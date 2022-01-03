This library allows you to replace confusables in a string with their lookalike English character.
Try it out: https://confusables.netlify.com/
When you need to filter/check English text and want any characters that look very similar to English characters, to be converted into those English characters. It does not support other languages - it's not possible to support other languages whilst remaining very practical/effective at normalizing for English.
The main purpose is for filtering profanity: users can easily bypass most filters by changing "fuck" to "fück", this stops that.
yarn add confusables
npm install confusables
import remove from 'confusables';
remove('Ἢἕļľᦞ ш٥ṟｌᑰ! Hello World!'); // => Hello World! Hello World!
remove('Iлｔèｒｎåｔïｏｎɑｌíƶａｔïǫԉ'); // => Internationalization
import { obfuscate } from 'confusables'; // with ES modules
obfuscate('Hello World!'); // => Ḣé𝑙ŀ𝟶 Ꮤᴑ𝖗łᏧ
obfuscate('Internationalization'); // => ᶦṅᵗᧉ𝘳𝓃ȧťί𝙾ቢค𝞲ἱƶ𝜶ナἰøŉ