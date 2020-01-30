Connect Backbone Models and Collections to React.

Usage

npm install connect-backbone-to-react or yarn add connect-backbone-to-react in your React/Backbone project. See code samples below to how to integrate into your code.

Example

connectBackboneToReact

const UserModel = Backbone.Model.extend(); const UserCollection = Backbone.Collection.extend({ model : UserModel }); const userInstance = new UserModel({ name : "Harry" , laughs : true }); const anotherUserInstance = new UserModel({ name : "Samantha" , laughs : false }); const userCollection = new UserCollection([userInstance, anotherUserInstance]); class MyComponent extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div > < p > My user laughs: {this.props.doesUserLaugh ? "yes" : "no"} </ p > < button onClick = {() => this.props.setUserLaughs(!this.props.doesUserLaugh)} > Toggle Laughing User </ button > < h4 > All Users </ h4 > < ul > {this.props.users.map(user => ( < li key = {user.name} > {user.name} </ li > ))} </ ul > </ div > ); } } const mapModelsToProps = ( models, props ) => { const { user, allUsers } = models; const { showOnlyLaughingUsers } = props; return { doesUserLaugh : user.get( "laughs" ), users : showOnlyLaughingUsers ? allUsers.toJSON().filter( user => user.laughs === true ) : allUsers.toJSON(), setUserLaughs(newVal) { user.set( "laughs" , newVal); } }; }; const options = { debounce : false , events : { user : [ "change:name" , "change:laughs" ] }, modelTypes : { user : UserModel, allUsers : UserCollection }, withRef : true }; const { connectBackboneToReact } = require ( "connect-backbone-to-react" ); const MyComponentConnected = connectBackboneToReact( mapModelsToProps, options )(MyComponent);

Now that you've created your HOC you can use it!

const modelsMap = { user : userInstance, allUsers : userCollection }; ReactDOM.render( < MyComponentConnected models = {modelsMap} showOnlyLaughingUsers = {true} /> , document.getElementById("app") );

BackboneProvider

Alternatively you might have a tree of connected Components. We shouldn't pass that modelsMap object from one component to another. Instead we can take inspiration from react-redux's Provider component.

const { BackboneProvider } = require ( 'connect-backbone-to-react' ); const modelsMap = { user : userInstance, allUsers : userCollection, }, ReactDOM.render( < BackboneProvider models = {modelsMap} > < MyComponentConnected > < MyComponentConnected /> </ MyComponentConnected > </ BackboneProvider > , document .getElementById( 'app' ) );

Rendering React Within Backbone.View

This library's focus is on sharing Backbone.Models with React Components. It is not concerned with how to render React Components within Backbone.Views. The React docs provide a possible implementation for this interopt.

Local development

To develop this library locally, run the following commands in the project root directory:

npm run watch . The library will be automatically compiled in the background as you make changes. npm link and then follow the instructions to use the local version of this library in another project that uses connect-backbone-to-react .

Run npm test to run the unit tests.

Releasing a new version

Make sure you have up to date node_modules before you proceed. Can be done via npm ci Update the version via: npm run release -- --release-as=major|minor|patch Optionally manually edit the revised CHANGELOG.md file. Commit changes. Follow the directions from step 2: run git push --follow-tags origin master; npm publish to publish Rejoice!

License

Apache 2.0