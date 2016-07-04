openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cn

config-node

by Ariel Flesler
1.3.0 (see all)

Flexible lightweight configuration loader for Node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

421

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Flexible lightweight configuration loader

Installation

NPM

$ npm install config-node

Basic usage

var config = require('config-node')();
console.log(config.server.port);

config will contain the contents of the configuration file named process.env.NODE_ENV or 'development', on the folder config/.
It can be a JSON, a JS that fills module.exports or a directory with an index.js inside.

You probably noticed there's a function call in there. It needs to be added once to load the data. This is where you can put your options. You'll probably do that on your main js file, in all the other ones you only require it:

// in db.js
var config = require('config-node');
console.log(config.db.port);

Options

These are the defaults:

var config = require('config-node')({
    dir: 'config', // where to look for files 
    ext: null, // spoil the fun, tell me which one it is ('' for directory). Improves performance.
    env: process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development' // set which one instead of smart defaults
});

In order to support more formats beyond json, js and directories. You add a file with a different extension to the config folder and pass an option named as the extension with a function that takes the file string data and returns an object, synchronously!

var config = require('config-node')({
    png: function(data) { return convertPNGtoObjectSomehow(data); }
});

Check the examples to see more use cases.

Examples

Similar Projects

  • flatiron/nconf - If you need all that, this one is the best. It has it all
  • lorenwest/node-config - Good, too complex for me. I'd never need things like file watching(use nodemon)
  • dominictarr/config-chain - Very cool one, too complex for most simple cases
  • dominictarr/rc - It's great, more oriented to loading files from outside the project
  • pgte/konphyg - Also great, but only JSON and does failed filesystem reads in most cases
  • scottmotte/dotenv - Loads environment variables from .env file directly into process.env
  • Feel free to suggest others, these are the ones I found and used for inspiration

Why use this project over others

  • It's simple, the code is short and clean
  • It's extensible, it can support coffee, yaml, ini or anything else you want, just DIY.
  • It has no dependencies. If you need yaml, just include the one you prefer and pass it over.
  • It's fast. Loading configuration needs to be fast, with the ext option this module is mostly a smart require.

Some concepts taken into account

Tests

To run the test suite:

$ npm test

LICENSE

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Ariel Flesler

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial