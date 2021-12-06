openbase logo
concent-test

by concentjs
2.5.9 (see all)

State management that tailored for react, it is simple, predictable, progressive and efficient.

Readme

English | 简体中文

⚡️ State management that tailored for react, it is simple, predictable, progressive and efficient.

🐮Introduction

Concent is an amazing state management tool, supported by a healthy middleware ecosystem and excellent devtools. It is a predictable, zero-invasive, progressive, high-performance react development framework!

Concent encourages simplicity. It saves you the hassle of creating boilerplate code and gives powerful tools with a moderate learning curve, suitable for both experienced and inexperienced developers alike.

✨Features

💻 Playground

Templates

A best practise project(git) building by concent & typescript.

$ git clone https://github.com/tnfe/concent-pro        (dev with webpack)
$ git clone https://github.com/tnfe/vite-concent-pro   (dev with vite)

Install by npx command

$ npx create-react-app my-app --template concent-ts

or clone its source code by git command

$ git clone https://github.com/concentjs/cra-project-concent-ts

Key features snippet

Online case

👨🏽‍Docs

Visit official website https://concentjs.github.io/concent-doc to learn more.

📦Quick start

Make sure you have installed nodejs

Install

$ npm i --save concent

or yarn command

$ yarn add concent

Minimal example

See how easy it is to use concent to manage react state.

import { run, register, useConcent } from 'concent';

// 1️⃣ Configure models
run({
  counter: {// declare a moudle named 'counter'
    state: { num: 1, numBig: 100 }, // define state
  },
  // you can also put another module here.
});

// 2️⃣  Now the react component can work with concent
@register('counter') // 👈 decorate your component with register
class DemoCls extends React.Component{
  // commit state to store and broadcast to other refs which also belong to counter module
  inc = ()=> this.setState({num: this.state.num + 1})
  render(){
    // here if read num, it means current ins render dep keys is ['num']
    return <button onClick={this.inc}>{this.state.num}</button>
  }
}
function DemoFn(){
  const { state, setState } = useConcent('counter'); // 👈 call useConcent hook in fn component
  const inc = ()=> setState({num: state.num + 1});
  return <button onClick={inc}>{state.num}</button>
}

Complete example

Move logic to reducer and define computed,watch,lifecycle
try edit this demo、 👉better js demo、👉better ts demo

import { run, register, useConcent, defWatch } from 'concent';

run({
  counter: {
    state: { num: 1, numBig: 100 },
    computed: {
      numx2: ({ num }) => num * 2, // only num changed will trigger this fn
      numx2plusBig: ({ numBig }, o, f) => f.cuVal.numx2 + numBig // reuse computed reslult
    },
    reducer: {
      initState: () => ({ num: 8, numBig: 800 }),
      add: (payload, moduleState, actionCtx) => ({ num: moduleState.num + 1 }),
      addBig: (p, m, ac) => ({ numBig: m.numBig + 100 }),
      asyncAdd: async (p, m, ac) => {
        await delay(1000);
        return { num: m.num + 1 };
      },
      addSmallAndBig: async (p, m, ac) => {
        // hate string literal? see https://codesandbox.io/s/combine-reducers-better-7u3t9
        await ac.dispatch("add"); 
        await ac.dispatch("addBig");
      }
    },
    watch: {
      numChange: defWatch(({ num }, o) => console.log(`from ${o.num} to ${num}`), {immediate:true}),
      numChangeWithoutImmediate: ({ num }, o) => console.log(`from ${o.num} to ${num}`),
    },
    lifecycle: {
      // loaded: (dispatch) => dispatch("initState"), // [optional] triggered when module loaded
      // initState: async (moduleState) => {/** async logic */ return{num:666}}, // [optional] allow user load state async
      // initStateDone: (dispatch) => dispatch("addSmallAndBig"), // [optional] call any reducer fn after initState done
      mounted: (dispatch) => dispatch("initState"), // [optional] triggered when the first ins of counter module mounted
      willUnmount: (dispatch) => dispatch("initState") // [optional] triggered when the last ins of counter module unmount
    }
  }
});

@register("counter")
class DemoCls extends React.Component {
  render() {
    // mr is short of moduleReducer, now you can call counter module's all reducer fns by mr
    return <button onClick={this.ctx.mr.add}>{this.state.num}</button>;
  }
}

function DemoFn() {
  const { moduleComputed, mr } = useConcent("counter");
  return <button onClick={mr.add}>numx2plusBig: {moduleComputed.numx2plusBig}</button>;
}

🎲Eco-lib examples

Use with react router

Details see here react-router-concent，expose history，you can call it anywhere in your app to enjoy the imperative navigation jump.

react-router-concent online demo

Use with redux-dev-tool

Details see here concent-plugin-redux-devtool，track your state changing history。 redux-dev-tool

Use with plugin-loading

Details see here concent-plugin-loading，control all your reducer function's loading status easily。

concent-plugin-loading online demo

🐚Who is using it


tcb-admin
wink

Communication

QQ-qroup-qr-code

👅License

concent is released under the MIT License. http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license

