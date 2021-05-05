Dynamic, declarative configurations
Lead Maintainer: Sunny Bhanot
npm install @hapipal/confidence
See also the API Reference
Confidence is intended for use with nodejs v12+ (see v4 for lower support).
Confidence is a configuration document format, an API, and a foundation for A/B testing. The configuration format is designed to work with any existing JSON-based configuration, serving values based on object path (
'/a/b/c' translates to
a.b.c). In addition, Confidence defines special $-prefixed keys used to filter values for a given criteria.
Below is an example configuring a hapi server using a dynamic Confidence configuration.
const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
const Confidence = require('@hapipal/confidence');
const store = new Confidence.Store({
server: {
host: 'localhost',
port: {
$param: 'PORT',
$coerce: 'number',
$default: 3000
},
debug: {
$filter: 'NODE_ENV',
$default: {
log: ['error'],
request: ['error']
},
production: {
request: ['implementation']
}
}
}
});
const config = store.get('/', process.env);
const server = Hapi.server(config);
Confidence originated in the hapijs organization, and was adopted by hapi pal in April 2019.