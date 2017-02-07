Confidence.js is a light-weight JavaScript library to help you make sense of your A/B Test results. Given an A/B test (or "Split Test") result set, Confidence.js will tell you if a statistical "winner" can be determined.
Include
confidence.js in your HTML.
<script src="path/to/confidence.js"></script>
You're all ready! Start testing... with confidence.
We have many examples in the API Reference. Here's a simple one to get you started:
// Create a new test result
var myConfidence = new Confidence();
// Add variant A results
myConfidence.addVariant({
id: 'A',
name: 'Variant A',
conversionCount: 2500,
eventCount: 3000
});
// Add variant B results
myConfidence.addVariant({
id: 'B',
name: 'Variant B',
conversionCount: 1500,
eventCount: 3000
});
// Get results, using Z-Test method
zTestResult = myConfidence.getResult();
/*
{
hasWinner: true,
hasEnoughData: true,
winnerID: 'A',
winnerName: 'Variant A',
confidencePercent: 95.00,
confidenceInterval: { min: 82, max: 84.67 },
readable: 'With 95% confidence, the true population
parameter of the "Variant A" variant will
fall between 82% and 84.67%.'
}
*/
Confidence.js provides two methods for evaluating an A/B test:
Selecting an appropriate method depends on your data set and use case - both have advantages.
Learn how each method works here.
npm install
npm test
removeVariant function
Found a bug? Create an issue here on GitHub!
For general questions, tweet me @jessicaraygun.
Developed and maintained by Jessica Thomas, Data Scientist @ sendwithus.com, with guidance and tutelage from Statistics Mastermind Emily Malcolm.