configstore

by yeoman
6.0.0 (see all)

Easily load and persist config without having to think about where and how

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

configstore

Easily load and persist config without having to think about where and how

The config is stored in a JSON file located in $XDG_CONFIG_HOME or ~/.config.\ Example: ~/.config/configstore/some-id.json

If you need this for Electron, check out electron-store instead.\ And check out conf for a more modern version of configstore.

Install

$ npm install configstore

Usage

import Configstore from 'configstore';

const packageJson = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('./package.json', 'utf8'));

// Create a Configstore instance.
const config = new Configstore(packageJson.name, {foo: 'bar'});

console.log(config.get('foo'));
//=> 'bar'

config.set('awesome', true);
console.log(config.get('awesome'));
//=> true

// Use dot-notation to access nested properties.
config.set('bar.baz', true);
console.log(config.get('bar'));
//=> {baz: true}

config.delete('awesome');
console.log(config.get('awesome'));
//=> undefined

API

Configstore(packageName, defaults?, options?)

Returns a new instance.

packageName

Type: string

Name of your package.

defaults

Type: object

Default config.

options

Type: object

globalConfigPath

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Store the config at $CONFIG/package-name/config.json instead of the default $CONFIG/configstore/package-name.json. This is not recommended as you might end up conflicting with other tools, rendering the "without having to think" idea moot.

configPath

Type: string\ Default: Automatic

Please don't use this option unless absolutely necessary and you know what you're doing.

Set the path of the config file. Overrides the packageName and globalConfigPath options.

Instance

You can use dot-notation in a key to access nested properties.

.set(key, value)

Set an item.

.set(object)

Set multiple items at once.

.get(key)

Get an item.

.has(key)

Check if an item exists.

.delete(key)

Delete an item.

.clear()

Delete all items.

.size

Get the item count.

.path

Get the path to the config file. Can be used to show the user where the config file is located or even better open it for them.

.all

Get all the config as an object or replace the current config with an object:

config.all = {
    hello: 'world'
};
