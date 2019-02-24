openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
con

confirmation

by Fatih Kadir Akın
0.0.5 (see all)

A simple Node tool to replicate Browser's confirm popup on your CLI.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⁉️ confirmation

A simple Node tool to have Browser's confirm popup on your CLI.

confirmation

Installation

yarn add confirmation

Usage

In an async function just call await confirmation.

if (await confirmation('Are you sure?')) {
  console.log('Yay!');
} else {
  console.log('Oops!');
}

confirmation

API

await confirmation(message) : bool

Shows a message and OK and Cancel buttons.

Example:

const result = await confirmation('You will delete your items, are you sure?')

await confirmation(title, message) : bool

Shows a message with a title and OK and Cancel buttons.

Example:

const result = await confirmation('Warning', 'You will delete your items, are you sure?')

await confirmation(title, message, ok, cancel) : bool

Shows a message with a title and custom OK and custom Cancel buttons.

Example:

const result = await confirmation(
  'Warning',
  'You will delete your items, are you sure?',
  'I am sure',
  'No!'
)

The Key bindings

The Y for OK and N for Cancel are the default key bindings.

When you customize your OK and Cancel buttons, the first letter will be the key binding. If you make I am Sure instead of OK, you'll need to press I to confirm.

Example 1

Example:

const result = await confirmation(
  'Warning',
  'You will delete your items, are you sure?',
  '[O] OK',
  '[X] Close'
)

Keymap:

  • O to Confirm
  • X to Close

Example 2

Example:

const result = await confirmation(
  'Warnin\'',
  'Ye will scuttle yer items, are ye sure?',
  'Aye',
  'No'
)

Keymap:

  • A (_A_ye) to Confirm
  • N (_N_o) to Close

License

MIT © Fatih Kadir Akin

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial