confluence-api

by John Duane
1.4.0 (see all)

Confluence API wrapper for NodeJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Readme

Confluence API

This project contains a Node.js module which wraps Atlassian's Confluence API.

Getting Started

Install confluence-api via npm:

$ npm install confluence-api

Create an instance of Confluence by providing a username and password (or token) and a baseUrl used for all future requests. Confluence uses basic http authentication. For instance:

var Confluence = require("confluence-api");
var config = {
    username: "testuser",
    password: "test-user-pw-or-rest-api-token",
    baseUrl:  "https://confluence-api-test.atlassian.net/wiki",
    version: 4 // Confluence major version, optional
};
var confluence = new Confluence(config);
confluence.getContentByPageTitle("space-name", "page-title", function(err, data) {
    // do something interesting with data; for instance,
    // data.results[0].body.storage.value contains the stored markup for the first
    // page found in space 'space-name' matching page title 'page-title'
    console.log(data);
});

Confluence currently exposes the following API...

Confluence

Kind: global class this: {Confluence}

new Confluence(config)

Construct Confluence.

ParamTypeDescription
configObject
config.usernamestring
config.passwordstringThe password or REST API Token for the user (docs)
config.baseUrlstring
config.versionnumberOptional

confluence.getSpace(space, callback)

Get space information.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

ParamType
spacestring
callbackfunction

confluence.getSpaceHomePage(space, callback)

Get space home page.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

ParamType
spacestring
callbackfunction

confluence.getContentById(id, callback)

Get stored content for a specific space and page title.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

ParamType
idstring
callbackfunction

confluence.getCustomContentById(options, callback)

Get stored content for a specific page id with optional custom expanders.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

ParamTypeDescription
optionsobjectfor the custom content request
callbackfunction

confluence.getContentByPageTitle(space, title, callback)

Get stored content for a specific space and page title.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

ParamType
spacestring
titlestring
callbackfunction

confluence.postContent(space, title, content, parentId, callback, representation)

Post content to a new page.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

ParamTypeDescription
spacestring
titlestring
contentstring
parentIdnumberA null value will cause the page to be added under the space's home page
callbackfunction
representationstringOptional

confluence.putContent(space, id, version, title, content, callback, minorEdit, representation)

Put/update stored content for a page.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

ParamTypeDescription
spacestring
idstring
versionnumber
titlestring
contentstring
callbackfunction
minorEditbooleanOptional
representationstringOptional

confluence.deleteContent(id, callback)

Delete a page.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

ParamType
idstring
callbackfunction

confluence.getAttachments(space, id, callback)

Get attachments

Kind: instance method of Confluence

ParamType
spacestring
idstring
callbackfunction

confluence.createAttachment(space, id, filepath, callback)

This allows you to post attachments to the pages you create.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

ParamTypeDescription
spacestring
idstring
filepathstringabsolute path of the file you are sending
callbackfunction

confluence.updateAttachmentData(space, id, attachmentId, filepath, callback)

This allows you to update posted attachments data

Kind: instance method of Confluence

ParamType
spacestring
idstring
attachmentIdstring
filepathstring
callbackfunction

confluence.getLabels(id, callback)

Get labels from content

Kind: instance method of Confluence

ParamType
idstring
callbackfunction

confluence.postLabels(id, labels, callback)

Post content labels to a existing page.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

ParamType
idstring
labelsArray.<{prefix:string, name:string}>
callbackfunction

confluence.deleteLabel(id, label, callback)

Delete a label from a page.

Kind: instance method of Confluence

ParamType
idstring
labelstring
callbackfunction

confluence.search(query, callback)

Search by query

Kind: instance method of Confluence

ParamType
querystring
callbackfunction

request

Node.js wrapper for Atlassian's Confluence API. See https://developer.atlassian.com/confdev/confluence-rest-api

Copyright (c) 2015, John Duane Released under the MIT License

