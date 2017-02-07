Confidence.js is a light-weight JavaScript library to help you make sense of your A/B Test results. Given an A/B test (or "Split Test") result set, Confidence.js will tell you if a statistical "winner" can be determined.

Documentation

Getting Started

Download confidence.js here

Include confidence.js in your HTML.

< script src = "path/to/confidence.js" > </ script >

You're all ready! Start testing... with confidence.

Example

We have many examples in the API Reference. Here's a simple one to get you started:

var myConfidence = new Confidence(); myConfidence.addVariant({ id : 'A' , name : 'Variant A' , conversionCount : 2500 , eventCount : 3000 }); myConfidence.addVariant({ id : 'B' , name : 'Variant B' , conversionCount : 1500 , eventCount : 3000 }); zTestResult = myConfidence.getResult();

How It Works

Confidence.js provides two methods for evaluating an A/B test:

The Z-Test Method

Chi Square Test and Marascuillo's Procedure

Selecting an appropriate method depends on your data set and use case - both have advantages.

Learn how each method works here.

Running the Tests

npm install npm test

Feature Requests and TODO

implement "Confidence to beat baseline" comparison (in progress)

add removeVariant function

Issues and Questions

Found a bug? Create an issue here on GitHub!

For general questions, tweet me @jessicaraygun.

Authors

Developed and maintained by Jessica Thomas, Data Scientist @ sendwithus.com, with guidance and tutelage from Statistics Mastermind Emily Malcolm.