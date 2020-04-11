This library is no longer used by Fluture ([
7b6d9fd][]), and now fills a
space I don't think is worth filling.
7b6d9fd]: https://github.com/fluture-js/Fluture/commit/7b6d9fdc4ebbc4c6c2485cb5a8d1b2da1eb39fe4
Turn non-concurrent FantasyLand 3 Applicatives concurrent.
Most time-dependent applicatives are very useful as Monads, because it
gives them the ability to run sequentially, where each step depends on the
previous. However, they lose the ability to run concurrently. This library
allows one to wrap a
Monad (with sequential
ap) in an
Alternative (with parallel
ap).
// The concurrify function takes four arguments, explained below.
const concurrify = require ('concurrify');
// The Type Representative of the Applicative we want to transform.
const Future = require ('fluture');
// A "zero" instance and an "alt" function for "Alternative".
const zero = Future (() => {});
const alt = Future.race;
// An override "ap" function that runs the Applicatives concurrently.
const ap = (mx, mf) => (Future.both (mx, mf)).map (([x, f]) => f (x));
// A new Type Representative created by concurrify.
const ConcurrentFuture = concurrify (Future, zero, alt, ap);
// We can use our type as such:
const par = ConcurrentFuture (Future.of (1));
const seq = par.sequential;
seq.fork (console.error, console.log);
Alternative
(
of,
zero,
map,
ap,
alt).
concurrify :: (Applicative f, Alternative (m f)) => (TypeRep f, f a, (f a, f a) -> f a, (f a, f (a -> b)) -> f b) -> f c -> m f c