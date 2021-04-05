Easily load and persist config without having to think about where and how
The config is stored in a JSON file located in
$XDG_CONFIG_HOME or
~/.config.\
Example:
~/.config/configstore/some-id.json
If you need this for Electron, check out
electron-store instead.\
And check out
conf for a more modern version of
configstore.
$ npm install configstore
import Configstore from 'configstore';
const packageJson = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('./package.json', 'utf8'));
// Create a Configstore instance.
const config = new Configstore(packageJson.name, {foo: 'bar'});
console.log(config.get('foo'));
//=> 'bar'
config.set('awesome', true);
console.log(config.get('awesome'));
//=> true
// Use dot-notation to access nested properties.
config.set('bar.baz', true);
console.log(config.get('bar'));
//=> {baz: true}
config.delete('awesome');
console.log(config.get('awesome'));
//=> undefined
Returns a new instance.
Type:
string
Name of your package.
Type:
object
Default config.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Store the config at
$CONFIG/package-name/config.json instead of the default
$CONFIG/configstore/package-name.json. This is not recommended as you might end up conflicting with other tools, rendering the "without having to think" idea moot.
Type:
string\
Default: Automatic
Please don't use this option unless absolutely necessary and you know what you're doing.
Set the path of the config file. Overrides the
packageName and
globalConfigPath options.
You can use dot-notation in a
key to access nested properties.
Set an item.
Set multiple items at once.
Get an item.
Check if an item exists.
Delete an item.
Delete all items.
Get the item count.
Get the path to the config file. Can be used to show the user where the config file is located or even better open it for them.
Get all the config as an object or replace the current config with an object:
config.all = {
hello: 'world'
};