Providing 'match' function as a JavaScript functional conditional expression to replace conditional statements 'if' and 'switch' as an alternative to ternary operator expression.

GitHub repository: https://github.com/MartinGentleman/conditional-expression

Medium article explaining motivation and use for the package: How to replace switch and ternaries in functional JavaScript.

Install

npm install conditional-expression --save

Without ES6:

var match = require ( 'conditional-expression' ).default; match( 1 ) .equals( 1 ).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'hello world' ); }).else( false );

With ES6:

import match from 'conditional-expression' ; match( 1 ) .equals( 1 ).then( () => console .log( 'hello world' )) .else( false );

Usage

First you call match function on an expression that you want to match:

match( 'functional programming' );

Next you choose how you want to match the expression by choosing appropriate matching function. For example:

match( 'functional programming' ) .includes( 'programming' );

You follow up by calling 'then' function to tell it what to do in case of a positive match. You can pass a simple value as well as a function that will be automatically evaluated:

match( 'something' ) .with( /[a-z]/ ).then( 'awesome' ); match( 'functional programming' ) .includes( 'programming' ).then( () => console .log( 'awesome' ));

You have the option of chaining:

match( 42 ) .typeOf( 'string' ).then( 'it is a string' ) .equals( '42' ).then( 'Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything' );

And you finish everything by calling 'else' which is mandatory:

match( 'http://domain.tld' ) .on( url => url.substr( 0 , 5 ) === 'https' ).then( 'It is HTTPS indeed' ) .else( 'It is not HTTPS and that makes me sad :(' );

Once a match is found, no other matching is performed:

match( 'funny joke' ) .equals( 'sad' ).then( 'I am false' ) .with( /[a-z]/ ).then( 'I am true and I am the result' ) .includes( 'joke' ).then( 'I am true but I am not evaluated' ) .else( 'I just execute everything' );

Matching functions

Evaluates as true if passed function returns boolean true, every other result of a function evaluates as false. Given function is also passed the expression over which we are matching as a parameter.

match({ grumpy : 'cat' }) .on( x => x.grumpy === 'cat' ).then( true ) .else( false );

Internally this function is used to implement or other matching functions.

Evaluates as true based on passed regular expression.

match( 73 ) .with( /[0-9]/ ).then( true ) .else( false );

Evaluates as true based on strict equality ===.

match( 'tortoise' ) .equals( 'tortoise' ).then( true ) .else( false );

Evaluates as true based on whether a substring is included. Always evaluates as false if not used to match on a string.

match( 'Martian' ) .includes( 'arti' ).then( true ) .else( false );

Evaluates as true based a type.

match({}) .typeOf( 'object' ).then( true ) .else( false );

Evaluates as true based on sizes.

match( 2 ).greaterThan( 1 ).then( true ).else( false ); match( 'ab' ).lessThan( 'abc' ).then( true ).else( false ); match( 2 ).atLeast( 2 ).then( true ).else( false ); match( 2 ).atLeast( 1 ).then( true ).else( false ); match( 2 ).atMost( 2 ).then( true ).else( false ); match( 2 ).atMost( 1 ).then( true ).else( false );

thenMatch() nested matching

You can use nested matching to create subbranches for evaluation. Only 1 level deep nest is directly supported using thenMatch function.

const param = 'this is string' ; match(param) .includes( 'this' ).thenMatch(param) .includes( 'string' ).then( true ) .else( false ); .else( false );

Notice that thenMatch uses its own parameter and that else in the nested branch is still required.

To support deeper branching, you can pass match evaluation as a parameter to then function.

const param = 'this is string' ; match(param) .includes( 'this' ).thenMatch(param) .includes( 'is' ).then( () => match(param) .includes( 'string' ).then( true ) .else( false )) .else( false ); .else( false );

conditional-expression changelog

Fixed README

Added greaterThan({}), lessThan({}), atLeast({}), atMost({}) for comparing sizes

Fixed Node.js support

100 % test coverage provided.

Matching now supports one level of nesting using "thenMatch" function.

Added more assertion to test the package and new functionality.

Changed the internal structure to promote more internal reusability of the code to add more matching functions in the future if needed.

100 % test coverage provided.

"include" function to always returns false if matching over anything else than a string.

100 % test coverage provided.

Initial version of conditional-expression providing matching without nesting using.

100 % test coverage provided.

