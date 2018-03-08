minSlots integer 1 Amount of space that is provisioned to display concurrent request lanes. Number of lanes will automatically scale up as the number of concurrent requests grow. 3

getLevel integer: function(responseTime: integer) responseTime => Math.floor(responseTime / 50) - 1 Map response time to alert level. Alert levels go from 0 (default color) to 6 (dark red). By default that means <100ms: 0 , <150ms: 1 <200ms: 2 , ..., >=350ms: 6 . responseTime => Math.floor(responseTime / 100)

width integer, boolean( false ) undefined If no width is provided, it will be dynamically read from process.stdout.columns . Pass in an integer to break all lines according to the specified fixed (terminal character) width. Pass in false if you want the lines not to break at all. 80 , 132 , false

timestamp boolean false Print localized timestamp for every requests. true , false

slim boolean false "Slim mode": don't use an extra character between request lanes to shrink width, but make them harder to separate visually. true , false

reporter writable stream process.stdout Specify a stream that handles the output lines. Write to terminal or stream to a log file, for example. Note that the lines contain ANSI color codes, so when streaming to a file you might need a program that can read those. E.g. less -r requests.log require('fs').createWriteStream('logs/requests.log')

req any: function(context: object) context => context.originalUrl Attach additional information to the request log line. context => context.originalUrl + '

' + context.get('User-Agent')