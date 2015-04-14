Concrete

Concrete is a minimalistic Continuous Integration server.

Note: I don't have a lot of time to maintain, so I'm looking for folks who'd like to contribute. Post an issue if you'd like to toss some time towards new features, issues, or pull requests.

Quickstart

Note: This project requires a MongoDB instance

npm install -g concrete git clone git: cd yourrepo git config --add concrete.runner "coffee test/unit.coffee" concrete . open http:

Usage

Usage : concrete [-hpv] path_to_git_repo Options: -h, --host The hostname or ip of the host to bind to [default: "0.0.0.0" ] -p, --port The port to listen on [default: 4567] --help Show this message -v, --version Show version

Setting the test runner

git config --add concrete.runner "coffee test/unit.coffee"

Setting the branch

git config --add concrete .branch deploy

Adding HTTP Basic authentication

git config --add concrete .user username git config --add concrete .pass password

Post build

After building Concrete will run .git/hooks/build-failed or .git/hooks/build-worked depending on test outcome. Like all git hooks, they're just shell scripts so put whatever you want in there.

Concrete is heavily inspired by CI Joe