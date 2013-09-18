Promises/A+ with Scala Awesomeness
var Future = require('concurrent').Future;
var request = require('request');
var req = function(options) {
var future = new Future();
request(options, future.convert(['res', 'body']));
return future;
};
/**
* Example #1: Simple Async Call
*/
// Fetch Google with a SLA
var google = req('http://google.com').ready(1000);
// Fetch the status
var status = google.map(function(value) {
return value.res.statusCode;
});
// Log the final result
status.onSuccess(function(statusCode) {
console.log(statusCode);
});
/**
* Examples #2: Parallel Calls
*/
var duckDuckGo = req('http://duckduckgo.com');
var bingOrYahoo = req('http://bing.com').fallbackTo(req('http://yahoo.com'));
var asArray = Future.sequence([google, duckDuckGo, bingOrYahoo]);
asArray.onSuccess(function(values) {
console.log(values);
});
var asObject = Future.sequence({
google: google,
duckDuckGo: duckDuckGo,
bingOrYahoo: bingOrYahoo
});
var recoverable = asObject.recover({
promises: 'A+'
});
Here are the top 5 libraries for some of the tests
==========================================================
Test: promise-fulfill x 10000
----------------------------------------------------------
laissez: | 3.00
concurrent: ▇▇ 14.00
deferred: ▇▇ 19.00
when: ▇▇▇▇▇ 36.00
q: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 57.00
==========================================================
Test: promise-reject x 10000
----------------------------------------------------------
concurrent: | 6.00
avow: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 55.00
q: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 60.00
when: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 89.00
laissez: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 118.00
==========================================================
Test: promise-sequence x 10000
----------------------------------------------------------
laissez: | 8.00
when: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 204.00
concurrent: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 207.00
avow: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 335.00
deferred: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 421.00
==========================================================
Test: defer-fulfill x 10000
----------------------------------------------------------
laissez: ▇ 21.00
concurrent: ▇▇▇▇ 62.00
when: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 103.00
avow: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 142.00
deferred: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 424.00
==========================================================
Test: defer-reject x 10000
----------------------------------------------------------
avow: ▇▇▇ 50.00
concurrent: ▇▇▇▇▇ 80.00
when: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 160.00
laissez: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 240.00
q: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 378.00
==========================================================
Test: defer-sequence x 10000
----------------------------------------------------------
laissez: | 7.00
concurrent: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 176.00
when: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 209.00
deferred: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 271.00
avow: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 352.00
==========================================================
Test: map x 10000
----------------------------------------------------------
deferred: ▇▇▇▇▇ 39.00
concurrent: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 103.00
when: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 385.00
==========================================================
Test: reduce-large x 10000
NOTE: in node v0.8.14, deferred.reduce causes a
stack overflow for an array length >= 610
----------------------------------------------------------
concurrent: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 371.00
when: ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 502.00
You can find more performance results here
Concurrent supports the bare bones Promise implementation that supports
then(onFulfilled, onRejected),
fulfill(value),
reject(reason).
var Promise = require('concurrent').Promise;
var success = new Promise();
success.then(function(value) {
console.log(value); // 'success'
});
success.fulfill('success');
var failure = new Promise();
failure.then(null, function(reason) {
console.log(reason); // 'failure'
});
failure.reject('failure');
Concurrent also provides a Future class which inherits from Promise. It has a lot of syntactic sugar on top of the Promises/A+ spec based on the Scala Future API.
var Future = require('concurrent').Future;
var success = new Future();
success.onComplete(function(result) {
console.log(result; // 'success'
});
success.fulfill('success');
var failure = new Future();
failure.onComplete(function(result) {
console.log(result); // 'failure'
});
failure.reject('failure');
Concurrent also provides a collections library which gives a lot of the standard iterators. All the iterators are performed asynchronously and return Futures. The following methods are supported:
forEach
every
some
filter
map
reverse
reduce
reduceRight
Futures also have support for working with existing callback style libraries by
using the
convert method which returns a callback handler.
var Future = require('concurrent').Future;
var request = require('request');
var google = new Future();
google.map(function(value) {
var body = value[1]; // Request returns a response and a body
console.log(body); // HTML for http://www.google.com
});
request('http://www.google.com', google.convert());
Since concurrent implements the Promises/A+ spec, it should work with other
libraries that implement the spec. Also, the Future class internally does not
expect any method beyond
then,
fulfill, and
reject so the prototype
methods can be merged into other implementations as long as they have those
three methods.
Concurrent can be used in browser environments that support ES5, specifically
forEach,
Array.isArray and
Object.create. Look at this JsFiddle
as an example of using the libary in the browser.
A lot of people had a hand in inspiring this project and helping getting it done. I'd like to thank:
This is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file