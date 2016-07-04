$ npm install config-node
var config = require('config-node')();
console.log(config.server.port);
config will contain the contents of the configuration file named
process.env.NODE_ENV or
'development', on the folder
config/.
It can be a JSON, a JS that fills
module.exports or a directory with an index.js inside.
You probably noticed there's a function call in there. It needs to be added once to load the data. This is where you can put your options. You'll probably do that on your main js file, in all the other ones you only require it:
// in db.js
var config = require('config-node');
console.log(config.db.port);
These are the defaults:
var config = require('config-node')({
dir: 'config', // where to look for files
ext: null, // spoil the fun, tell me which one it is ('' for directory). Improves performance.
env: process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development' // set which one instead of smart defaults
});
In order to support more formats beyond json, js and directories. You add a file with a different extension to the config folder and pass an option named as the extension with a function that takes the file string data and returns an object, synchronously!
var config = require('config-node')({
png: function(data) { return convertPNGtoObjectSomehow(data); }
});
Check the examples to see more use cases.
process.env
ext option this module is mostly a smart require.
To run the test suite:
$ npm test
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014 Ariel Flesler
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.