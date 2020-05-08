CLI and API to concatenate markdown files and modify as necessary.

# Install

npm install -g concat-md

or use it via npx :

npx concat-md docs

Usage

If files have titles in markdown already:

$ concat-md --toc --decrease-title-levels --dir-name- as -title typedoc-api-docs > README.md

If files have titles in FrontMatter meta data:

$ concat-md --toc --decrease-title-levels --title-key title --file-name- as -title --dir-name- as -title docs > README.md

If files don't have titles:

$ concat-md --toc --decrease-title-levels --file-name- as -title --dir-name- as -title docs > README.md

Features

Scans all markdown files in a directory,

Optionally ignores some files,

Concatenates all of them,

Adds table of contents,

Optionally adds titles from FrontMatter , file names and directory names,

, file names and directory names, Decreases level of existing titles to comply with added titles,

Adds anchor tags ( <a name=""></a> ) to files, if no optional titles are generated.

) to files, if no optional titles are generated. Converts relative links to point to concatenated file,

Works async (default) and sync.

CLI Options

Usage $ concat-md [options] <dir> Options --ignore <globs csv> - Glob patterns to exclude in 'dir' . --toc - Adds table of the contents at the beginning of file. --decrease-title-levels - Whether to decrease levels of all titles in markdown file to set them below file and directory title levels. --start-title-level-at <level no> - Level to start file and directory levels. Default: 1 --join-string <string> - String to be used to join concatenated files. Default: new line --title-key <key name> - Key name to get title in 'FrontMatter' meta data in markdown headers. --file-name-as-title - Whether to use file names as titles. --dir-name-as-title - Whether to use directory names as titles. --debug - Print stack trace in errors. Examples If files have titles in markdown already: $ npx concat-md --toc --decrease-title-levels --dir-name-as-title typedoc-api-docs > README.md If files have titles in FrontMatter meta data: $ npx concat-md --toc --decrease-title-levels --title-key title --file-name-as-title --dir-name-as-title docs > README.md If files don 't have titles: $ npx concat-md --toc --decrease-title-levels --file-name-as-title --dir-name-as-title docs > README.md

Example

└─ Development └─ Projects └─ project- a ├─ docs ├─ classes │ ├─ widget .md │ ├─ utility .md └─ interfaces └─ screen .md

classes/widget.md

# Description Widget details lorem ipsum...

classes/utility.md

# Description Utility details lorem ipsum...

interfaces/screen.md

# Description Screen details lorem ipsum...

$ md-merge --decrease-title-levels --file-name-as-title --dir-name-as-title docs > README.md

Above command;

Concatenates markdown files,

Adds directory names and file names as title,

Decreases level of Description titles,

titles, Outputs to README.md as below:

README.md

# Classes ## Widget ### Description Widget details lorem ipsum... ## Utility ### Description Utility details lorem ipsum... # Interfaces ## Screen ### Description Screen details lorem ipsum...

API

Index

Interfaces

Functions

concatMd

▸ concatMd( dir : string, options? : ConcatOptions): Promise<string>

Defined in index.ts:295

Scans and concatenates all markdown files in given directory.

Example

import concatMd, { concatMdSync } from "concat-md" ;

Parameters:

Name Type Description dir string is the directory to scan markdown files in. options? ConcatOptions are several parameters to modify concatenation behaviour.

Returns: Promise<string>

concatenated contents of markdown files.

concatMdSync

▸ concatMdSync( dir : string, options? : ConcatOptions): string

Defined in index.ts:281

Scans and concatenates all markdown files in given directory.

Example

import concatMd, { concatMdSync } from "concat-md" ;

Parameters:

Name Type Description dir string is the directory to scan markdown files in. options? ConcatOptions are several parameters to modify concatenation behaviour.

Returns: string

concatenated contents of markdown files.

ConcatOptions /

Interface: ConcatOptions

Concat function options.

Hierarchy

ConcatOptions

Index

Properties

Optional decreaseTitleLevels

• decreaseTitleLevels? : undefined | false | true

Defined in index.ts:52

Whether to decrease levels of all titles in markdown file to set them below file and directory title levels.

Optional dirNameAsTitle

• dirNameAsTitle? : undefined | false | true

Defined in index.ts:72

Whether to use directory names as titles.

Optional fileNameAsTitle

• fileNameAsTitle? : undefined | false | true

Defined in index.ts:68

Whether to use file names as titles.

Optional ignore

• ignore? : string | string[]

Defined in index.ts:48

Glob patterns to exclude in dir .

Optional joinString

• joinString? : undefined | string

Defined in index.ts:60

String to be used to join concatenated files.

Optional startTitleLevelAt

• startTitleLevelAt? : undefined | number

Defined in index.ts:56

Level to start file and directory levels.

Optional titleKey

• titleKey? : undefined | string

Defined in index.ts:64

Key name to get title in FrontMatter meta data in markdown headers.

Optional toc

• toc? : undefined | false | true

Defined in index.ts:40

Whether to add a table of contents.

Optional tocLevel

• tocLevel? : undefined | number

Defined in index.ts:44

Limit TOC entries to headings only up to the specified level.