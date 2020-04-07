openbase logo
config-lite

by nswbmw
3.0.0 (see all)

A super simple & flexible & useful config module.

Readme

config-lite

A super simple & flexible & intuitive config module, support yaml & toml.

Install

$ npm i config-lite --save

Usage

const config = require('config-lite')(__dirname);

or:

const config = require('config-lite')({
  filename: 'test',
  config_basedir: __dirname,
  config_dir: 'config'
});

Options

  • filename: config file name, default: default, support: ['.js', '.json', '.node', '.yaml', '.yml', '.toml'].
  • config_basedir: directory for begining bubbling find config directory.
  • config_dir: config directory name, default: config.
  • config: default config object that overwrite config file.

Priority

environment option > custom option > default option

For example:

$ NODE_ENV=test NODE_CONFIG='{"port":3000}' node app.js --port=3001

loading order:

--port=3001 > NODE_CONFIG='{"port":3000}' > opt.config > test config file > default config file

Environment Variables

  • NODE_ENV -> filename
  • CONFIG_BASEDIR || NODE_CONFIG_BASEDIR -> config_dirname
  • CONFIG_DIR || NODE_CONFIG_DIR -> config_dir
  • CONFIG || NODE_CONFIG -> config

Test

$ npm test

License

MIT

