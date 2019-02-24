A simple Node tool to have Browser's
confirm popup on your CLI.
yarn add confirmation
In an
async function just call
await confirmation.
if (await confirmation('Are you sure?')) {
console.log('Yay!');
} else {
console.log('Oops!');
}
await confirmation(message) : bool
Shows a message and
OK and
Cancel buttons.
Example:
const result = await confirmation('You will delete your items, are you sure?')
await confirmation(title, message) : bool
Shows a message with a title and
OK and
Cancel buttons.
Example:
const result = await confirmation('Warning', 'You will delete your items, are you sure?')
await confirmation(title, message, ok, cancel) : bool
Shows a message with a title and custom
OK and custom
Cancel buttons.
Example:
const result = await confirmation(
'Warning',
'You will delete your items, are you sure?',
'I am sure',
'No!'
)
The Y for OK and N for Cancel are the default key bindings.
When you customize your OK and Cancel buttons, the first letter will be the key binding. If you make I am Sure instead of OK, you'll need to press I to confirm.
Example:
const result = await confirmation(
'Warning',
'You will delete your items, are you sure?',
'[O] OK',
'[X] Close'
)
Keymap:
Example:
const result = await confirmation(
'Warnin\'',
'Ye will scuttle yer items, are ye sure?',
'Aye',
'No'
)
Keymap:
MIT © Fatih Kadir Akin