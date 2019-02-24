⁉️ confirmation

A simple Node tool to have Browser's confirm popup on your CLI.

Installation

yarn add confirmation

Usage

In an async function just call await confirmation .

if ( await confirmation( 'Are you sure?' )) { console .log( 'Yay!' ); } else { console .log( 'Oops!' ); }

API

await confirmation(message) : bool

Shows a message and OK and Cancel buttons.

Example:

const result = await confirmation( 'You will delete your items, are you sure?' )

await confirmation(title, message) : bool

Shows a message with a title and OK and Cancel buttons.

Example:

const result = await confirmation( 'Warning' , 'You will delete your items, are you sure?' )

await confirmation(title, message, ok, cancel) : bool

Shows a message with a title and custom OK and custom Cancel buttons.

Example:

const result = await confirmation( 'Warning' , 'You will delete your items, are you sure?' , 'I am sure' , 'No!' )

The Key bindings

The Y for OK and N for Cancel are the default key bindings.

When you customize your OK and Cancel buttons, the first letter will be the key binding. If you make I am Sure instead of OK, you'll need to press I to confirm.

Example 1

Example:

const result = await confirmation( 'Warning' , 'You will delete your items, are you sure?' , '[O] OK' , '[X] Close' )

Keymap:

O to Confirm

to Confirm X to Close

Example 2

Example:

const result = await confirmation( 'Warnin\'' , 'Ye will scuttle yer items, are ye sure?' , 'Aye' , 'No' )

Keymap:

A (_A_ye) to Confirm

(_A_ye) to Confirm N (_N_o) to Close

License

MIT © Fatih Kadir Akin