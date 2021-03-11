No fuzz config compilation from (ordered by ascending precedence)
/**
* package.json {"foobar": {"city": "Portsmouth"}}
* foobar.config.js {lastSeen: 'Liverpool'}
* process.env.foobar_last_seen = London
* options = { name: 'Sherlock Holmes' }
*/
const defaults = { name: 'John Doe', city: 'N/A', lastSeen: 'N/A' }
const config = configent('foobar', defaults, options)
/**
* console.log(config)
* {
* name: 'Sherlock Holmes',
* city: 'Portsmouth',
* lastSeen: 'London'
* }
* /
Configent supports multiple default configs. These are added to
./configs.
/** ./configs/routify2.config.js */
module.exports = {
supersedes: ['svelte'],
condition: ({ pkgjson }) => pkgjson.dependencies['@roxi/routify'],
config: () => ({
/** the config object used as default */
myAppName: 'Routify App'
})
}
/** ./configs/svelte.config.js */
module.exports = {
condition: ({ pkgjson }) => pkgjson.dependencies['svelte'],
config: () => ({
/** the config object used as default */
myAppName: 'Svelte App'
})
}
The first config with a true condition is used. To avoid conflicts, configs using the
supersedes option, will run before their superseded targets.
To change the location of default configs, refer to
detectDefaultsConfigPath.
defaults options default options
input Partial<options>? provided input (optional, default
{})
configentOptions object? configent options
configentOptions.name string name to use for configs. If left empty, name from package.json is used (optional, default
'')
configentOptions.cacheConfig boolean calling configent twice with same parameters will return the same instance (optional, default
true)
configentOptions.cacheDetectedDefaults boolean calling configent twice from the same module will return the same defaults (optional, default
true)
configentOptions.useDotEnv boolean include config from .env files (optional, default
true)
configentOptions.useEnv boolean include config from process.env (optional, default
true)
configentOptions.usePackageConfig boolean include config from package.json (optional, default
true)
configentOptions.useConfig boolean include config from [name].config.js (optional, default
true)
configentOptions.useDetectDefaults boolean detect defaults from context (package.json and file stucture) (optional, default
true)
configentOptions.detectDefaultsConfigPath string detect defaults from context (package.json and file stucture) (optional, default
'configs')
configentOptions.sanitizeEnvValue function sanitize environment values. Convert snakecase to camelCase by default. (optional, default `str=>str.replace(/[-][a-z]/g,str=>str.substr(1).toUpperCase())`)
configentOptions.module NodeModule? required if multiple modules are using configent
Returns options