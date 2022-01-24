Dynamic configuration values with variable support.
Works with
yml,
json,
toml config formats and anything that parsed down to a plain ol' javascript object
Configorama extends your configuration with a powerful variable system. It resolves configuration variables from:
See tests for more examples.
Async API:
const path = require('path')
const configorama = require('configorama')
const cliFlags = require('minimist')(process.argv.slice(2))
// Path to yaml/json/toml config
const myConfigFilePath = path.join(__dirname, 'config.yml')
const config = await configorama(myConfigFilePath, {
options: args
})
Sync API:
const path = require('path')
const configorama = require('configorama')
const cliFlags = require('minimist')(process.argv.slice(2))
// Path to yaml/json/toml config
const myConfigFilePath = path.join(__dirname, 'config.yml')
const config = configorama.sync(myConfigFilePath, {
options: cliFlags
})
apiKey: ${env:SECRET_KEY}
# CLI option. Example `cmd --stage dev` makes `bar: dev`
bar: ${opt:stage}
# Composed example makes `foo: dev-hello`
foo: ${opt:stage}-hello
foo: bar
# Self file reference. Resolves to `bar`
one: ${self:foo}
# Shorthand self reference. Resolves to `bar`
two: ${foo}
# import full yml/json/toml file via relative path
yamlFileRef: ${file(./subFile.yml)}
# import sub values from files. This imports other-config.yml `topLevel:` value
yamlFileValue: ${file(./other-config.yml):topLevel}
# import sub values from files. This imports other-config.json `nested.value` value
yamlFileValueSubKey: ${file(./other-config.json):nested.value}
# fallback to default value if file not found
fallbackValueExample: ${file(./not-found.yml), 'fall back value'}
asyncJSValue: ${file(./async-value.js)}
# resolves to 'asyncval'
${file(./asyncValue.js)} will call into
async-value and run/resolve the async function with values. These values can be strings, objects, arrays, whatever.
/* async-value.js */
module.exports = (config) => {
return fetchSecretsFromRemoteStore()
}
function fetchSecretsFromRemoteStore() {
return delay(1000).then(() => {
return Promise.resolve('asyncval')
})
}
function delay(t, v) {
return new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve.bind(null, v), t))
}
Resolve values from
cwd git data.
repository: ${git:repository}
describe: ${git:describe}
branch: ${git:branch}
commit: ${git:commit}
sha1: ${git:sha1}
message: ${git:message}
remote: ${git:remote}
remoteDefined: ${git:remote('origin')}
remoteDefinedNoQuotes: ${git:remote(origin)}
repoUrl: ${git:repoUrl}
Filters will transform the resolved variables
toUpperCaseString: ${'value' | toUpperCase }
toKebabCaseString: ${'valueHere' | toKebabCase }
key: lol_hi
keyTwo: lol_hi
toKebabCase: ${key | toKebabCase }
toCamelCase: ${keyTwo | toCamelCase }
Functions will convert resolved config values with various methods.
object:
one: once
two: twice
objectTwo:
three: third
four: fourth
mergeObjects: ${merge(${object}, ${objectTwo})}
See the tests folder for a bunch of examples!
Configorama allows you to bring your own variable sources.
There are 2 ways to resolve variables from custom sources.
Use the baked in javascript method for sync or aysnc resolution.
Add your own variable syntax and resolver.
const config = configorama('path/to/configFile', {
variableSources: [{
// Match variables ${consul:xyz}
match: RegExp(/^consul:/g),
// Custom variable source. Must return a promise
resolver: (varToProcess, opts, currentObject) => {
// Make remote call to consul
return Promise.resolve(varToProcess)
}
}]
})
console.log(config)
This would match the following config:
key: ${consul:xyz}
Q: Why should I use this?
Never rendering a stale configuration file again!
Q: Does this work with
serverless.yml
Yes it does. Using
serverless.js as your main entry point!
/* serverless.js */
const path = require('path')
const configorama = require('configorama')
const args = require('minimist')(process.argv.slice(2))
// Path to serverless config to be parsed
const yamlFile = path.join(__dirname, 'serverless.config.yml')
module.exports = configorama.sync(yamlFile, { options: args })
How is this different than the serverless variable system?
You can use it with any other tool you'd like. Just include
configorama and go nuts.
It's pluggable. Add whatever variable syntax/sources you wish.
Filters! You can filter values before they are resolved.
key: ${opt:stage | toUpperCase}
Cleaner self references
keyOne:
subKey: hi
# Before
key: ${self:keyOne.subKey}
# Now
key: ${keyOne.subKey}
Numbers as defaults are supported
key: ${env:whatever, 2}
TOML, YML, JSON, etc support
Configorama will work on any configuration format that can be converted into a JS object.
Parse any config format and pass it into configorama.
Configorama has a number of built-in functions.
Build in functions can be used within expressions as another way to transform and combine values. These are similar to the operators but all follow a common syntax:
<FUNCTION NAME>(<ARGUMENT 1>, <ARGUMENT 2>)
example:
${merge('one', 'two')} => 'onetwo'
This is forked out of the serverless framework variable system.
Mad props to:
erikerikson, eahefnawy, HyperBrain, ac360, gcphost, pmuens, horike37, lorengordon, AndrewFarley, tobyhede, johncmckim, mangas, e-e-e, BasileTrujillo, miltador, sammarks, RafalWilinski, indieisaconcept, svdgraaf, infiniteluke, j0k3r, craigw, bsdkurt, aoskotsky-amplify, and all the other folks who contributed to the variable system.
Additionally these tools were very helpful: