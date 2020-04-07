A super simple & flexible & intuitive config module, support
yaml &
toml.
$ npm i config-lite --save
const config = require('config-lite')(__dirname);
or:
const config = require('config-lite')({
filename: 'test',
config_basedir: __dirname,
config_dir: 'config'
});
default, support:
['.js', '.json', '.node', '.yaml', '.yml', '.toml'].
config.
environment option > custom option > default option
For example:
$ NODE_ENV=test NODE_CONFIG='{"port":3000}' node app.js --port=3001
loading order:
--port=3001 >
NODE_CONFIG='{"port":3000}' > opt.config > test config file > default config file
$ npm test
MIT