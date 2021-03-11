Configent

const defaults = { name : 'John Doe' , city : 'N/A' , lastSeen : 'N/A' } const config = configent( 'foobar' , defaults, options)

Auto detect defaults

Configent supports multiple default configs. These are added to ./configs .

module .exports = { supersedes : [ 'svelte' ], condition : ( { pkgjson } ) => pkgjson.dependencies[ '@roxi/routify' ], config : () => ({ myAppName : 'Routify App' }) }

module .exports = { condition : ( { pkgjson } ) => pkgjson.dependencies[ 'svelte' ], config : () => ({ myAppName : 'Svelte App' }) }

The first config with a true condition is used. To avoid conflicts, configs using the supersedes option, will run before their superseded targets.

To change the location of default configs, refer to detectDefaultsConfigPath .

API

Table of Contents

configent

Parameters

defaults options default options

default options input Partial<options>? provided input (optional, default {} )

provided input (optional, default ) configentOptions object? configent options configentOptions.name string name to use for configs. If left empty, name from package.json is used (optional, default '' ) configentOptions.cacheConfig boolean calling configent twice with same parameters will return the same instance (optional, default true ) configentOptions.cacheDetectedDefaults boolean calling configent twice from the same module will return the same defaults (optional, default true ) configentOptions.useDotEnv boolean include config from .env files (optional, default true ) configentOptions.useEnv boolean include config from process.env (optional, default true ) configentOptions.usePackageConfig boolean include config from package.json (optional, default true ) configentOptions.useConfig boolean include config from [name].config.js (optional, default true ) configentOptions.useDetectDefaults boolean detect defaults from context (package.json and file stucture) (optional, default true ) configentOptions.detectDefaultsConfigPath string detect defaults from context (package.json and file stucture) (optional, default 'configs' ) configentOptions.sanitizeEnvValue function sanitize environment values. Convert snakecase to camelCase by default. (optional, default `str=>str.replace(/[-][a-z]/g,str=>str.substr(1).toUpperCase())`) configentOptions.module NodeModule? required if multiple modules are using configent

configent options

Returns options

