A schema validation and filtering framework for node.js
It's a fork of revalidator which extends him with ability to modify source object - apply default values, casts, filters to source objects (see castSource, applyDefaultValue at options, filter section) and other features such as additionalProperties option.
Currently conform with default options fully backward compatible with revalidator 0.1.5 (except browsers support which should be ok but don't well tested cause no convenient way to do that with vows testing framework which is currently used).
The core of
conform is simple and succinct:
conform.validate(obj, schema):
var conform = require('conform');
console.dir(conform.validate(someObject, {
properties: {
url: {
description: 'the url the object should be stored at',
type: 'string',
pattern: '^/[^#%&*{}\\:<>?\/+]+$',
required: true
},
challenge: {
description: 'a means of protecting data (insufficient for production, used as example)',
type: 'string',
minLength: 5
},
body: {
description: 'what to store at the url',
type: 'any',
default: null
}
}
}));
This will return with a value indicating if the
obj conforms to the
schema. If it does not, a descriptive object will be returned containing the errors encountered with validation.
{
valid: true // or false
errors: [/* Array of errors if valid is false */]
}
$ npm install conform
conform takes json-schema as input to validate objects.
validateFormats is true treat unrecognized formats as validation errors (default false)
validateFormats is true also validate formats defined in
validate.formatExtensions (default true)
"42" => 42, but
"forty2" => "forty2" for the
integer type (default false)
cast option above) to source object (default false)
additionalProperties attribute (default true)
default attribute to source object (default false)
default attribute will be checked to conforms schema (default false)
valid will be
false and
errors will contain single error (default false)
exitOnFirstError option but error will be thrown, property
info of error will contain regular validation error information (default false)
Notice: all options (such as castSource, additionalProperties) as well as
attributes (such as filter) which modifies source object
do that directly and immediately. That means that if some property (e.g.
property1)
was modified but later, on other property (e.g.
property2), validation or
filtering fails source object will be with modified
property1 despite on
valid
equals to
false at result.
For a property an
value is that which is given as input for validation where as an
expected value is the value of the below fields
If true, the value should not be empty
{ required: true }
The
type of value should be equal to the expected value
{ type: 'string' }
{ type: 'number' }
{ type: 'integer' }
{ type: 'array' }
{ type: 'boolean' }
{ type: 'object' }
{ type: 'null' }
{ type: 'date' }
{ type: 'any' }
{ type: ['boolean', 'string'] }
The expected value regex needs to be satisfied by the value
{ pattern: /^[a-z]+$/ }
The length of value must be greater than or equal to expected value
{ maxLength: 8 }
The length of value must be lesser than or equal to expected value
{ minLength: 8 }
Value must be greater than or equal to the expected value
{ minimum: 10 }
Value must be lesser than or equal to the expected value
{ maximum: 10 }
Value must be greater than expected value
{ exclusiveMinimum: 9 }
Value must be lesser than expected value
{ exclusiveMaximum: 11 }
Value must be divisible by expected value
{ divisibleBy: 5 }
{ divisibleBy: 0.5 }
Value must contain more then expected value number of items
{ minItems: 2 }
Value must contains less then expected value number of items
{ maxItems: 5 }
Value must hold a unique set of values
{ uniqueItems: true }
Value must be present in the array of expected value
{ enum: ['month', 'year'] }
Value must be a valid format
{ format: 'url' }
{ format: 'email' }
{ format: 'ip-address' }
{ format: 'ipv6' }
{ format: 'date-time' }
{ format: 'date' }
{ format: 'time' }
{ format: 'color' }
{ format: 'host-name' }
{ format: 'utc-millisec' }
{ format: 'regex' }
Value must conform to constraint denoted by expected value
{ conform: function (val, obj, prop) {
// `obj` - current object at validation, `prop` - property name
return val % 3 == 1;
}
}
Value is valid only if the dependent value is valid
{
town: { required: true, dependencies: 'country' },
country: { maxLength: 3, required: true }
}
Apply filter on
value
{
filter: function (v) {
return v.toLowerCase();
}
}
filter attribute can be array of filters.
Filter applies only after successful validation of
value.
Filter errors as validation errors sets
valid to false and provides error
description at
errors array.
Complex types (array, object) can't be filtered directly, use filter for array items or object properties instead.
We also allow nested schema
{
properties: {
title: {
type: 'string',
maxLength: 140,
required: true
},
author: {
type: 'object',
required: true,
properties: {
name: {
type: 'string',
required: true
},
email: {
type: 'string',
format: 'email'
}
}
}
}
}
We also allow custom message for different constraints
{
type: 'string',
format: 'url'
messages: {
type: 'Not a string type',
format: 'Expected format is a url'
}
{
conform: function () { ... },
message: 'This can be used as a global message'
}
Clone repository from github,
cd into cloned dir and install dev dependencies
$ npm install
run tests
$ npm test