Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6M

GitHub Stars

5.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

55

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/516
Read All Reviews
feliscatus4995
ankiiitraj
VibhuGautam
katharinbenson
akashz19
Charles8211
abhijithvijayan

Top Feedback

11Easy to Use
9Performant
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation

Readme

Concurrently

Build Status Coverage Status

NPM Badge

Run multiple commands concurrently. Like npm run watch-js & npm run watch-less but better.

Table of contents

Why

I like task automation with npm but the usual way to run multiple commands concurrently is npm run watch-js & npm run watch-css. That's fine but it's hard to keep on track of different outputs. Also if one process fails, others still keep running and you won't even notice the difference.

Another option would be to just run all commands in separate terminals. I got tired of opening terminals and made concurrently.

Features:

  • Cross platform (including Windows)
  • Output is easy to follow with prefixes
  • With --kill-others switch, all commands are killed if one dies
  • Spawns commands with spawn-command

Install

The tool is written in Node.js, but you can use it to run any commands.

npm install -g concurrently

or if you are using it from npm scripts:

npm install concurrently --save

Usage

Remember to surround separate commands with quotes:

concurrently "command1 arg" "command2 arg"

Otherwise concurrently would try to run 4 separate commands: command1, arg, command2, arg.

In package.json, escape quotes:

"start": "concurrently \"command1 arg\" \"command2 arg\""

NPM run commands can be shortened:

concurrently "npm:watch-js" "npm:watch-css" "npm:watch-node"

# Equivalent to:
concurrently -n watch-js,watch-css,watch-node "npm run watch-js" "npm run watch-css" "npm run watch-node"

NPM shortened commands also support wildcards. Given the following scripts in package.json:

{
    //...
    "scripts": {
        // ...
        "watch-js": "...",
        "watch-css": "...",
        "watch-node": "...",
        // ...
    },
    // ...
}

concurrently "npm:watch-*"

# Equivalent to:
concurrently -n js,css,node "npm run watch-js" "npm run watch-css" "npm run watch-node"

# Any name provided for the wildcard command will be used as a prefix to the wildcard
# part of the script name:
concurrently -n w: npm:watch-*

# Equivalent to:
concurrently -n w:js,w:css,w:node "npm run watch-js" "npm run watch-css" "npm run watch-node"

Good frontend one-liner example here.

Help:


concurrently [options] <command ...>

General
  -m, --max-processes   How many processes should run at once.
                        New processes only spawn after all restart tries of a
                        process.                                        [number]
  -n, --names           List of custom names to be used in prefix template.
                        Example names: "main,browser,server"            [string]
      --name-separator  The character to split <names> on. Example usage:
                        concurrently -n "styles|scripts|server" --name-separator
                        "|"                                       [default: ","]
  -r, --raw             Output only raw output of processes, disables
                        prettifying and concurrently coloring.         [boolean]
  -s, --success         Return exit code of zero or one based on the success or
                        failure of the "first" child to terminate, the "last
                        child", or succeed only if "all" child processes
                        succeed.
                              [choices: "first", "last", "all"] [default: "all"]
      --no-color        Disables colors from logging                   [boolean]
      --hide            Comma-separated list of processes to hide the output.
                        The processes can be identified by their name or index.
                                                          [string] [default: ""]
  -g, --group           Order the output as if the commands were run
                        sequentially.                                  [boolean]
      --timings         Show timing information for all processes
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]

Prefix styling
  -p, --prefix            Prefix used in logging for each process.
                          Possible values: index, pid, time, command, name,
                          none, or a template. Example template: "{time}-{pid}"
                         [string] [default: index or name (when --names is set)]
  -c, --prefix-colors     Comma-separated list of chalk colors to use on
                          prefixes. If there are more commands than colors, the
                          last color will be repeated.
                          - Available modifiers: reset, bold, dim, italic,
                          underline, inverse, hidden, strikethrough
                          - Available colors: black, red, green, yellow, blue,
                          magenta, cyan, white, gray
                          or any hex values for colors, eg #23de43
                          - Available background colors: bgBlack, bgRed,
                          bgGreen, bgYellow, bgBlue, bgMagenta, bgCyan, bgWhite
                          See https://www.npmjs.com/package/chalk for more
                          information.               [string] [default: "reset"]
  -l, --prefix-length     Limit how many characters of the command is displayed
                          in prefix. The option can be used to shorten the
                          prefix when it is set to "command"
                                                          [number] [default: 10]
  -t, --timestamp-format  Specify the timestamp in moment/date-fns format.
                                   [string] [default: "yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss.SSS"]

Input handling
  -i, --handle-input          Whether input should be forwarded to the child
                              processes. See examples for more information.
                                                                       [boolean]
      --default-input-target  Identifier for child process to which input on
                              stdin should be sent if not specified at start of
                              input.
                              Can be either the index or the name of the
                              process.                              [default: 0]

Killing other processes
  -k, --kill-others          kill other processes if one exits or dies [boolean]
      --kill-others-on-fail  kill other processes if one exits with non zero
                             status code                               [boolean]

Restarting
      --restart-tries  How many times a process that died should restart.
                       Negative numbers will make the process restart forever.
                                                           [number] [default: 0]
      --restart-after  Delay time to respawn the process, in milliseconds.
                                                           [number] [default: 0]

Options:
  -h, --help         Show help                                         [boolean]
  -v, -V, --version  Show version number                               [boolean]

Examples:

 - Output nothing more than stdout+stderr of child processes

     $ concurrently --raw "npm run watch-less" "npm run watch-js"

 - Normal output but without colors e.g. when logging to file

     $ concurrently --no-color "grunt watch" "http-server" > log

 - Custom prefix

     $ concurrently --prefix "{time}-{pid}" "npm run watch" "http-server"

 - Custom names and colored prefixes

     $ concurrently --names "HTTP,WATCH" -c "bgBlue.bold,bgMagenta.bold"
     "http-server" "npm run watch"

 - Configuring via environment variables with CONCURRENTLY_ prefix

     $ CONCURRENTLY_RAW=true CONCURRENTLY_KILL_OTHERS=true concurrently "echo hello" "echo world"

 - Send input to default

     $ concurrently --handle-input "nodemon" "npm run watch-js"
     rs  # Sends rs command to nodemon process

 - Send input to specific child identified by index

     $ concurrently --handle-input "npm run watch-js" nodemon
     1:rs

 - Send input to specific child identified by name

     $ concurrently --handle-input -n js,srv "npm run watch-js" nodemon
     srv:rs

 - Shortened NPM run commands

     $ concurrently npm:watch-node npm:watch-js npm:watch-css

 - Shortened NPM run command with wildcard (make sure to wrap it in quotes!)

     $ concurrently "npm:watch-*"

For more details, visit https://github.com/open-cli-tools/concurrently

API

concurrently can be used programmatically by using the API documented below:

concurrently(commands[, options])

  • commands: an array of either strings (containing the commands to run) or objects with the shape { command, name, prefixColor, env, cwd }.

  • options (optional): an object containing any of the below:

    • cwd: the working directory to be used by all commands. Can be overriden per command. Default: process.cwd().
    • defaultInputTarget: the default input target when reading from inputStream. Default: 0.
    • handleInput: when true, reads input from process.stdin.
    • inputStream: a Readable stream to read the input from. Should only be used in the rare instance you would like to stream anything other than process.stdin. Overrides handleInput.
    • pauseInputStreamOnFinish: by default, pauses the input stream (process.stdin when handleInput is enabled, or inputStream if provided) when all of the processes have finished. If you need to read from the input stream after concurrently has finished, set this to false. (#252).
    • killOthers: an array of exitting conditions that will cause a process to kill others. Can contain any of success or failure.
    • maxProcesses: how many processes should run at once.
    • outputStream: a Writable stream to write logs to. Default: process.stdout.
    • prefix: the prefix type to use when logging processes output. Possible values: index, pid, time, command, name, none, or a template (eg [{time} process: {pid}]). Default: the name of the process, or its index if no name is set.
    • prefixColors: a list of colors as supported by chalk. If concurrently would run more commands than there are colors, the last color is repeated. Prefix colors specified per-command take precedence over this list.
    • prefixLength: how many characters to show when prefixing with command. Default: 10
    • raw: whether raw mode should be used, meaning strictly process output will be logged, without any prefixes, colouring or extra stuff.
    • successCondition: the condition to consider the run was successful. If first, only the first process to exit will make up the success of the run; if last, the last process that exits will determine whether the run succeeds. Anything else means all processes should exit successfully.
    • restartTries: how many attempts to restart a process that dies will be made. Default: 0.
    • restartDelay: how many milliseconds to wait between process restarts. Default: 0.
    • timestampFormat: a date-fns format to use when prefixing with time. Default: yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss.ZZZ

Returns: an object in the shape { result, commands }.

  • result: a Promise that resolves if the run was successful (according to successCondition option), or rejects, containing an array of CloseEvent, in the order that the commands terminated.
  • commands: an array of all spawned Commands.

Example:

const concurrently = require('concurrently');
const { result } = concurrently([
    'npm:watch-*',
    { command: 'nodemon', name: 'server' },
    { command: 'deploy', name: 'deploy', env: { PUBLIC_KEY: '...' } },
    { command: 'watch', name: 'watch', cwd: path.resolve(__dirname, 'scripts/watchers')}
], {
    prefix: 'name',
    killOthers: ['failure', 'success'],
    restartTries: 3,
    cwd: path.resolve(__dirname, 'scripts'),
});
result.then(success, failure);

Command

An object that contains all information about a spawned command, and ways to interact with it.
It has the following properties:

  • index: the index of the command among all commands spawned.
  • command: the command line of the command.
  • name: the name of the command; defaults to an empty string.
  • cwd: the current working directory of the command.
  • env: an object with all the environment variables that the command will be spawned with.
  • killed: whether the command has been killed.
  • exited: whether the command exited yet.
  • pid: the command's process ID.
  • stdin: a Writable stream to the command's stdin.
  • stdout: an RxJS observable to the command's stdout.
  • stderr: an RxJS observable to the command's stderr.
  • error: an RxJS observable to the command's error events (e.g. when it fails to spawn).
  • timer: an RxJS observable to the command's timing events (e.g. starting, stopping).
  • close: an RxJS observable to the command's close events. See CloseEvent for more information.
  • start(): starts the command, setting up all
  • kill([signal]): kills the command, optionally specifying a signal (e.g. SIGTERM, SIGKILL, etc).

CloseEvent

An object with information about a command's closing event.
It contains the following properties:

  • command: a stripped down version of Command, including only name, command, env and cwd properties.
  • index: the index of the command among all commands spawned.
  • killed: whether the command exited because it was killed.
  • exitCode: the exit code of the command's process, or the signal which it was killed with.
  • timings: an object in the shape { startDate, endDate, durationSeconds }.

FAQ

  • Process exited with code null?

    From Node child_process documentation, exit event:

    This event is emitted after the child process ends. If the process terminated normally, code is the final exit code of the process, otherwise null. If the process terminated due to receipt of a signal, signal is the string name of the signal, otherwise null.

So *null* means the process didn't terminate normally. This will make **concurrent**
to return non-zero exit code too.

  • Does this work with the npm-replacements yarn or pnpm?

    Yes! In all examples above, you may replace "npm" with "yarn" or "pnpm".

100
Prarthana PandeIndia32 Ratings48 Reviews
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

Earlier when I was new to development I used to open two terminals whenever I have to run two separate commands. Let's say one for the react application and one for the express server and always used to think about how can I run both of them together and then I came to know about concurrently using which you can run multiple commands and that too in the same terminal. So, that will help you a lot if you are looking to run multiple NPM commands at the same time.

1
lepusarcticus
Ankit RajIIIT Ranchi67 Ratings67 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Performant

If you have been stuck like me searching for a way to run multiple commands at the same time, then you’re at the right place. This has been saving me a lot of time. There is no setup required. It is like plug-and-play. So easy to get started but solves a major problem. Creating multiple servers in one terminal was never easier. Strongly recommended.

0
Vibhu GautamBokaro Steel City47 Ratings47 Reviews
MERN Stack Developer, Competitive Coder, Language - C , C++ , Java , JavaScript
9 months ago

As the name suggests it can run multiple npm scripts simultaneously. This has been saving me a great deal of time. There is no arrangement required. It is a hassle free process, just by writing single line of code in package.json you can run multiple scripts. A must use package if you are working on both frontend and backend. Highly recommended.

0
Katharin BensonIndia105 Ratings134 Reviews
Machine Learning and Deep Learning Enthusiast.
5 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

I use concurrently whenever I need to run npm scripts parallelly like when building out server files written in ES6 and UI files to build to locations which the Server can pick up. All it takes to get this up and running is to set the npm script to use concurrently CLI to use the other scripts as arguments. It’s a one time set up by the way.

0
Akash Anand72 Ratings74 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

As the name suggests it serves the same. Using different commands at the same time is what makes this package a must try .Cross platform tool which allows us to have full control and makes running different servers at the same time very effective.It was something which i was looking for. Highly recommended.

0

