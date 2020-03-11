Easily Generate random confetti with javascript and make your design look cooler

Demo 🚀

Demo // Examples

Have you ever seen that cool looking confetti on landing pages and above-the-fold content? We give you the power to create the same effect for free and without the hassle of having to design or code it from scratch.

📲 Downloading

Using npm npm install confetti-js --save

Direct download -> click here

➕ Add scripts

The classic way < script src = "node_modules/confetti-js/dist/index.min.js" > </ script >

ES6 module import ConfettiGenerator from "confetti-js" ;

🤔 How to use it?

After installing the plugin(the topic above), just call-it passing your options:

html

< canvas id = "my-canvas" > </ canvas >

javascript

var confettiSettings = { target : 'my-canvas' }; var confetti = new ConfettiGenerator(confettiSettings); confetti.render();

You can also pass a canvas element as the target:

var confettiElement = document .getElementById( 'my-canvas' ); var confettiSettings = { target : confettiElement }; var confetti = new ConfettiGenerator(confettiSettings); confetti.render();

React

React.useEffect( () => { const confettiSettings = { target : 'my-canvas' }; const confetti = new ConfettiGenerator(confettiSettings); confetti.render(); return () => confetti.clear(); }, [])

done!

Options

Attribute Description Example value Default value target The Id tag or node of the canvas that will be used 'my-canvas' 'confetti-holder' max The number of props(confetti) to be rendered 11 80 size Prop size 1.8 1 animate If the confetti should fall false true respawn If the confetti should be recreated after going off-screen false true clock The speed confetti fall 50 25 props The type of props(confetti) that should be rendered. In addition to those listed in the default, there's a special "svg" type which requires further configuration and is detailed below. ['circle', 'square'] ['circle', 'square', 'triangle', 'line'] colors The color to be rendered on the confetti. By default, RGB format inside an array. [[0,0,0], [255,255,255]] [[165,104,246],[230,61,135],[0,199,228],[253,214,126]] start_from_edge Whether the confettis should fall from the top of the screen (or should move up from the bottom) true false width Canvas width 960 window size height Canvas height 767 window height rotate If set to true , SVG and squares will rotate while falling. true false

Special SVG particle type

There is an extra special partical type ("prop") which allows you to render SVGs as confetti particles. For example:

{ "props" : [ "circle" , "square" , { "type" : "svg" , "src" : "site/hat.svg" } ] }

You must specify the type and src properties. There are also a few other configuration properties available to SVG objects:

Attribute Description Example value Default value size Set the size of the SVG when it renders as a particle. 25 15 weight The probability of this particle being rendered, where 1 is a regular weight, and 0.1 is uncommon. 0.5 1

API

Using the object generated by new ConfettiGenerator() is pretty easy, there're just two main methods actually.

Method Description render Render the confetti at the config <canvas/> clear Clear the <canvas/> where the confetti where rendered

var confetti = new ConfettiGenerator(); confetti.render(); confetti.clear();

License

You can use/hack/re-distribute/do whatever you want with this for free without having to credit the author or anything. Go on, just do it.

But if you take the time to contribute with the project it would be nice too, just saying :)

Thanks

Special thanks to "Paper Matthew" on codepen for providing the starting point wich I fork to build this. You are awesome.