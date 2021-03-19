Checks CircleCI environment before publishing successful build using semantic-release

Inspired by condition-travis

You can read the step by step guide guide to setting up semantic-release with CircleCI (not just configuring this plugin).

Install and configure

npm install --save-dev condition-circle

Add the following to the package.json

"release" : { "verifyConditions" : "condition-circle" }

This tells semantic-release plugins to use this package to verify the environment to make sure we are running on CircleCI.

Create circle.yml file and add post test command. Make sure to ignore its output - if there is no new release to be published, the build is still ok.

machine: node: version: "8" test: override: - npm test post: - npm run semantic-release || true

Advanced

If you want to see the log messages from this plugin when it verifies the environment, use the following command.

post: - DEBUG=condition npm run semantic-release || true

If you want to see all messages from the semantic-release module as it runs, set the environment variable npm_config_loglevel=verbose because semantic release uses NPM logger module.

Advanced debug

To try running this module from the command line without releasing anything

Edit package.json , set release.debug flag to true Execute command

CIRCLECI= true CIRCLE_BRANCH=master DEBUG=condition \ npm_config_loglevel=verbose npm run semantic-release

Related

condition-node-version is my plugin for only releasing to NPM from specific Node version.

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2015

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

