Concurrently

Run multiple commands concurrently. Like npm run watch-js & npm run watch-less but better.

Table of contents

Why

I like task automation with npm but the usual way to run multiple commands concurrently is npm run watch-js & npm run watch-css . That's fine but it's hard to keep on track of different outputs. Also if one process fails, others still keep running and you won't even notice the difference.

Another option would be to just run all commands in separate terminals. I got tired of opening terminals and made concurrently.

Features:

Cross platform (including Windows)

Output is easy to follow with prefixes

With --kill-others switch, all commands are killed if one dies

switch, all commands are killed if one dies Spawns commands with spawn-command

Install

The tool is written in Node.js, but you can use it to run any commands.

npm install -g concurrently

or if you are using it from npm scripts:

npm install concurrently --save

Usage

Remember to surround separate commands with quotes:

concurrently "command1 arg" "command2 arg"

Otherwise concurrently would try to run 4 separate commands: command1 , arg , command2 , arg .

In package.json, escape quotes:

"start" : "concurrently \"command1 arg\" \"command2 arg\""

NPM run commands can be shortened:

concurrently "npm:watch-js" "npm:watch-css" "npm:watch-node" concurrently -n watch-js,watch-css,watch-node "npm run watch-js" "npm run watch-css" "npm run watch-node"

NPM shortened commands also support wildcards. Given the following scripts in package.json:

{ "scripts" : { "watch-js" : "..." , "watch-css" : "..." , "watch-node" : "..." , }, }

concurrently "npm:watch-*" concurrently -n js,css,node "npm run watch-js" "npm run watch-css" "npm run watch-node" concurrently -n w: npm:watch-* concurrently -n w:js,w:css,w:node "npm run watch-js" "npm run watch-css" "npm run watch-node"

Good frontend one-liner example here.

Help:

concurrently [options] <command ...> General -m, -- max -processes How many processes should run at once. New processes only spawn after all restart tries of a process. [number] -n, --names List of custom names to be used in prefix template. Example names: "main,browser,server" [string] --name-separator The character to split <names> on. Example usage: concurrently -n "styles|scripts|server" --name-separator "|" [ default : "," ] -r, --raw Output only raw output of processes, disables prettifying and concurrently coloring. [boolean] -s, --success Return exit code of zero or one based on the success or failure of the "first" child to terminate, the "last child" , or succeed only if "all" child processes succeed. [choices: "first" , "last" , "all" ] [ default : "all" ] --no-color Disables colors from logging [boolean] --hide Comma -separated list of processes to hide the output. The processes can be identified by their name or index. [string] [ default : "" ] -g, --group Order the output as if the commands were run sequentially. [boolean] --timings Show timing information for all processes [boolean] [ default : false ] Prefix styling -p, -- prefix Prefix used in logging for each process. Possible values: index, pid, time, command, name, none , or a template. Example template: "{time}-{pid}" [string] [ default : index or name (when --names is set )] - c , -- prefix -colors Comma -separated list of chalk colors to use on prefixes. If there are more commands than colors, the last color will be repeated. - Available modifiers: reset, bold, dim, italic, underline, inverse, hidden, strikethrough - Available colors: black, red, green, yellow, blue, magenta, cyan, white, gray or any hex values for colors, eg #23de43 - Available background colors: bgBlack, bgRed, bgGreen, bgYellow, bgBlue, bgMagenta, bgCyan, bgWhite See https: information. [string] [ default : "reset" ] -l, -- prefix -length Limit how many characters of the command is displayed in prefix . The option can be used to shorten the prefix when it is set to "command" [number] [ default : 10 ] -t, --timestamp-format Specify the timestamp in moment/date-fns format. [string] [ default : "yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss.SSS" ] Input handling -i, --handle-input Whether input should be forwarded to the child processes. See examples for more information. [boolean] -- default -input-target Identifier for child process to which input on stdin should be sent if not specified at start of input. Can be either the index or the name of the process. [ default : 0 ] Killing other processes -k, --kill-others kill other processes if one exits or dies [boolean] --kill-others-on-fail kill other processes if one exits with non zero status code [boolean] Restarting --restart-tries How many times a process that died should restart. Negative numbers will make the process restart forever. [number] [ default : 0 ] --restart-after Delay time to respawn the process, in milliseconds. [number] [ default : 0 ] Options : -h, --help Show help [boolean] -v, - V , --version Show version number [boolean] Examples : - Output nothing more than stdout+stderr of child processes $ concurrently --raw "npm run watch-less" "npm run watch-js" - Normal output but without colors e.g. when logging to file $ concurrently --no-color "grunt watch" "http-server" > log - Custom prefix $ concurrently -- prefix "{time}-{pid}" "npm run watch" "http-server" - Custom names and colored prefixes $ concurrently --names "HTTP,WATCH" - c "bgBlue.bold,bgMagenta.bold" "http-server" "npm run watch" - Configuring via environment variables with CONCURRENTLY_ prefix $ CONCURRENTLY_RAW = true CONCURRENTLY_KILL_OTHERS = true concurrently "echo hello" "echo world" - Send input to default $ concurrently --handle-input "nodemon" "npm run watch-js" rs # Sends rs command to nodemon process - Send input to specific child identified by index $ concurrently --handle-input "npm run watch-js" nodemon 1 :rs - Send input to specific child identified by name $ concurrently --handle-input -n js,srv "npm run watch-js" nodemon srv:rs - Shortened NPM run commands $ concurrently npm:watch-node npm:watch-js npm:watch-css - Shortened NPM run command with wildcard (make sure to wrap it in quotes!) $ concurrently "npm:watch-*" For more details, visit https:

API

concurrently can be used programmatically by using the API documented below:

commands : an array of either strings (containing the commands to run) or objects with the shape { command, name, prefixColor, env, cwd } .

options (optional): an object containing any of the below: cwd : the working directory to be used by all commands. Can be overriden per command. Default: process.cwd() . defaultInputTarget : the default input target when reading from inputStream . Default: 0 . handleInput : when true , reads input from process.stdin . inputStream : a Readable stream to read the input from. Should only be used in the rare instance you would like to stream anything other than process.stdin . Overrides handleInput . pauseInputStreamOnFinish : by default, pauses the input stream ( process.stdin when handleInput is enabled, or inputStream if provided) when all of the processes have finished. If you need to read from the input stream after concurrently has finished, set this to false . (#252). killOthers : an array of exitting conditions that will cause a process to kill others. Can contain any of success or failure . maxProcesses : how many processes should run at once. outputStream : a Writable stream to write logs to. Default: process.stdout . prefix : the prefix type to use when logging processes output. Possible values: index , pid , time , command , name , none , or a template (eg [{time} process: {pid}] ). Default: the name of the process, or its index if no name is set. prefixColors : a list of colors as supported by chalk. If concurrently would run more commands than there are colors, the last color is repeated. Prefix colors specified per-command take precedence over this list. prefixLength : how many characters to show when prefixing with command . Default: 10 raw : whether raw mode should be used, meaning strictly process output will be logged, without any prefixes, colouring or extra stuff. successCondition : the condition to consider the run was successful. If first , only the first process to exit will make up the success of the run; if last , the last process that exits will determine whether the run succeeds. Anything else means all processes should exit successfully. restartTries : how many attempts to restart a process that dies will be made. Default: 0 . restartDelay : how many milliseconds to wait between process restarts. Default: 0 . timestampFormat : a date-fns format to use when prefixing with time . Default: yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss.ZZZ



Returns: an object in the shape { result, commands } . result : a Promise that resolves if the run was successful (according to successCondition option), or rejects, containing an array of CloseEvent , in the order that the commands terminated.

: a that resolves if the run was successful (according to option), or rejects, containing an array of , in the order that the commands terminated. commands : an array of all spawned Command s.

Example:

const concurrently = require ( 'concurrently' ); const { result } = concurrently([ 'npm:watch-*' , { command : 'nodemon' , name : 'server' }, { command : 'deploy' , name : 'deploy' , env : { PUBLIC_KEY : '...' } }, { command : 'watch' , name : 'watch' , cwd : path.resolve(__dirname, 'scripts/watchers' )} ], { prefix : 'name' , killOthers : [ 'failure' , 'success' ], restartTries : 3 , cwd : path.resolve(__dirname, 'scripts' ), }); result.then(success, failure);

Command

An object that contains all information about a spawned command, and ways to interact with it.

It has the following properties:

index : the index of the command among all commands spawned.

: the index of the command among all commands spawned. command : the command line of the command.

: the command line of the command. name : the name of the command; defaults to an empty string.

: the name of the command; defaults to an empty string. cwd : the current working directory of the command.

: the current working directory of the command. env : an object with all the environment variables that the command will be spawned with.

: an object with all the environment variables that the command will be spawned with. killed : whether the command has been killed.

: whether the command has been killed. exited : whether the command exited yet.

: whether the command exited yet. pid : the command's process ID.

: the command's process ID. stdin : a Writable stream to the command's stdin .

: a Writable stream to the command's . stdout : an RxJS observable to the command's stdout .

: an RxJS observable to the command's . stderr : an RxJS observable to the command's stderr .

: an RxJS observable to the command's . error : an RxJS observable to the command's error events (e.g. when it fails to spawn).

: an RxJS observable to the command's error events (e.g. when it fails to spawn). timer : an RxJS observable to the command's timing events (e.g. starting, stopping).

: an RxJS observable to the command's timing events (e.g. starting, stopping). close : an RxJS observable to the command's close events. See CloseEvent for more information.

: an RxJS observable to the command's close events. See for more information. start() : starts the command, setting up all

: starts the command, setting up all kill([signal]) : kills the command, optionally specifying a signal (e.g. SIGTERM , SIGKILL , etc).

CloseEvent

An object with information about a command's closing event.

It contains the following properties:

command : a stripped down version of Command , including only name , command , env and cwd properties.

: a stripped down version of , including only , , and properties. index : the index of the command among all commands spawned.

: the index of the command among all commands spawned. killed : whether the command exited because it was killed.

: whether the command exited because it was killed. exitCode : the exit code of the command's process, or the signal which it was killed with.

: the exit code of the command's process, or the signal which it was killed with. timings : an object in the shape { startDate, endDate, durationSeconds } .

FAQ

Process exited with code null? From Node child_process documentation, exit event: This event is emitted after the child process ends. If the process terminated normally, code is the final exit code of the process, otherwise null. If the process terminated due to receipt of a signal, signal is the string name of the signal, otherwise null.

So *null* means the process didn't terminate normally. This will make * *concurrent* * to return non-zero exit code too.