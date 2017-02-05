A confirm interface in command line.

Install

$ npm install confirm-cli --save

Usage

confirm( 'Is this package awosome?' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Selected yes!' ); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'Selected no!' ); });

Press tab (or left or right key) to switch current button, and press enter to confirm.

More options

confirm( 'Is this package awosome?' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Selected yes!' ); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'Selected no!' ); }, { indent : 4 , text : [ 'OK' , 'Cancel' ] });

Examples

$ git clone git@github.com:afc163/confirm-cli.git $ cd confirm-cli & npm install $ node examples/basic.js & node examples/indent.js & node examples/text.js

License

The MIT License (MIT)

