maps Models to properties to give to the React Component. Optional.
// Default behavior is to call `.toJSON()` on every Model and Collection.
// Second argument are props given to the React Component.
const mapModelsToProps = (models, props) => {
const { user, allUsers } = models;
const { showOnlyLaughingUsers } = props;
// Everything returned from this function will be given as a prop to your Component.
return {
doesUserLaugh: user.get("laughs"),
users: showOnlyLaughingUsers
? allUsers.toJSON().filter(user => user.laughs === true)
: allUsers.toJSON(),
setUserLaughs(newVal) {
user.set("laughs", newVal);
}
};
};
// Options.
const options = {
// Should our event handler function be wrapped in a debounce function
// to prevent many re-renders.
debounce: false, // or `true`, or a number that will be used in the debounce function.
// Define what events you want to listen to on your Backbone Model or Collection
// that will cause your React Component to re-render.
// By default it's ['all'] for every Model and Collection given.
events: {
user: ["change:name", "change:laughs"]
// You can disable listening to events by passing in `false` or an empty array.
},
// Define what modelTypes you expect to be contained on your `modelsMap` object.
// Useful for validating that you'll be given what model type you expect.
// Uses instanceof, and throws an error if instanceof returns false.
// By default no modelTypes are defined.
modelTypes: {
user: UserModel,
allUsers: UserCollection
},
// Enable access to the wrapped component's ref with the `withRef` option.
// You can then access the wrapped component from the connected component's `getWrappedInstance()`.
// This is similar to react-redux's connectAdvanced() HOC.
// By default, `withRef` is false.
withRef: true
};
const { connectBackboneToReact } = require("connect-backbone-to-react");
// Create our Connected Higher order Component (HOC).
const MyComponentConnected = connectBackboneToReact(
mapModelsToProps,
options
)(MyComponent);
Now that you've created your HOC you can use it!
// Map your Backbone Model and Collections to names that will be provided to
// your mapModelsToProps function.
const modelsMap = {
user: userInstance,
allUsers: userCollection
};
ReactDOM.render(
// Pass the modelsMap to the HOC via the models prop.
<MyComponentConnected models={modelsMap} showOnlyLaughingUsers={true} />,
document.getElementById("app")
);
Alternatively you might have a tree of connected Components. We shouldn't pass that
modelsMap object from one component to another. Instead we can take inspiration from react-redux's Provider component.
const { BackboneProvider } = require('connect-backbone-to-react');
const modelsMap = {
user: userInstance,
allUsers: userCollection,
},
ReactDOM.render(
// Pass the modelsMap to the BackboneProvider via the models prop.
// It will then get shared to every child connected component via React's context.
<BackboneProvider models={modelsMap}>
<MyComponentConnected>
<MyComponentConnected />
</MyComponentConnected>
</BackboneProvider>,
document.getElementById('app')
);
This library's focus is on sharing Backbone.Models with React Components. It is not concerned with how to render React Components within Backbone.Views. The React docs provide a possible implementation for this interopt.
To develop this library locally, run the following commands in the project root directory:
npm run watch. The library will be automatically compiled in the background as you make changes.
npm link and then follow the instructions to use the local version of this library in another project that uses
connect-backbone-to-react.
Run
npm test to run the unit tests.
node_modules before you proceed. Can be done via
npm ci
npm run release -- --release-as=major|minor|patch
CHANGELOG.md file. Commit changes.
git push --follow-tags origin master; npm publish to publish
Apache 2.0