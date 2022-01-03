Confusables

This library allows you to replace confusables in a string with their lookalike English character.

Try it out: https://confusables.netlify.com/

Purpose

When you need to filter/check English text and want any characters that look very similar to English characters, to be converted into those English characters. It does not support other languages - it's not possible to support other languages whilst remaining very practical/effective at normalizing for English.

The main purpose is for filtering profanity: users can easily bypass most filters by changing "fuck" to "fück", this stops that.

Installation

yarn add confusables npm install confusables

Usage

Removing confusables

import remove from 'confusables' ; remove( 'Ἢἕļľᦞ ш٥ṟｌᑰ! Hello World!' ); remove( 'Iлｔèｒｎåｔïｏｎɑｌíƶａｔïǫԉ' );

Injecting random confusables