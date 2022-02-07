ConfigCat SDK for JavaScript provides easy integration for your application to ConfigCat.
ConfigCat is a hosted feature flag service. Manage feature toggles across frontend, backend, mobile, desktop apps. Alternative to LaunchDarkly. Management app + feature flag SDKs.
via NPM package:
npm i configcat-js
import * as configcat from "configcat-js";
via CDN:
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/configcat-js@latest/dist/configcat.min.js"></script>
var configCatClient = configcat.createClient("#YOUR-SDK-KEY#");
We strongly recommend using the ConfigCat Client as a Singleton object in your application.
The Promise (async/await) way:
configCatClient.getValueAsync("isMyAwesomeFeatureEnabled", false)
.then((value) => {
if(value) {
do_the_new_thing();
} else {
do_the_old_thing();
}
});
or the Callback way:
configCatClient.getValue("isMyAwesomeFeatureEnabled", false, (value) => {
if(value) {
do_the_new_thing();
} else {
do_the_old_thing();
}
});
Using this feature, you will be able to get different setting values for different users in your application by passing a
User Object to
getValue() or
getValueAsync().
Read more about Targeting here.
const userObject = { identifier : "#USER-IDENTIFIER#" };
configCatClient.getValueAsync("isMyAwesomeFeatureEnabled", false, userObject)
.then((value) => {
if(value) {
do_the_new_thing();
} else {
do_the_old_thing();
}
});
The ConfigCat SDK supports 3 different polling mechanisms to acquire the setting values from ConfigCat. After latest setting values are downloaded, they are stored in the internal cache then all requests are served from there. Read more about Polling Modes and how to use them at ConfigCat Docs.
Contributions are welcome. For more info please read the Contribution Guideline.
XMLHttpRequest module not defined/found:
Since the
configcat-js SDK needs to download the feature flag and setting values from ConfigCat's servers via a HTTP GET request. The SDK uses
XMLHttpRequest a built in object in all browsers. This way the package size is smaller instead of using a 3rd party library. The error above can appear in cases when the
configcat-js SDK is used within a SSR (Server-Side Rendering) Universal application. In these cases we recommend using configcat-js-ssr or configcat-node.