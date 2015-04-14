openbase logo
concrete

by Ryan Kee
0.0.3 (see all)

Simple continuous integration server written with NodeJS and CoffeeScript

Readme

Concrete

Concrete is a minimalistic Continuous Integration server.

concrete

Note: I don't have a lot of time to maintain, so I'm looking for folks who'd like to contribute. Post an issue if you'd like to toss some time towards new features, issues, or pull requests.

Quickstart

Note: This project requires a MongoDB instance

npm install -g concrete
git clone git://github.com/you/yourrepo.git
cd yourrepo
git config --add concrete.runner "coffee test/unit.coffee"
concrete .
open http://localhost:4567

Usage

Usage: concrete [-hpv] path_to_git_repo

Options:
  -h, --host     The hostname or ip of the host to bind to  [default: "0.0.0.0"]
  -p, --port     The port to listen on                      [default: 4567]
  --help         Show this message
  -v, --version  Show version

Setting the test runner

git config --add concrete.runner "coffee test/unit.coffee"

Setting the branch

git config --add concrete.branch deploy

Adding HTTP Basic authentication

git config --add concrete.user username
git config --add concrete.pass password

Post build

After building Concrete will run .git/hooks/build-failed or .git/hooks/build-worked depending on test outcome. Like all git hooks, they're just shell scripts so put whatever you want in there.

Concrete is heavily inspired by CI Joe

