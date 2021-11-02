Conditional Type Checks

As TypeScript's type system becomes more complex it's useful to be able to write tests for what a type should be.

This library offers reusable conditional types to do these checks.

Type Checks

These will resolve to the type true when they match and false otherwise.

IsNullable<T> - Checks if T is possibly null or undefined .

- Checks if is possibly or . IsExact<T, U> - Checks if T exactly matches U .

- Checks if exactly matches . Has<T, U> - Checks if T has U .

- Checks if has . NotHas<T, U> - Checks if T does not have U .

- Checks if does not have . IsAny<T> - Checks if T is the any type.

- Checks if is the type. IsNever<T> - Checks if T is the never type.

- Checks if is the type. IsUnknown<T> - Checks if T is the unknown type.

- Checks if is the type. More to come...

Ways to Test

Use what you prefer:

The AssertTrue , AssertFalse , or Assert types. The assert function.

Use with AssertTrue , AssertFalse , and Assert

Doing a test:

import { AssertFalse, AssertTrue, Has, IsNever, IsNullable, } from "https://deno.land/x/conditional_type_checks/mod.ts" ; const result = someFunction(someArg); type doTest = | AssertTrue<Has< typeof result, string > | IsNullable< typeof result>> | AssertFalse<IsNever< typeof result>> | Assert<Has< typeof result, number >, true >;

Warning: Do not use an intersection type between checks (ex. Has<string | number, string> & IsNever<never> ) because it will cause everything to pass if only one of the checks passes.

Use with assert

Doing a test:

import { assert, IsExact, } from "https://deno.land/x/conditional_type_checks/mod.ts" ; const result = someFunction(someArg); assert<IsExact< typeof result, string | number >>( true );

Failure:

assert<IsNullable< string >>( true );

