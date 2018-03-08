openbase logo
cl

concurrency-logger

by Pablo Sichert
2.1.0 (see all)

Log HTTP requests/responses separately, visualize their concurrency and report logs/errors in context of a request.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

57

GitHub Stars

398

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

concurrency-logger

NPM version Build status Coverage status Dependency status Dev dependency status

HTTP logging middleware especially useful to unwind concurrent operations without losing the request context

HTTP logs in a terminal, visualizing server status codes, response times, debug information and errors for concurrent requests
Launch demo in your browser

Install

$ npm install concurrency-logger

Usage

With koa

Basic usage

import Koa from 'koa';
import createLogger from 'concurrency-logger';

const app = new Koa;

// Logger is stateful as it contains information about concurrent requests
// Same instance needs to be reused across requests
const logger = createLogger(/* options */);

app.use(logger);

Log from middleware

// Log something in context to a specific request to trace it back easily -
// also when there are multiple concurrent requests
app.use(async (context, next) => {
    context.log('Log!');
    context.log.info('Info!');
    context.log.error('Error!');

    await next();
});

Attach more context to the log

const logger = createLogger({
    req: context => (
        context.originalUrl + '\n' +
        context.get('User-Agent')
    )
});

Include localized timestamps

const logger = createLogger({
    timestamp: true
});

Write log to file

import { createWriteStream } from 'fs';

// To read log use program that interprets ANSI escape codes,
// e.g. cat or less -r
const log = createWriteStream('logs/requests.log');

const logger = createLogger({
    reporter: log
});

Adjust alert levels per method and response time

const logger = createLogger({
    getLevel: (responseTime, context) => {
        /*
            GET
              0 -  99ms: 0
            100 - 149ms: 1
            150 - 199ms: 2
            200 - 249ms: 3
            250 - 299ms: 4
            300 - 349ms: 5
            > 350ms    : 6

            POST
              0 - 149ms: 0
            150 - 225ms: 1
                   ... : ...
        */

        let threshold = 50; // ms

        if (['POST', 'PUT'].includes(context.method)) {
            threshold *= 1.5;
        }

        return Math.floor(responseTime / threshold) - 1;
    }
});

Standalone

import createLogger from 'concurrency-logger';

const logger = createLogger(/* options */);

(async () => {
    const context = {
        method: 'GET',
        originalUrl: '/'
    };

    const next = async () => {
        await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 100));

        context.status = 200;
    };

    try {
        await logger(context, next);
    } catch (error) {
        // Errors are passed through
    }
})();

API

OptionTypeDefaultDescriptionExample
minSlotsinteger1Amount of space that is provisioned to display concurrent request lanes. Number of lanes will automatically scale up as the number of concurrent requests grow.3
getLevelinteger: function(responseTime: integer)responseTime => Math.floor(responseTime / 50) - 1Map response time to alert level. Alert levels go from 0 (default color) to 6 (dark red). By default that means <100ms: 0, <150ms: 1 <200ms: 2, ..., >=350ms: 6.responseTime => Math.floor(responseTime / 100)
widthinteger, boolean(false)undefinedIf no width is provided, it will be dynamically read from process.stdout.columns. Pass in an integer to break all lines according to the specified fixed (terminal character) width. Pass in false if you want the lines not to break at all.80, 132, false
timestampbooleanfalsePrint localized timestamp for every requests.true, false
slimbooleanfalse"Slim mode": don't use an extra character between request lanes to shrink width, but make them harder to separate visually.true, false
reporterwritable streamprocess.stdoutSpecify a stream that handles the output lines. Write to terminal or stream to a log file, for example. Note that the lines contain ANSI color codes, so when streaming to a file you might need a program that can read those. E.g. less -r requests.logrequire('fs').createWriteStream('logs/requests.log')
reqany: function(context: object)context => context.originalUrlAttach additional information to the request log line.context => context.originalUrl + '\n' + context.get('User-Agent')
resany: function(context: object)context => context.originalUrlAttach additional information to the response log line.context => context.originalUrl + '\n' + context.get('User-Agent')

Developing

Install development dependencies

$ npm install

Create new fixtures to test against

$ npm run create-fixtures

Manually review fixtures (you need a program that renders ANSI escape codes)

$ less -r test/fixtures/*

Run tests

$ npm test

Run code linter

$ npm run lint

Compile to ES5 from /src to /lib

$ npm run compile

Initialize demo project

$ git clone git@github.com:PabloSichert/concurrency-logger demo
$ cd demo
demo $ git checkout gh-pages
demo $ npm install

Build demo

demo $ npm run compile

