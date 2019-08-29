Introduction

conductor is a modern utility library to help you control the execution flow using functional programming.

🤵 description

It provides a set of utility functions which can be used both with asynchronous and synchronous code, allowing you to control your execution flow very clearly and with a minimum of code. The library is designed in a functional programming spirit, to provide a coherent API and highly composable functions. Think of it as if Ramda & Async had a baby.

Read more on Why I'm building conductor.

🔧 installation

npm install conductor

✨ examples

Here are a few examples of what you can do with conductor.

use asynchronous functions seamlessly

import { map } from 'conductor' const fetchCharacter = id => fetch( `https://swapi.co/api/people/ ${id} ` ).then( res => res.json()) const character_ids = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] await map(fetchCharacter, character_ids)

You can use map with an asynchronous mapper and directly use the await keyword. No need to use Promise.all like you need to with Array.prototype.map or lodash.map .

compose things

import { compose, get } from 'conductor' const character_id = 1 const fetchCharacter = id => fetch(`https://swapi.co/api/people/${id} `).then(res => res.json()) const fetchPlanet = url => fetch(url).then(res => res.json()) const getHomeworldName = compose(get('name'), fetchPlanet, get('homeworld'), fetchCharacter) await getHomeworldName(character_id) // Tatooine

You can compose functions seamlessly, without ever wondering if you need to use Promise.prototype.then because one function returns a Promise . Simply add await before compose if one your functions is asynchronous.

functional by design

import { compose, equals, get , join, map, filter } from 'conductor' const jedis = [ { name: 'Luke' , side : 'light' }, { name : 'Yoda' , side : 'light' }, { name : 'Darth Vader' , side : 'dark' }, ] const isGood = filter(compose(equals( 'light' ), get ('side'))) const getName = map( get ('name')) const concat = join(', ') compose(concat, getName, isGood)(jedis) // 'Luke, Yoda'

All functions in conductor are curried by default, which means they can be used in a partially applied form to define very modular and composable blocks in your code. In the example above, we have an array of jedis , and we want to retrieve a concatenated string of all the good guys' name. We first define an isGood function, which will filter out the bad guys. Then, we create a mapping function getName which will retrieve each jedi's name. Finally, we create a concatenating function called concat . We can now easily compose them and pass the jedis array to the resulting function. Notice how we created small & modular point-free functions, and only passed the input data when we actually needed to.

📖 documentation

🗿 influences