Concrete is a minimalistic Continuous Integration server.
Note: I don't have a lot of time to maintain, so I'm looking for folks who'd like to contribute. Post an issue if you'd like to toss some time towards new features, issues, or pull requests.
Note: This project requires a MongoDB instance
npm install -g concrete
git clone git://github.com/you/yourrepo.git
cd yourrepo
git config --add concrete.runner "coffee test/unit.coffee"
concrete .
open http://localhost:4567
Usage: concrete [-hpv] path_to_git_repo
Options:
-h, --host The hostname or ip of the host to bind to [default: "0.0.0.0"]
-p, --port The port to listen on [default: 4567]
--help Show this message
-v, --version Show version
git config --add concrete.branch deploy
git config --add concrete.user username
git config --add concrete.pass password
After building Concrete will run
.git/hooks/build-failed or
.git/hooks/build-worked depending on test outcome. Like all git hooks, they're just shell scripts so put whatever you want in there.
Concrete is heavily inspired by CI Joe