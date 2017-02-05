A confirm interface in command line.
$ npm install confirm-cli --save
confirm('Is this package awosome?',
function() {
console.log('Selected yes!');
}, function() {
console.log('Selected no!');
});
Press
tab (or
left or
right key) to switch current button, and press
enter to confirm.
confirm('Is this package awosome?',
function() {
console.log('Selected yes!');
}, function() {
console.log('Selected no!');
}, {
indent: 4,
text: ['OK', 'Cancel']
});
$ git clone git@github.com:afc163/confirm-cli.git
$ cd confirm-cli
& npm install
$ node examples/basic.js
& node examples/indent.js
& node examples/text.js
The MIT License (MIT)
Hey dude! Help me out for a couple of 🍻!