Dynamic configuration values with variable support.

Works with yml , json , toml config formats and anything that parsed down to a plain ol' javascript object

Configorama extends your configuration with a powerful variable system. It resolves configuration variables from:

CLI options

ENV variables

File references

Other Key/values in config

Async/sync JS functions

Any source you'd like...

See tests for more examples.

Usage

Async API:

const path = require ( 'path' ) const configorama = require ( 'configorama' ) const cliFlags = require ( 'minimist' )(process.argv.slice( 2 )) const myConfigFilePath = path.join(__dirname, 'config.yml' ) const config = await configorama(myConfigFilePath, { options : args })

Sync API:

const path = require ( 'path' ) const configorama = require ( 'configorama' ) const cliFlags = require ( 'minimist' )(process.argv.slice( 2 )) const myConfigFilePath = path.join(__dirname, 'config.yml' ) const config = configorama.sync(myConfigFilePath, { options : cliFlags })

Variable Sources

Environment variables

apiKey: ${env:SECRET_KEY}

CLI option flags

bar: ${opt:stage} foo: ${opt:stage}-hello

Self references

foo: bar one: ${self:foo} two: ${foo}

File references

yamlFileRef: ${file(./subFile.yml)} yamlFileValue: ${file(./other-config.yml):topLevel} yamlFileValueSubKey: ${file(./other-config.json):nested.value} fallbackValueExample: ${file(./not-found.yml), 'fall back value' }

Sync/Async file references

asyncJSValue: ${file(./async-value.js)}

${file(./asyncValue.js)} will call into async-value and run/resolve the async function with values. These values can be strings, objects, arrays, whatever.

module .exports = ( config ) => { return fetchSecretsFromRemoteStore() } function fetchSecretsFromRemoteStore ( ) { return delay( 1000 ).then( () => { return Promise .resolve( 'asyncval' ) }) } function delay ( t, v ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout(resolve.bind( null , v), t)) }

Git references

Resolve values from cwd git data.

repository: ${git:repository} describe: ${git:describe} branch: ${git:branch} commit: ${git:commit} sha1: ${git:sha1} message: ${git:message} remote: ${git:remote} remoteDefined: ${git:remote('origin')} remoteDefinedNoQuotes: ${git:remote(origin)} repoUrl: ${git:repoUrl}

Filters (experimental)

Filters will transform the resolved variables

toUpperCaseString: ${'value' | toUpperCase } toKebabCaseString: ${'valueHere' | toKebabCase } key: lol_hi keyTwo: lol_hi toKebabCase: ${key | toKebabCase } toCamelCase: ${keyTwo | toCamelCase }

Functions (experimental)

Functions will convert resolved config values with various methods.

object: one: once two: twice objectTwo: three: third four: fourth mergeObjects: ${merge(${object}, ${objectTwo})}

More Examples

See the tests folder for a bunch of examples!

Custom Variable Sources

Configorama allows you to bring your own variable sources.

There are 2 ways to resolve variables from custom sources.

Use the baked in javascript method for sync or aysnc resolution. Add your own variable syntax and resolver. const config = configorama( 'path/to/configFile' , { variableSources : [{ match : RegExp ( /^consul:/g ), resolver : ( varToProcess, opts, currentObject ) => { return Promise .resolve(varToProcess) } }] }) console .log(config) This would match the following config: key: ${consul:xyz}

FAQ

Q: Why should I use this?

Never rendering a stale configuration file again!

Q: Does this work with serverless.yml

Yes it does. Using serverless.js as your main entry point!

const path = require ( 'path' ) const configorama = require ( 'configorama' ) const args = require ( 'minimist' )(process.argv.slice( 2 )) const yamlFile = path.join(__dirname, 'serverless.config.yml' ) module .exports = configorama.sync(yamlFile, { options : args })

Whats new

How is this different than the serverless variable system?

You can use it with any other tool you'd like. Just include configorama and go nuts. It's pluggable. Add whatever variable syntax/sources you wish. Filters! You can filter values before they are resolved. key: ${opt:stage | toUpperCase} Cleaner self references keyOne: subKey: hi key: ${self:keyOne.subKey} key: ${keyOne.subKey} Numbers as defaults are supported key: ${env:whatever, 2 } TOML, YML, JSON, etc support Configorama will work on any configuration format that can be converted into a JS object. Parse any config format and pass it into configorama.

Configorama has a number of built-in functions. Build in functions can be used within expressions as another way to transform and combine values. These are similar to the operators but all follow a common syntax: < FUNCTION NAME > ( < ARGUMENT 1 > , < ARGUMENT 2 > ) example: ${merge( 'one' , 'two' )} => 'onetwo'

