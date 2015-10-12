Angular.js apps rendered on the server, no node.js required!

Compile angular apps for rendering on any backend, regardless of language or platform. Server side rendering, full angular expression support, 100% SEO compatible, optional client/server route, logic, and state sharing.

Purpose

Simplicity: write your angular app, let Compylr do the rest

Best of both worlds: first render on the server, then let angular take over once the page is displayed

Minimal pageload times pre-load

Maximum performance post-load

Backend agnostic

Easily share state and route logic on client and server

Support full RESTful URL structure for optimal page crawling

How it works

Compiles angular templates to handlebars templates

(Optionally) Standardizes route configuration using JSON for angular and any backend (via an adapter)

(Optionally) Standardizes state management with angular and any backend (via an adapter)

Installation

npm install --save compylr

Example

Angular Template Input

< a ng-repeat = "product in products" href = "products/{{product.id}}" > < img src = "{{user.image}}" ng-show = "foo && bar" > {{foo}} < div ng-include = "'path/to/partial'" > </ div > </ a > < img class = "small" ng-class = "{ active: imgVisible }" ng-if = "foo.length" > < img ng-style = "{ color: mainColor }" ng-if = "foo && bar" > {{ foo && bar }}

Compiled Temlpate Output

Includes {{}} for handlebars and attributes + escaped {{}} ({) for angular interpolations

{{#forEach 'foo' in bar}} < a ng-repeat = "foo in bar" href = "products/{{product.id}}" ng-href = "products/{{product.id}}" > < img src = "{{user.image}}" ng-show = "foo" {{ hbsShow " foo && bar "}} ng-attr-src = "{{user.image}}" > < span ng-bind = "foo" > {{foo}} </ span > < div ng-include = "'path/to/partial'" > {{> path/to/partial}} </ div > </ a > {{/forEach}} {{#if foo.length}} < img class = "small {{#if imgVisible}}active{{/if}}" ng-class = "{ active: imgVisible }" ng-if = "foo.length" > {{/if}} {{#ifExpression "foo && bar"}} < img ng-if = "foo && bar" style = "{{styleExpression '{ color: mainColor }'}}" > {{/ifExpression}} < span ng-bind = "foo && bar" > {{expression "foo && bar"}} </ span >

Render Your Template

Render your template with handlebars and pass in any data you need

Coffeescript Example

app.engine 'handlebars' res.render 'index' , products: products

Java Example

Handlebars handlebars = new Handlebars(); Template template = handlebars.compile( "index" ); System.out.println(template.apply( "Handlebars.java" ));

State & Route Configuration (Optional)

Configure your state and routes in one place and Compylr will compile them into application logic for both your client and server.

compylr.json

{ "routes" : { "/:page/:tab/:product" : { "data" : { "showModal" : true }, "compute" : { "activeTab.name" : "$params.tab" , "activeProduct" : "results[$params.product]" } } }, "data" : { "activeProduct" : {}, "query" : { "value" : "" }, "mode" : { "name" : "search" }, "openTab" : { "name" : "insights" } } }

Server Events & Actions (Optional)

Compilr runs your applications routes and states on both the client and the server. This means that you can run things like

<a ng-click="selectedProduct = products[i]"></a>

<a ng-click="showModal = true"></a>

<a ng-click="user.loggedIn = false"></a>

And this will update state logic in your templates, such as

<div class="modal" ng-show="showModal">...</div>

<h1>{{selectedProduct.name}}</h1><p>{{selectedProduct.description}}</p>

<div ng-if="user.loggedIn" id="main-container"></div>

This means your applications not only render on the server, but can function as fully standalone applications without any JS at all! This is all taken care of automatigically by Compylr.

For example, this interactive webpage written in angular can function 100% on the server and without JS when copiled by Compylr.

Pre-compile:

< a ng-click = "selectedProduct = product" ng-repeat = "product in productResults" > {{selectedProduct.name}} </ a > < div ng-if = "selectedProduct" > < h1 > {{selectedProduct.name}} </ h1 > < p > {{selectedProduct.description}} </ p > </ div >

Post-compile:

{{#forEach 'product' in productResults}} < a href = "?action=selectedProduct%3Dproduct" ng-click = "selectedProduct = product" ng-repeat = "product in productResults" ng-bind = "selectedProduct.name" > {{selectedProduct.name}} </ a > {{/forEach}} {{#if selectedProduct}} < div ng-if = "selectedProduct" > < h1 ng-bind = "selectedProduct.name" > {{selectedProduct.name}} </ h1 > < p ng-bind = "selectedProduct.description" > {{selectedProduct.description}} </ p > </ div > {{/if}}

Note in the above example the key to this is in the href "?action=". This is compiled from your angular template and tells the server adapter the state and/or route changes to make

This is all possible because of compylr's concept of a shared session state tree and route configuration

Key Features

100% SEO friendly

Ultra high performance You don't need to run your whole app on the server to render a template. So don't. Instead cross compile templates and sync state.

Angular application logic Use ng-click to trigger client and server actions (e.g. changing states and routes) even without any browser javascript!

Client and server rendering (render on server, once app loaded renders on client)

Pushtate support (always keep urls in sync)

Simple state and route configuration

Shared session state on client and server with simple configuration

Shared route logic on client and server with simple configuration

Backend agnostic. Supports any backend with a simple adapter

Full expression support - e.g. ng-show="foo && bar[foo] || bar.foo"

Event support - e.g. ng-click="foo = !foo"

Form support

Offline support

Templates compile to 100% valid handlebars Handlebars helpers compatible - extend with your own

Template resolution All angular template attributes are 100% safe. They are converted to handlebars expressions and to ng-attributes so the template can be immediately displayed in the browser but angular can still find all necessary hooks to take control of the application once loaded e.g. {{foo}} ➜ <span ng-bind="foo">{{foo}}<span>



Supported Attributes

ng-repeat

ng-include

ng-show

ng-hide

ng-if

ng-click (With optional state syncing)

ng-class

ng-style

ng-attr-*

ng-href, ng-value, ng-src

ng-bind

interpolations

{{foo}} <img src="{{bar}}.png">

expressions

{{foo && bar}} <img ng-show="bar || foo">

Project Status

Functional demo complete. Working on production ready v1.0.0

Usage

compylr = require 'compylr' compiled = compylr path: 'path/to/angular/template.html'

Or, more a more complete example

compylr = require 'compylr' fs = require 'fs' expressHandlebars = require 'express3-handlebars' express = require 'express' handlebars = require 'handlebars' app.engine 'html' , expressHandlebars templatesDir: './templates' app.set 'views' , './templates' fs.writeFileSync 'templates/index.html' , compylr path: 'path/to/angular/template.html' compylr.setHelpers handelbars app = express() app.get 'index' , (req, res) -> res.render 'index' , foo: 'bar'

CLI (coming soon...)

compylr src/path/* dest/path/*

./node_modules/.bin/compylr src/path/* dest/path/*

Development

View and run example/script.coffee for an example on how to run uncompiled coffeescript on a sample file. Modify example/sample-angular-template.tpl.html then run coffee example/script.coffee to verify that your changes work as expected.

Todo

Localization

Compile whole directories with src and dest directories

Support for angular filters

Support for other templating languages (e.g. jinja on python)

Support for logic sharing On node through code sharing On other platforms (python, java, etc) through expression parsing



Demo

Coming soon...