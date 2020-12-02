Simple, environment-based configuration.
confit loads a default JSON
configuration file, additionally loading environment-specific files, if applicable.
It will also process the loaded files using any configured
shortstop protocol handlers—see Options below.
confit adds support for adding JavaScript-style comments in your json files as each file is processed by shush before being merged into your config.
var confit = require('confit');
options (String | Object) - the base directory in which config files live or a configuration object. If no
arguments is provided, defaults to the directory of the calling file.
'use strict';
var path = require('path');
var confit = require('confit');
var basedir = path.join(__dirname, 'config');
confit(basedir).create(function (err, config) {
config.get; // Function
config.set; // Function
config.use; // Function
config.get('env:env'); // 'development'
});
addOverride(filepath) (or)
addOverride(obj) - Use this to add file (.json or .js), to merge with the config datastore and override the overlapping data if any. Alternatively, you can also pass a json object to override.
addDefault(filepath) (or)
addDefault(obj) - Use this to add default file (.json or .js), to merge with the config datastore and serve as the default datastore. Alternatively, you can also pass a json object for defaults.
create(callback) - Creates the config object, ready for use. Callback signature:
function (err, config) {}
// All methods besides `create` are chainable
confit(options)
.addDefault('./mydefaults.json') //or .addDefault({foo: 'bar'})
.addOverride('./mysettings.json') //or .addOverride({foo: 'baz'})
.create(function (err, config) {
// ...
});
// - or -
//
// var factory = confit(options);
// factory.addOverride('./mysettings.json');
// factory.create(function (err, config) {
// // ...
// });
basedir (String) - the base directory in which config files can be found.
protocols (Object) - An object containing a mapping of
shortstop protocols to either handler implementations or an array or handler implementations.
These protocols will be used to process the config data prior to registration.
If using an array of handler implementations, each handler is run in series (see
Multiple handlers in the shortstop README).
defaults (String) - the name of the file containing all default values.
Defaults to
config.json.
envignore (Array) - any properties found in
process.env that should be ignored
'use strict';
var path = require('path');
var confit = require('confit');
var handlers = require('shortstop-handlers');
var options = {
basedir: path.join(__dirname, 'config'),
protocols: {
file: handlers.file(__dirname),
glob: handlers.glob(__dirname)
}
};
confit(options).create(function (err, config) {
// ...
});
get(key) - Retrieve the value for a given key. Colon-delimited keys can be used to traverse the object hierarchy.
set(key, value) - Set a value for the given key. Colon-delimited keys can be used to traverse the object hierarchy.
use(obj) - merge provided object into config.
config.set('foo', 'bar');
config.get('foo'); // 'bar'
config.use({ foo: 'baz' });
config.get('foo'); // 'baz'
config.use({ a: { b: { c: 'd' } } } );
config.get('a:b:c'); // 'd'
By default,
confit loads
process.env and
argv values upon initialization.
Additionally, it creates convenience environment properties prefixed with
env: based on the current
NODE_ENV setting, defaulting to
development. It
also normalizes
NODE_ENV settings so values starting with
prod become
production, starting with
stag become
staging, starting with
test
become
test and starting with
dev become
development.
// NODE_ENV='dev'
config.get('NODE_ENV'); // 'dev'
config.get('env:env'); // 'development'
config.get('env:development'); // true
config.get('env:test'); // false
config.get('env:staging'); // false
config.get('env:production'); // false
// NODE_ENV='custom'
config.get('NODE_ENV'); // 'custom'
config.get('env:env'); // 'custom'
config.get('env:development'); // false
config.get('env:test'); // false
config.get('env:staging'); // false
config.get('env:production'); // false
config.get('env:custom'); // true
Precedence takes the following form (lower numbers overwrite higher numbers):
development.json)
config.json)
env normalization (
env,
env:development, etc)
Confit by default comes with 2 shortstop handlers enabled.
import:
Merges the contents of the specified file into configuration under a given key.
{
"foo": "import:./myjsonfile"
}
config:
Replaces with the value at a given key. Note that the keys in this case are dot (.) delimited.
{
"foo": {
"bar": true
},
"foobar": "config:foo.bar"
}