con

conductor

by Waldo Jeffers
1.9.0 (see all)

Mix both synchronous and asynchronous code without hassle

Readme

Introduction

conductor

conductor is a modern utility library to help you control the execution flow using functional programming.

conductor is a modern utility library to help you control the execution flow using functional programming.

🤵 description

It provides a set of utility functions which can be used both with asynchronous and synchronous code, allowing you to control your execution flow very clearly and with a minimum of code. The library is designed in a functional programming spirit, to provide a coherent API and highly composable functions. Think of it as if Ramda & Async had a baby.

Read more on Why I'm building conductor.

🔧 installation

npm install conductor

✨ examples

Here are a few examples of what you can do with conductor.

use asynchronous functions seamlessly

import { map } from 'conductor'

const fetchCharacter = id => fetch(`https://swapi.co/api/people/${id}`).then(res => res.json())
const character_ids = [1, 2, 3]
await map(fetchCharacter, character_ids) // [{id: 1, name: 'Luke'}, ...]

You can use map with an asynchronous mapper and directly use the await keyword. No need to use Promise.all like you need to with Array.prototype.map or lodash.map.

compose things

import { compose, get } from 'conductor'

const character_id = 1
const fetchCharacter = id => fetch(`https://swapi.co/api/people/${id}`).then(res => res.json())
const fetchPlanet = url => fetch(url).then(res => res.json())
const getHomeworldName = compose(get('name'), fetchPlanet, get('homeworld'), fetchCharacter)

await getHomeworldName(character_id) // Tatooine

You can compose functions seamlessly, without ever wondering if you need to use Promise.prototype.then because one function returns a Promise. Simply add await before compose if one your functions is asynchronous.

functional by design

import { compose, equals, get, join, map, filter } from 'conductor'

const jedis = [
  { name: 'Luke', side: 'light' },
  { name: 'Yoda', side: 'light' },
  { name: 'Darth Vader', side: 'dark' },
]
const isGood = filter(compose(equals('light'), get('side')))
const getName = map(get('name'))
const concat = join(', ')

compose(concat, getName, isGood)(jedis) // 'Luke, Yoda'

All functions in conductor are curried by default, which means they can be used in a partially applied form to define very modular and composable blocks in your code. In the example above, we have an array of jedis, and we want to retrieve a concatenated string of all the good guys' name. We first define an isGood function, which will filter out the bad guys. Then, we create a mapping functiongetNamewhich will retrieve each jedi's name. Finally, we create a concatenating function called concat. We can now easily compose them and pass thejedis array to the resulting function. Notice how we created small & modular point-free functions, and only passed the input data when we actually needed to.

📖 documentation

🗿 influences

