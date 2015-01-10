Produce binary data with a neat DSL.
Concentrate allows you to efficiently create buffers by chaining together calls to write numbers, strings and even other buffers! Concentrate is also easily extendable so you can implement your own custom types.
If you want to parse binary data, might I suggest dissolve?
Available via npm:
$ npm install concentrate
Or via git:
$ git clone git://github.com/deoxxa/concentrate.git node_modules/concentrate
Also see example.js and example-complex.js.
#!/usr/bin/env node
var Concentrate = require("./index");
var data = Concentrate().uint8(1).uint8(2).uint32be(555).string("hi there", "utf8").result();
console.log(data);
<Buffer 01 02 00 00 02 2b 68 69 20 74 68 65 72 65 40 06 66 66 40 00 cc cc cc cc cc cd>
Oh look! Streams! Also see example-stream.js.
#!/usr/bin/env node
var Concentrate = require("./index");
var c = Concentrate();
c.on("end", function() {
console.log("ended");
});
c.on("readable", function() {
var e;
while (e = c.read()) {
console.log(e);
}
});
c.uint8(1).uint8(2).uint32be(555).string("hi there", "utf8").floatbe(2.1).doublebe(2.1).flush();
c.uint8(5).uint8(6);
c.uint8(7);
c.uint8(30);
c.flush().end();
<Buffer 01 02 00 00 02 2b 68 69 20 74 68 65 72 65 40 06 66 66 40 00 cc cc cc cc cc cd>
<Buffer 05 06 07 1e>
ended
All methods aside from
result are chainable and all except
copy return the
same Concentrate instance they were called on.
copy() - returns a new copy of the current Concentrate instance, copying the
state of the current job list
reset() - resets the job list
result() - compiles the job list into a buffer and returns that buffer
flush() - compiles the current job list, emits it via the stream API, then
clears the current job list
end() - ends the stream part of Concentrate (basically makes it emit "end")
buffer(data)
string(data, encoding) - write a string with the given encoding
int8(data) - signed 8 bit integer
sint8(data) - signed 8 bit integer
uint8(data) - unsigned 8 bit integer
int16(data) - signed, little endian 16 bit integer
int16le(data) - signed, little endian 16 bit integer
int16be(data) - signed, big endian 16 bit integer
sint16(data) - signed, little endian 16 bit integer
sint16le(data) - signed, little endian 16 bit integer
sint16be(data) - signed, big endian 16 bit integer
uint16(data) - unsigned, little endian 16 bit integer
uint16le(data) - unsigned, little endian 16 bit integer
uint16be(data) - unsigned, big endian 16 bit integer
int32(data) - signed, little endian 32 bit integer
int32le(data) - signed, little endian 32 bit integer
int32be(data) - signed, big endian 32 bit integer
sint32(data) - signed, little endian 32 bit integer
sint32le(data) - signed, little endian 32 bit integer
sint32be(data) - signed, big endian 32 bit integer
uint32(data) - unsigned, little endian 32 bit integer
uint32le(data) - unsigned, little endian 32 bit integer
uint32be(data) - unsigned, big endian 32 bit integer
floatbe(data) - big endian 32 bit float
floatle(data) - little endian 32 bit float
doublebe(data) - big endian 64 bit double
doublele(data) - little endian 64 bit double
3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.