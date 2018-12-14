This project contains a Node.js module which wraps Atlassian's Confluence API.
Install confluence-api via npm:
$ npm install confluence-api
Create an instance of Confluence by providing a username and password (or token) and a baseUrl used for all future requests. Confluence uses basic http authentication. For instance:
var Confluence = require("confluence-api");
var config = {
username: "testuser",
password: "test-user-pw-or-rest-api-token",
baseUrl: "https://confluence-api-test.atlassian.net/wiki",
version: 4 // Confluence major version, optional
};
var confluence = new Confluence(config);
confluence.getContentByPageTitle("space-name", "page-title", function(err, data) {
// do something interesting with data; for instance,
// data.results[0].body.storage.value contains the stored markup for the first
// page found in space 'space-name' matching page title 'page-title'
console.log(data);
});
Confluence currently exposes the following API...
Kind: global class
this:
{Confluence}
Construct Confluence.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|config
Object
|config.username
string
|config.password
string
|The password or REST API Token for the user (docs)
|config.baseUrl
string
|config.version
number
|Optional
Get space information.
Kind: instance method of
Confluence
|Param
|Type
|space
string
|callback
function
Get space home page.
Kind: instance method of
Confluence
|Param
|Type
|space
string
|callback
function
Get stored content for a specific space and page title.
Kind: instance method of
Confluence
|Param
|Type
|id
string
|callback
function
Get stored content for a specific page id with optional custom expanders.
Kind: instance method of
Confluence
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
object
|for the custom content request
|callback
function
Get stored content for a specific space and page title.
Kind: instance method of
Confluence
|Param
|Type
|space
string
|title
string
|callback
function
Post content to a new page.
Kind: instance method of
Confluence
|Param
|Type
|Description
|space
string
|title
string
|content
string
|parentId
number
|A null value will cause the page to be added under the space's home page
|callback
function
|representation
string
|Optional
Put/update stored content for a page.
Kind: instance method of
Confluence
|Param
|Type
|Description
|space
string
|id
string
|version
number
|title
string
|content
string
|callback
function
|minorEdit
boolean
|Optional
|representation
string
|Optional
Delete a page.
Kind: instance method of
Confluence
|Param
|Type
|id
string
|callback
function
Get attachments
Kind: instance method of
Confluence
|Param
|Type
|space
string
|id
string
|callback
function
This allows you to post attachments to the pages you create.
Kind: instance method of
Confluence
|Param
|Type
|Description
|space
string
|id
string
|filepath
string
|absolute path of the file you are sending
|callback
function
This allows you to update posted attachments data
Kind: instance method of
Confluence
|Param
|Type
|space
string
|id
string
|attachmentId
string
|filepath
string
|callback
function
Get labels from content
Kind: instance method of
Confluence
|Param
|Type
|id
string
|callback
function
Post content labels to a existing page.
Kind: instance method of
Confluence
|Param
|Type
|id
string
|labels
Array.<{prefix:string, name:string}>
|callback
function
Delete a label from a page.
Kind: instance method of
Confluence
|Param
|Type
|id
string
|label
string
|callback
function
Search by query
Kind: instance method of
Confluence
|Param
|Type
|query
string
|callback
function
Node.js wrapper for Atlassian's Confluence API. See https://developer.atlassian.com/confdev/confluence-rest-api
Copyright (c) 2015, John Duane Released under the MIT License