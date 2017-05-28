Concert.js is an event library for JavaScript and Node.js that implements the observer pattern (a.k.a publish/subscribe). This is a useful pattern for creating decoupled architectures, event driven systems and is one key element in the Model-View-Controller pattern. Concert.js similar to Node's EventEmitter and Backbone.Events, but decoupled, minimal and light-weight. Also supports inherited listeners for far better performance!

Installing

Installing on Node.js

npm install concert

Installing for the browser

Concert.js doesn't yet have a build ready for the browser, but you might be able to use Browserify to have it run there till then.

Using

To add events to any object of your choice, just mix Concert 's functions to your object:

var Concert = require ( "concert" ) var music = {} for ( var name in Concert) music[name] = Concert[name]

Then use on and trigger to add listeners and trigger events:

music.on( "cowbell" , function ( ) { console .log( "Cluck!" ) }) music.trigger( "cowbell" )

If you're using Underscore.js or Lo-dash, you can use _.extend to mix Concert in:

_.extend(music, Concert)

Enabling Concert on all instances

Mix Concert in to your class's prototype to make each instance observable.

function Music ( ) {} _.extend(Music.prototype, Concert)

Then you can listen to and trigger events on each instance.

var music = new Music music.on( "cowbell" , console .log)

Faux Namespaces

Because there are no limits to event names, you can create faux namespaces by adding a separator, e.g : , to event names. Then trigger both the specific and general version in your application code and you're good to go. This happens to be also what Backbone.Model does for its change events.

model.trigger( "change:name" , "John" ) model.trigger( "change" )

function Music ( song ) { this .song = song } _.extend(Music.prototype, Concert) Music.prototype.play = function ( ) { this .trigger( "play" , this .song) } Music.prototype.on( "play" , console .log.bind( null , "Playing %s." ))

Once you initialize your object, all of the event listeners will be ready without having to call a bunch of on s and once s in the constructor. This pattern saves you from an awful lot of unnecessary computation.

Ensure the third argument, the listener's context, remains undefined when calling Music.prototype.on . The listener's context will then be set to any particular instance on which trigger was called.

var music = new Music( "On Broadway" ) music.play()

You can then add listeners without worrying you'll change every instance in the system (as you would when you'd use Node.js's EventEmitter or Backbone's Events).

var jam = new Music( "The Way It Is" ) jam.off( "play" ) jam.on( "play" , console .log.bind( null , "Jamming %s." )) music.play() var classic = new Music( "Tubular Bells" ) classic.play()

Extra arguments

If you'd like to use a single listener for multiple events, but need a way to still differentiate between events, make use of Concert.js's support for binding arguments:

var song = new Music( "The Way It Is" ) song.on( "play" , onStartOrStop, undefined , "play" ) song.on( "stop" , onStartOrStop, undefined , "stop" )

Your onStartOrStop function will then be called in the context of song with its first argument as either "play" or "stop" . Any additional arguments given to trigger will come after the bound arguments.

API

For extended documentation on all functions, please see the Concert.js API Documentation.

License

Concert.js is released under a Lesser GNU Affero General Public License, which in summary means:

You can use this program for no cost .

use this program for . You can use this program for both personal and commercial reasons .

use this program for . You do not have to share your own program's code which uses this program.

which uses this program. You have to share modifications (e.g bug-fixes) you've made to this program.

For more convoluted language, see the LICENSE file.

