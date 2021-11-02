As TypeScript's type system becomes more complex it's useful to be able to write tests for what a type should be.
This library offers reusable conditional types to do these checks.
These will resolve to the type
true when they match and
false otherwise.
IsNullable<T> - Checks if
T is possibly
null or
undefined.
IsExact<T, U> - Checks if
T exactly matches
U.
Has<T, U> - Checks if
T has
U.
NotHas<T, U> - Checks if
T does not have
U.
IsAny<T> - Checks if
T is the
any type.
IsNever<T> - Checks if
T is the
never type.
IsUnknown<T> - Checks if
T is the
unknown type.
Use what you prefer:
AssertTrue,
AssertFalse, or
Assert types.
assert function.
AssertTrue,
AssertFalse, and
Assert
Doing a test:
import {
AssertFalse,
AssertTrue,
Has,
IsNever,
IsNullable,
} from "https://deno.land/x/conditional_type_checks/mod.ts";
const result = someFunction(someArg);
type doTest =
| AssertTrue<Has<typeof result, string> | IsNullable<typeof result>>
| AssertFalse<IsNever<typeof result>>
| Assert<Has<typeof result, number>, true>;
Warning: Do not use an intersection type between checks (ex.
Has<string | number, string> & IsNever<never>) because it will cause everything to pass if only one of the checks passes.
assert
Doing a test:
import {
assert,
IsExact,
} from "https://deno.land/x/conditional_type_checks/mod.ts";
const result = someFunction(someArg);
// compile error if the type of `result` is not exactly `string | number`
assert<IsExact<typeof result, string | number>>(true);
Failure:
// causes a compile error that `true` is not assignable to `false`
assert<IsNullable<string>>(true); // string is not nullable
npm install --save-dev conditional-type-checks