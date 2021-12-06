English | 简体中文

⚡️ State management that tailored for react, it is simple, predictable, progressive and efficient.

Concent is an amazing state management tool, supported by a healthy middleware ecosystem and excellent devtools. It is a predictable, zero-invasive, progressive, high-performance react development framework!

Concent encourages simplicity. It saves you the hassle of creating boilerplate code and gives powerful tools with a moderate learning curve, suitable for both experienced and inexperienced developers alike.

Provider less

Render context injected automatically (no any annoying boilerplate code)

Dependency collection at runtime (state & computed)

Unified logic reuse of class and function components

Optional Compostion api support

Optional modular development support(state、reducer、computed、watch、lifecycle)

High performance renderKey mechanism

Centralization and De-centralization module configuration both support

Dynamic module configuration support

Reducer combination support

React Devtools support

Hot-reload support

SSR&Nextjs support

React-native support

💻 Playground

Templates

A best practise project(git) building by concent & typescript.

$ git clone https://github.com/tnfe/concent-pro (dev with webpack) $ git clone https://github.com/tnfe/vite-concent-pro (dev with vite)

Install by npx command

$ npx create-react-app my-app --template concent-ts

or clone its source code by git command

$ git clone https://github.com/concentjs/cra-project-concent-ts

Key features snippet

Online case

Visit official website https://concentjs.github.io/concent-doc to learn more.

📦Quick start

Make sure you have installed nodejs。

Install

$ npm i --save concent

or yarn command

$ yarn add concent

Minimal example

See how easy it is to use concent to manage react state.

import { run, register, useConcent } from 'concent' ; run({ counter : { state : { num : 1 , numBig : 100 }, }, }); @register( 'counter' ) class DemoCls extends React . Component { inc = () => this .setState({ num : this .state.num + 1 }) render(){ return < button onClick = {this.inc} > {this.state.num} </ button > } } function DemoFn ( ) { const { state, setState } = useConcent( 'counter' ); const inc = () => setState({ num : state.num + 1 }); return < button onClick = {inc} > {state.num} </ button > }

Complete example

Move logic to reducer and define computed , watch , lifecycle

try edit this demo、 👉better js demo、👉better ts demo

import { run, register, useConcent, defWatch } from 'concent' ; run({ counter : { state : { num : 1 , numBig : 100 }, computed : { numx2 : ( { num } ) => num * 2 , numx2plusBig : ( { numBig }, o, f ) => f.cuVal.numx2 + numBig }, reducer : { initState : () => ({ num : 8 , numBig : 800 }), add : ( payload, moduleState, actionCtx ) => ({ num : moduleState.num + 1 }), addBig : ( p, m, ac ) => ({ numBig : m.numBig + 100 }), asyncAdd : async (p, m, ac) => { await delay( 1000 ); return { num : m.num + 1 }; }, addSmallAndBig : async (p, m, ac) => { await ac.dispatch( "add" ); await ac.dispatch( "addBig" ); } }, watch : { numChange : defWatch( ( { num }, o ) => console .log( `from ${o.num} to ${num} ` ), { immediate : true }), numChangeWithoutImmediate : ( { num }, o ) => console .log( `from ${o.num} to ${num} ` ), }, lifecycle : { mounted : ( dispatch ) => dispatch( "initState" ), willUnmount : ( dispatch ) => dispatch( "initState" ) } } }); @register( "counter" ) class DemoCls extends React . Component { render() { return < button onClick = {this.ctx.mr.add} > {this.state.num} </ button > ; } } function DemoFn ( ) { const { moduleComputed, mr } = useConcent( "counter" ); return < button onClick = {mr.add} > numx2plusBig: {moduleComputed.numx2plusBig} </ button > ; }

🎲Eco-lib examples

Use with react router

Details see here react-router-concent，expose history ，you can call it anywhere in your app to enjoy the imperative navigation jump.

react-router-concent online demo

Use with redux-dev-tool

Details see here concent-plugin-redux-devtool，track your state changing history。

Use with plugin-loading

Details see here concent-plugin-loading，control all your reducer function's loading status easily。

concent-plugin-loading online demo

🐚Who is using it

Communication

concent is released under the MIT License. http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license