This project contains a Node.js module which wraps Atlassian's Confluence API.

Getting Started

Install confluence-api via npm:

npm install confluence-api

Create an instance of Confluence by providing a username and password (or token) and a baseUrl used for all future requests. Confluence uses basic http authentication. For instance:

var Confluence = require ( "confluence-api" ); var config = { username : "testuser" , password : "test-user-pw-or-rest-api-token" , baseUrl : "https://confluence-api-test.atlassian.net/wiki" , version : 4 }; var confluence = new Confluence(config); confluence.getContentByPageTitle( "space-name" , "page-title" , function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); });

Confluence currently exposes the following API...

Confluence

Kind: global class this: {Confluence}

new Confluence(config)

Construct Confluence.

Param Type Description config Object config.username string config.password string The password or REST API Token for the user (docs) config.baseUrl string config.version number Optional

Get space information.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

Param Type space string callback function

Get space home page.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

Param Type space string callback function

Get stored content for a specific space and page title.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

Param Type id string callback function

Get stored content for a specific page id with optional custom expanders.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

Param Type Description options object for the custom content request callback function

Get stored content for a specific space and page title.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

Param Type space string title string callback function

Post content to a new page.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

Param Type Description space string title string content string parentId number A null value will cause the page to be added under the space's home page callback function representation string Optional

Put/update stored content for a page.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

Param Type Description space string id string version number title string content string callback function minorEdit boolean Optional representation string Optional

Delete a page.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

Param Type id string callback function

Get attachments

Kind: instance method of Confluence

Param Type space string id string callback function

This allows you to post attachments to the pages you create.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

Param Type Description space string id string filepath string absolute path of the file you are sending callback function

This allows you to update posted attachments data

Kind: instance method of Confluence

Param Type space string id string attachmentId string filepath string callback function

Get labels from content

Kind: instance method of Confluence

Param Type id string callback function

Post content labels to a existing page.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

Param Type id string labels Array.<{prefix:string, name:string}> callback function

Delete a label from a page.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

Param Type id string label string callback function

Search by query

Kind: instance method of Confluence

Param Type query string callback function

