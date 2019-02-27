$ yarn add config-yml
or
$ npm install config-yml --save
Use config for yaml config files in Node.js projects. For example you might have a project with the following config.yml file in the project dir.
app:
url: http://myapp.com/home
cache: redis
db:
location: mysql-db-prod
This config can be accessed like this.
const config = require('config-yml');
console.log(config.app.url);
console.log(config.app.cache);
console.log(config.db.location);
You can substitute variables in the config.yml like this.
dns: myapp.com
app:
url: http://${dns}/home
cache: redis
db:
location: mysql-db-prod
This config would yield the following.
console.log(config.app.url);
// outputs - http://myapp.com/home
Instead of having a file named
config.yml with all of your environment settings in place, you could have a
config folder
at the root level of your project. This module will read in every
.yml file, and return an object that looks like:
{
[file-name]: [parsed-file-contents],
...,
}
if you need to do cross-file referencing, you can, via dot-notation:
# file `a.yml`
foo: bar
#file `b.yml`
baz: ${a.foo}
will get you
{
a: {foo: 'bar'},
b: {baz: 'bar'}
}
Based on an Environment ID, you can designate specific override settings for different types of environments. First you have to specify your Environment ID. You can do so in one of several ways. The first Environment ID that is found in the following order wins.
To understand this better let's first talk about Static Environments. These are environments that have their own environment specific settings or Environment Overrides. Not necessarily all environments have their own environment specific settings, but those that do should be defined as Static Environments in the config.yml as follows:
environments:
static:
- dev
- test
- prod
The other approach you can take is to have top level keys that only consist of your environments.
setup your config.yml as follows:
dev:
# ...
test:
# ...
prod:
# ...
Your filenames determine the keys, so your directory could be set as follows:
config/dev.yml
config/test.yml
config/prod.yml
Set the Environment ID using the load function.
const config = require('config-yml').load('myenvironment')
Set the Environment ID using --env command line argument.
node app.js --env feature-xyz
This is often helpful when running gulp tasks.
gulp deploy --env feature-xyz
For Static Environments set the Environment ID using the static environment id as an argument.
gulp deploy --prod
Set the Environment ID using ENVIRONMENT_ID process environment variable.
export ENVIRONMENT_ID=feature-xyz
If an Environment ID is not found using one of the other methods, it will use the git branch for the current project
folder. This branch can be filtered using regex. Let's say your current branch is
Features/ISSUE-123-feature-xyz,
and you have the following setting in your config.yml.
branchRegex: Features/ISSUE-\d+-((\w|-)+)
The Environment ID will be
feature-zyz. If no branchRegex is given the branch name will be taken as is.
The Environment ID can be substituted into the config.yml. Let's say you have an Environment ID
feature-xyz and
the following config.yml.
dns: ${envId}.myapp.com
app:
url: http://${dns}/home
cache: redis
db:
location: MYSQL-DB-${ENVID}
This will yield the following:
const config = require('config-yml');
console.log(config.dns); // feature-xyz.myapp.com
console.log(config.app.url); // http://feature-xyz.myapp.com
console.log(config.db.location); // MYSQL-DB-FEATURE-XYZ
For Static Environments, settings can be overridden for that specific environment. For example, with the following config.yml:
dns: ${envId}.myapp.com
app:
url: http://${dns}/home
cache: redis
db:
location: MYSQL-DB-${ENVID}
prod:
app:
url: https://${dns}
db:
location: DB-${ENVID}
and the following app.js file:
const config = require('config-yml');
console.log(config.dns);
console.log(config.app.url);
console.log(config.app.cache);
console.log(config.db.location);
the following command:
node app.js --prod
would output the following:
prod.myapp.com
https://prod.myapp.com
redis
MYSQL-DB-PROD