nconf wrapper that simplifies work with environment specific configuration files.

config.json is easy to use; it:

loads the default configuration file;

loads environment specific configuration file and overrides defaults;

and then:

uses environment variables;

and command-line arguments to override data from configuration files.

Installation

npm install config .json

Usage

The top-level of config.json is a function that loads configuration file with the given filepath .

Create default configuration file

vi sample .json

{ "domain" : "www.example.com" , "mongodb" : { "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 27017 } }

Create environment specific configuration file

vi sample .development .json

{ "domain" : "dev.example.com" }

Note: Environment specific configuration files should be in the same directory as the default one.

Test config.json in action

vi sample .js

var config = require ( 'config.json' )( './sample.json' ); console .log( "domain:" , config.domain); console .log( "mongodb:

" , "host:" , config.mongodb.host, "

" , "port:" , config.mongodb.port);

Run the above script:

NODE_ENV =development node ./sample.js --mongodb:host "dharma.mongohq.com" --mongodb:port 10065

The output will be:

domain: dev.example.com mongodb: host: dharma.mongohq.com port: 10065

Load configuration for the specific environment

Environment can be set by passing env argument:

var developmentConfig = require ( 'config.json' )( './sample.json' , 'development' ); var productionConfig = require ( 'config.json' )( './sample.json' , 'production' );

One more thing...

filepath can be empty if your configuration file is in the current working directory of the process and is called config.json.

License

Released under the MIT license.