Angular.js apps rendered on the server, no node.js required!
Compile angular apps for rendering on any backend, regardless of language or platform. Server side rendering, full angular expression support, 100% SEO compatible, optional client/server route, logic, and state sharing.
npm install --save compylr
<a ng-repeat="product in products" href="products/{{product.id}}">
<img src="{{user.image}}" ng-show="foo && bar">
{{foo}}
<div ng-include="'path/to/partial'">
</div>
</a>
<img class="small" ng-class="{ active: imgVisible }" ng-if="foo.length">
<img ng-style="{ color: mainColor }" ng-if="foo && bar">
{{ foo && bar }}
Includes {{}} for handlebars and attributes + escaped {{}} ({) for angular interpolations
{{#forEach 'foo' in bar}}
<a ng-repeat="foo in bar" href="products/{{product.id}}" ng-href="products/{{product.id}}">
<img src="{{user.image}}" ng-show="foo" {{hbsShow "foo && bar"}} ng-attr-src="{{user.image}}">
<span ng-bind="foo">{{foo}}</span>
<div ng-include="'path/to/partial'">
{{> path/to/partial}}
</div>
</a>
{{/forEach}}
{{#if foo.length}}
<img class="small {{#if imgVisible}}active{{/if}}" ng-class="{ active: imgVisible }" ng-if="foo.length">
{{/if}}
{{#ifExpression "foo && bar"}}
<img ng-if="foo && bar" style="{{styleExpression '{ color: mainColor }'}}">
{{/ifExpression}}
<span ng-bind="foo && bar">
{{expression "foo && bar"}}
</span>
Render your template with handlebars and pass in any data you need
Coffeescript Example
app.engine 'handlebars'
res.render 'index', products: products
Java Example
Handlebars handlebars = new Handlebars();
Template template = handlebars.compile("index");
System.out.println(template.apply("Handlebars.java"));
Configure your state and routes in one place and Compylr will compile them into application logic for both your client and server.
compylr.json
{
"routes": {
"/:page/:tab/:product": {
"data": {
"showModal": true
},
"compute": {
"activeTab.name": "$params.tab",
"activeProduct": "results[$params.product]"
}
}
},
"data": {
"activeProduct": {},
"query": {
"value": ""
},
"mode": {
"name": "search"
},
"openTab": {
"name": "insights"
}
}
}
Compilr runs your applications routes and states on both the client and the server. This means that you can run things like
<a ng-click="selectedProduct = products[i]"></a>
<a ng-click="showModal = true"></a>
<a ng-click="user.loggedIn = false"></a>
And this will update state logic in your templates, such as
<div class="modal" ng-show="showModal">...</div>
<h1>{{selectedProduct.name}}</h1><p>{{selectedProduct.description}}</p>
<div ng-if="user.loggedIn" id="main-container"></div>
This means your applications not only render on the server, but can function as fully standalone applications without any JS at all! This is all taken care of automatigically by Compylr.
For example, this interactive webpage written in angular can function 100% on the server and without JS when copiled by Compylr.
Pre-compile:
<a ng-click="selectedProduct = product" ng-repeat="product in productResults">
{{selectedProduct.name}}
</a>
<div ng-if="selectedProduct">
<h1>{{selectedProduct.name}}</h1>
<p>{{selectedProduct.description}}</p>
</div>
Post-compile:
{{#forEach 'product' in productResults}}
<a href="?action=selectedProduct%3Dproduct" ng-click="selectedProduct = product" ng-repeat="product in productResults" ng-bind="selectedProduct.name">
{{selectedProduct.name}}
</a>
{{/forEach}}
{{#if selectedProduct}}
<div ng-if="selectedProduct">
<h1 ng-bind="selectedProduct.name">{{selectedProduct.name}}</h1>
<p ng-bind="selectedProduct.description">{{selectedProduct.description}}</p>
</div>
{{/if}}
Note in the above example the key to this is in the href "?action=". This is compiled from your angular template and tells the server adapter the state and/or route changes to make
This is all possible because of compylr's concept of a shared session state tree and route configuration
ng-show="foo && bar[foo] || bar.foo"
ng-click="foo = !foo"
{{foo}} ➜
<span ng-bind="foo">{{foo}}<span>
{{foo}} <img src="{{bar}}.png">
{{foo && bar}} <img ng-show="bar || foo">
Functional demo complete. Working on production ready v1.0.0
compylr = require 'compylr'
compiled = compylr path: 'path/to/angular/template.html'
Or, more a more complete example
# Load our dependencies
compylr = require 'compylr'
fs = require 'fs'
expressHandlebars = require 'express3-handlebars'
express = require 'express'
handlebars = require 'handlebars'
# Set handlebars as our rendering engine
app.engine 'html', expressHandlebars templatesDir: './templates'
# Specify our templates directory
app.set 'views', './templates'
# Write our main template
fs.writeFileSync 'templates/index.html', compylr path: 'path/to/angular/template.html'
# Load compylr handlebars heleprs for rendering
compylr.setHelpers handelbars
# Create an express app
app = express()
# Get the index route and render our compiled index.html with some data
app.get 'index', (req, res) ->
res.render 'index', foo: 'bar'
CLI (coming soon...)
compylr src/path/* dest/path/*
./node_modules/.bin/compylr src/path/* dest/path/*
View and run
example/script.coffee for an example on how to run uncompiled
coffeescript on a sample file. Modify
example/sample-angular-template.tpl.html
then run
coffee example/script.coffee to verify that your changes work as
expected.
Coming soon...