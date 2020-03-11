Easily Generate random confetti with javascript and make your design look cooler
Have you ever seen that cool looking confetti on landing pages and above-the-fold content? We give you the power to create the same effect for free and without the hassle of having to design or code it from scratch.
Using
npm
npm install confetti-js --save
Direct download -> click here
The
classic way
<script src="node_modules/confetti-js/dist/index.min.js"></script>
ES6 module
// At the component you want to use confetti
import ConfettiGenerator from "confetti-js";
After installing the plugin(the topic above), just call-it passing your options:
<canvas id="my-canvas"></canvas>
var confettiSettings = { target: 'my-canvas' };
var confetti = new ConfettiGenerator(confettiSettings);
confetti.render();
You can also pass a canvas element as the target:
var confettiElement = document.getElementById('my-canvas');
var confettiSettings = { target: confettiElement };
var confetti = new ConfettiGenerator(confettiSettings);
confetti.render();
React.useEffect(() => {
const confettiSettings = { target: 'my-canvas' };
const confetti = new ConfettiGenerator(confettiSettings);
confetti.render();
return () => confetti.clear();
}, []) // add the var dependencies or not
done!
|Attribute
|Description
|Example value
|Default value
target
|The Id tag or node of the canvas that will be used
|'my-canvas'
|'confetti-holder'
max
|The number of props(confetti) to be rendered
|11
|80
size
|Prop size
|1.8
|1
animate
|If the confetti should fall
|false
|true
respawn
|If the confetti should be recreated after going off-screen
|false
|true
clock
|The speed confetti fall
|50
|25
props
|The type of props(confetti) that should be rendered. In addition to those listed in the default, there's a special "svg" type which requires further configuration and is detailed below.
|['circle', 'square']
|['circle', 'square', 'triangle', 'line']
colors
|The color to be rendered on the confetti. By default, RGB format inside an array.
|[[0,0,0], [255,255,255]]
|[[165,104,246],[230,61,135],[0,199,228],[253,214,126]]
start_from_edge
|Whether the confettis should fall from the top of the screen (or should move up from the bottom)
|true
|false
width
|Canvas width
|960
|window size
height
|Canvas height
|767
|window height
rotate
|If set to
true, SVG and squares will rotate while falling.
true
false
There is an extra special partical type ("prop") which allows you to render SVGs as confetti particles. For example:
{
"props": [
"circle",
"square",
{ "type": "svg", "src": "site/hat.svg" }
]
}
You must specify the
type and
src properties. There are also a few other configuration properties available to SVG objects:
|Attribute
|Description
|Example value
|Default value
size
|Set the size of the SVG when it renders as a particle.
25
15
weight
|The probability of this particle being rendered, where 1 is a regular weight, and 0.1 is uncommon.
0.5
1
Using the object generated by
new ConfettiGenerator() is pretty easy, there're just two main methods actually.
|Method
|Description
render
|Render the confetti at the config
<canvas/>
clear
|Clear the
<canvas/> where the confetti where rendered
var confetti = new ConfettiGenerator();
confetti.render();
//
confetti.clear();
You can use/hack/re-distribute/do whatever you want with this for free without having to credit the author or anything. Go on, just do it.
But if you take the time to contribute with the project it would be nice too, just saying :)
Special thanks to "Paper Matthew" on codepen for providing the starting point wich I fork to build this. You are awesome.