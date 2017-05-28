Concert.js is an event library for JavaScript and Node.js that implements the observer pattern (a.k.a publish/subscribe). This is a useful pattern for creating decoupled architectures, event driven systems and is one key element in the Model-View-Controller pattern. Concert.js similar to Node's EventEmitter and Backbone.Events, but decoupled, minimal and light-weight. Also supports inherited listeners for far better performance!
on,
once,
off and
trigger.
on,
once or
off on the child instances. Eliminate an awful lot of
computation by setting your event listeners on your class's prototype. Read
more on inheritable observables.
once function to listen to an event only once and
then remove the listener automatically.
obj.addEventListener = Concert.on.
all event for catching all triggered events.
obj.on({change: onChange, save: onSave})
change:name.
Object.getOwnPropertySymbols.
npm install concert
Concert.js doesn't yet have a build ready for the browser, but you might be able to use Browserify to have it run there till then.
To add events to any object of your choice, just mix
Concert's functions to
your object:
var Concert = require("concert")
var music = {}
for (var name in Concert) music[name] = Concert[name]
Then use
on and
trigger to add listeners and trigger events:
music.on("cowbell", function() { console.log("Cluck!") })
music.trigger("cowbell")
If you're using Underscore.js or Lo-dash, you can use
_.extend to mix Concert in:
_.extend(music, Concert)
Mix
Concert in to your class's
prototype to make each instance observable.
function Music() {}
_.extend(Music.prototype, Concert)
Then you can listen to and trigger events on each instance.
var music = new Music
music.on("cowbell", console.log)
Because there are no limits to event names, you can create faux namespaces by
adding a separator, e.g
:, to event names. Then trigger both the specific and
general version in your application code and you're good to go. This happens to
be also what Backbone.Model does for its
change events.
### Inheritable Observables
Concert.js supports inheriting from your observables without worrying you'll
change the prototypes. Set up your event listeners once on your "class's"
prototype and then, if need be, add or remove listeners.
model.trigger("change:name", "John")
model.trigger("change")
function Music(song) { this.song = song }
_.extend(Music.prototype, Concert)
Music.prototype.play = function() { this.trigger("play", this.song) }
Music.prototype.on("play", console.log.bind(null, "Playing %s."))
Once you initialize your object, all of the event listeners will be ready
without having to call a bunch of
ons and
onces in the constructor. This
pattern saves you from an awful lot of unnecessary computation.
Ensure the third argument, the listener's context, remains
undefined when
calling
Music.prototype.on. The listener's context will then be set to
any particular instance on which
trigger was called.
var music = new Music("On Broadway")
music.play() // => Will log "Playing On Broadway.".
You can then add listeners without worrying you'll change every instance in the system (as you would when you'd use Node.js's EventEmitter or Backbone's Events).
var jam = new Music("The Way It Is")
jam.off("play")
jam.on("play", console.log.bind(null, "Jamming %s."))
music.play() // => Will log "Jamming The Way It Is.".
var classic = new Music("Tubular Bells")
classic.play() // => Will still log "Playing Tubular Bells.".
If you'd like to use a single listener for multiple events, but need a way to still differentiate between events, make use of Concert.js's support for binding arguments:
var song = new Music("The Way It Is")
song.on("play", onStartOrStop, undefined, "play")
song.on("stop", onStartOrStop, undefined, "stop")
Your
onStartOrStop function will then be called in the context of
song with
its first argument as either
"play" or
"stop". Any additional arguments
given to
trigger will come after the bound arguments.
For extended documentation on all functions, please see the Concert.js API Documentation.
Concert.js is released under a Lesser GNU Affero General Public License, which in summary means:
For more convoluted language, see the
LICENSE file.
Andri Möll typed this and the code.
Monday Calendar supported the engineering work.
If you find Concert.js needs improving, please don't hesitate to type to me now at andri@dot.ee or create an issue online.