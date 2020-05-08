CLI and API to concatenate markdown files and modify as necessary.
# Install
$ npm install -g concat-md
or use it via
npx:
$ npx concat-md docs
If files have titles in markdown already:
$ concat-md --toc --decrease-title-levels --dir-name-as-title typedoc-api-docs > README.md
If files have titles in FrontMatter meta data:
$ concat-md --toc --decrease-title-levels --title-key title --file-name-as-title --dir-name-as-title docs > README.md
If files don't have titles:
$ concat-md --toc --decrease-title-levels --file-name-as-title --dir-name-as-title docs > README.md
FrontMatter, file names and directory names,
<a name=""></a>) to files, if no optional titles are generated.
Usage
$ concat-md [options] <dir>
Options
--ignore <globs csv> - Glob patterns to exclude in 'dir'.
--toc - Adds table of the contents at the beginning of file.
--decrease-title-levels - Whether to decrease levels of all titles in markdown file to set them below file and directory title levels.
--start-title-level-at <level no> - Level to start file and directory levels. Default: 1
--join-string <string> - String to be used to join concatenated files. Default: new line
--title-key <key name> - Key name to get title in 'FrontMatter' meta data in markdown headers.
--file-name-as-title - Whether to use file names as titles.
--dir-name-as-title - Whether to use directory names as titles.
--debug - Print stack trace in errors.
Examples
If files have titles in markdown already:
$ npx concat-md --toc --decrease-title-levels --dir-name-as-title typedoc-api-docs > README.md
If files have titles in FrontMatter meta data:
$ npx concat-md --toc --decrease-title-levels --title-key title --file-name-as-title --dir-name-as-title docs > README.md
If files don't have titles:
$ npx concat-md --toc --decrease-title-levels --file-name-as-title --dir-name-as-title docs > README.md
└─ Development
└─ Projects
└─ project-a
├─ docs
├─ classes
│ ├─ widget.md
│ ├─ utility.md
└─ interfaces
└─ screen.md
classes/widget.md
# Description
Widget details lorem ipsum...
classes/utility.md
# Description
Utility details lorem ipsum...
interfaces/screen.md
# Description
Screen details lorem ipsum...
$ md-merge --decrease-title-levels --file-name-as-title --dir-name-as-title docs > README.md
Above command;
Description titles,
README.md as below:
README.md
# Classes
## Widget
### Description
Widget details lorem ipsum...
## Utility
### Description
Utility details lorem ipsum...
# Interfaces
## Screen
### Description
Screen details lorem ipsum...
▸ concatMd(
dir: string,
options?: ConcatOptions):
Promise<string>
Defined in index.ts:295
Scans and concatenates all markdown files in given directory.
import concatMd, { concatMdSync } from "concat-md";
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Description
dir
|string
|is the directory to scan markdown files in.
options?
|ConcatOptions
|are several parameters to modify concatenation behaviour.
Returns:
Promise<string>
concatenated contents of markdown files.
▸ concatMdSync(
dir: string,
options?: ConcatOptions): string
Defined in index.ts:281
Scans and concatenates all markdown files in given directory.
import concatMd, { concatMdSync } from "concat-md";
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Description
dir
|string
|is the directory to scan markdown files in.
options?
|ConcatOptions
|are several parameters to modify concatenation behaviour.
Returns: string
concatenated contents of markdown files.
Concat function options.
Optional decreaseTitleLevels
• decreaseTitleLevels? : undefined | false | true
Defined in index.ts:52
Whether to decrease levels of all titles in markdown file to set them below file and directory title levels.
Optional dirNameAsTitle
• dirNameAsTitle? : undefined | false | true
Defined in index.ts:72
Whether to use directory names as titles.
Optional fileNameAsTitle
• fileNameAsTitle? : undefined | false | true
Defined in index.ts:68
Whether to use file names as titles.
Optional ignore
• ignore? : string | string[]
Defined in index.ts:48
Glob patterns to exclude in
dir.
Optional joinString
• joinString? : undefined | string
Defined in index.ts:60
String to be used to join concatenated files.
Optional startTitleLevelAt
• startTitleLevelAt? : undefined | number
Defined in index.ts:56
Level to start file and directory levels.
Optional titleKey
• titleKey? : undefined | string
Defined in index.ts:64
Key name to get title in
FrontMatter meta data in markdown headers.
Optional toc
• toc? : undefined | false | true
Defined in index.ts:40
Whether to add a table of contents.
Optional tocLevel
• tocLevel? : undefined | number
Defined in index.ts:44
Limit TOC entries to headings only up to the specified level.