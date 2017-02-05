openbase logo
confirm-cli

by afc163
0.4.0

A confirm interface in command line

Readme

confirm-cli

A confirm interface in command line.

NPM version

Install

$ npm install confirm-cli --save

Usage

confirm('Is this package awosome?',
  function() {
    console.log('Selected yes!');
  }, function() {
    console.log('Selected no!');
  });

screenshot

Press tab (or left or right key) to switch current button, and press enter to confirm.

More options

confirm('Is this package awosome?',
  function() {
    console.log('Selected yes!');
  }, function() {
    console.log('Selected no!');
  }, {
    indent: 4,
    text: ['OK', 'Cancel']
  });

Examples

$ git clone git@github.com:afc163/confirm-cli.git
$ cd confirm-cli
& npm install
$ node examples/basic.js
& node examples/indent.js
& node examples/text.js

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Support on Beerpay

Hey dude! Help me out for a couple of 🍻!

Beerpay Beerpay

