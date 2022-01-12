Run multiple commands concurrently.
Like
npm run watch-js & npm run watch-less but better.
Table of contents
I like task automation with npm
but the usual way to run multiple commands concurrently is
npm run watch-js & npm run watch-css. That's fine but it's hard to keep
on track of different outputs. Also if one process fails, others still keep running
and you won't even notice the difference.
Another option would be to just run all commands in separate terminals. I got tired of opening terminals and made concurrently.
Features:
--kill-others switch, all commands are killed if one dies
The tool is written in Node.js, but you can use it to run any commands.
npm install -g concurrently
or if you are using it from npm scripts:
npm install concurrently --save
Remember to surround separate commands with quotes:
concurrently "command1 arg" "command2 arg"
Otherwise concurrently would try to run 4 separate commands:
command1,
arg,
command2,
arg.
In package.json, escape quotes:
"start": "concurrently \"command1 arg\" \"command2 arg\""
NPM run commands can be shortened:
concurrently "npm:watch-js" "npm:watch-css" "npm:watch-node"
# Equivalent to:
concurrently -n watch-js,watch-css,watch-node "npm run watch-js" "npm run watch-css" "npm run watch-node"
NPM shortened commands also support wildcards. Given the following scripts in package.json:
{
//...
"scripts": {
// ...
"watch-js": "...",
"watch-css": "...",
"watch-node": "...",
// ...
},
// ...
}
concurrently "npm:watch-*"
# Equivalent to:
concurrently -n js,css,node "npm run watch-js" "npm run watch-css" "npm run watch-node"
# Any name provided for the wildcard command will be used as a prefix to the wildcard
# part of the script name:
concurrently -n w: npm:watch-*
# Equivalent to:
concurrently -n w:js,w:css,w:node "npm run watch-js" "npm run watch-css" "npm run watch-node"
Good frontend one-liner example here.
Help:
concurrently [options] <command ...>
General
-m, --max-processes How many processes should run at once.
New processes only spawn after all restart tries of a
process. [number]
-n, --names List of custom names to be used in prefix template.
Example names: "main,browser,server" [string]
--name-separator The character to split <names> on. Example usage:
concurrently -n "styles|scripts|server" --name-separator
"|" [default: ","]
-r, --raw Output only raw output of processes, disables
prettifying and concurrently coloring. [boolean]
-s, --success Return exit code of zero or one based on the success or
failure of the "first" child to terminate, the "last
child", or succeed only if "all" child processes
succeed.
[choices: "first", "last", "all"] [default: "all"]
--no-color Disables colors from logging [boolean]
--hide Comma-separated list of processes to hide the output.
The processes can be identified by their name or index.
[string] [default: ""]
-g, --group Order the output as if the commands were run
sequentially. [boolean]
--timings Show timing information for all processes
[boolean] [default: false]
Prefix styling
-p, --prefix Prefix used in logging for each process.
Possible values: index, pid, time, command, name,
none, or a template. Example template: "{time}-{pid}"
[string] [default: index or name (when --names is set)]
-c, --prefix-colors Comma-separated list of chalk colors to use on
prefixes. If there are more commands than colors, the
last color will be repeated.
- Available modifiers: reset, bold, dim, italic,
underline, inverse, hidden, strikethrough
- Available colors: black, red, green, yellow, blue,
magenta, cyan, white, gray
or any hex values for colors, eg #23de43
- Available background colors: bgBlack, bgRed,
bgGreen, bgYellow, bgBlue, bgMagenta, bgCyan, bgWhite
See https://www.npmjs.com/package/chalk for more
information. [string] [default: "reset"]
-l, --prefix-length Limit how many characters of the command is displayed
in prefix. The option can be used to shorten the
prefix when it is set to "command"
[number] [default: 10]
-t, --timestamp-format Specify the timestamp in moment/date-fns format.
[string] [default: "yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss.SSS"]
Input handling
-i, --handle-input Whether input should be forwarded to the child
processes. See examples for more information.
[boolean]
--default-input-target Identifier for child process to which input on
stdin should be sent if not specified at start of
input.
Can be either the index or the name of the
process. [default: 0]
Killing other processes
-k, --kill-others kill other processes if one exits or dies [boolean]
--kill-others-on-fail kill other processes if one exits with non zero
status code [boolean]
Restarting
--restart-tries How many times a process that died should restart.
Negative numbers will make the process restart forever.
[number] [default: 0]
--restart-after Delay time to respawn the process, in milliseconds.
[number] [default: 0]
Options:
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
-v, -V, --version Show version number [boolean]
Examples:
- Output nothing more than stdout+stderr of child processes
$ concurrently --raw "npm run watch-less" "npm run watch-js"
- Normal output but without colors e.g. when logging to file
$ concurrently --no-color "grunt watch" "http-server" > log
- Custom prefix
$ concurrently --prefix "{time}-{pid}" "npm run watch" "http-server"
- Custom names and colored prefixes
$ concurrently --names "HTTP,WATCH" -c "bgBlue.bold,bgMagenta.bold"
"http-server" "npm run watch"
- Configuring via environment variables with CONCURRENTLY_ prefix
$ CONCURRENTLY_RAW=true CONCURRENTLY_KILL_OTHERS=true concurrently "echo hello" "echo world"
- Send input to default
$ concurrently --handle-input "nodemon" "npm run watch-js"
rs # Sends rs command to nodemon process
- Send input to specific child identified by index
$ concurrently --handle-input "npm run watch-js" nodemon
1:rs
- Send input to specific child identified by name
$ concurrently --handle-input -n js,srv "npm run watch-js" nodemon
srv:rs
- Shortened NPM run commands
$ concurrently npm:watch-node npm:watch-js npm:watch-css
- Shortened NPM run command with wildcard (make sure to wrap it in quotes!)
$ concurrently "npm:watch-*"
For more details, visit https://github.com/open-cli-tools/concurrently
concurrently can be used programmatically by using the API documented below:
concurrently(commands[, options])
commands: an array of either strings (containing the commands to run) or objects
with the shape
{ command, name, prefixColor, env, cwd }.
options (optional): an object containing any of the below:
cwd: the working directory to be used by all commands. Can be overriden per command.
Default:
process.cwd().
defaultInputTarget: the default input target when reading from
inputStream.
Default:
0.
handleInput: when
true, reads input from
process.stdin.
inputStream: a
Readable stream
to read the input from. Should only be used in the rare instance you would like to stream anything other than
process.stdin. Overrides
handleInput.
pauseInputStreamOnFinish: by default, pauses the input stream (
process.stdin when
handleInput is enabled, or
inputStream if provided) when all of the processes have finished. If you need to read from the input stream after
concurrently has finished, set this to
false. (#252).
killOthers: an array of exitting conditions that will cause a process to kill others.
Can contain any of
success or
failure.
maxProcesses: how many processes should run at once.
outputStream: a
Writable stream
to write logs to. Default:
process.stdout.
prefix: the prefix type to use when logging processes output.
Possible values:
index,
pid,
time,
command,
name,
none, or a template (eg
[{time} process: {pid}]).
Default: the name of the process, or its index if no name is set.
prefixColors: a list of colors as supported by chalk.
If concurrently would run more commands than there are colors, the last color is repeated.
Prefix colors specified per-command take precedence over this list.
prefixLength: how many characters to show when prefixing with
command. Default:
10
raw: whether raw mode should be used, meaning strictly process output will
be logged, without any prefixes, colouring or extra stuff.
successCondition: the condition to consider the run was successful.
If
first, only the first process to exit will make up the success of the run; if
last, the last process that exits will determine whether the run succeeds.
Anything else means all processes should exit successfully.
restartTries: how many attempts to restart a process that dies will be made. Default:
0.
restartDelay: how many milliseconds to wait between process restarts. Default:
0.
timestampFormat: a date-fns format
to use when prefixing with
time. Default:
yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss.ZZZ
Returns: an object in the shape
{ result, commands }.
-
result: a
Promisethat resolves if the run was successful (according to
successConditionoption), or rejects, containing an array of
CloseEvent, in the order that the commands terminated.
-
commands: an array of all spawned
Commands.
Example:
const concurrently = require('concurrently');
const { result } = concurrently([
'npm:watch-*',
{ command: 'nodemon', name: 'server' },
{ command: 'deploy', name: 'deploy', env: { PUBLIC_KEY: '...' } },
{ command: 'watch', name: 'watch', cwd: path.resolve(__dirname, 'scripts/watchers')}
], {
prefix: 'name',
killOthers: ['failure', 'success'],
restartTries: 3,
cwd: path.resolve(__dirname, 'scripts'),
});
result.then(success, failure);
Command
An object that contains all information about a spawned command, and ways to interact with it.
It has the following properties:
index: the index of the command among all commands spawned.
command: the command line of the command.
name: the name of the command; defaults to an empty string.
cwd: the current working directory of the command.
env: an object with all the environment variables that the command will be spawned with.
killed: whether the command has been killed.
exited: whether the command exited yet.
pid: the command's process ID.
stdin: a Writable stream to the command's
stdin.
stdout: an RxJS observable to the command's
stdout.
stderr: an RxJS observable to the command's
stderr.
error: an RxJS observable to the command's error events (e.g. when it fails to spawn).
timer: an RxJS observable to the command's timing events (e.g. starting, stopping).
close: an RxJS observable to the command's close events.
See
CloseEvent for more information.
start(): starts the command, setting up all
kill([signal]): kills the command, optionally specifying a signal (e.g.
SIGTERM,
SIGKILL, etc).
CloseEvent
An object with information about a command's closing event.
It contains the following properties:
command: a stripped down version of
Command, including only
name,
command,
env and
cwd properties.
index: the index of the command among all commands spawned.
killed: whether the command exited because it was killed.
exitCode: the exit code of the command's process, or the signal which it was killed with.
timings: an object in the shape
{ startDate, endDate, durationSeconds }.
Process exited with code null?
From Node child_process documentation,
exit event:
This event is emitted after the child process ends. If the process terminated normally, code is the final exit code of the process, otherwise null. If the process terminated due to receipt of a signal, signal is the string name of the signal, otherwise null.
So *null* means the process didn't terminate normally. This will make **concurrent**
to return non-zero exit code too.
Earlier when I was new to development I used to open two terminals whenever I have to run two separate commands. Let's say one for the react application and one for the express server and always used to think about how can I run both of them together and then I came to know about concurrently using which you can run multiple commands and that too in the same terminal. So, that will help you a lot if you are looking to run multiple NPM commands at the same time.
If you have been stuck like me searching for a way to run multiple commands at the same time, then you’re at the right place. This has been saving me a lot of time. There is no setup required. It is like plug-and-play. So easy to get started but solves a major problem. Creating multiple servers in one terminal was never easier. Strongly recommended.
As the name suggests it can run multiple npm scripts simultaneously. This has been saving me a great deal of time. There is no arrangement required. It is a hassle free process, just by writing single line of code in package.json you can run multiple scripts. A must use package if you are working on both frontend and backend. Highly recommended.
I use concurrently whenever I need to run npm scripts parallelly like when building out server files written in ES6 and UI files to build to locations which the Server can pick up. All it takes to get this up and running is to set the npm script to use concurrently CLI to use the other scripts as arguments. It’s a one time set up by the way.
As the name suggests it serves the same. Using different commands at the same time is what makes this package a must try .Cross platform tool which allows us to have full control and makes running different servers at the same time very effective.It was something which i was looking for. Highly recommended.