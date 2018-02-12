openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cs

computed-style

by Todd Wolfson
0.3.0 (see all)

Cross-browser currentStyle/getComputedStyle implementation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

211K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

computedStyle

Cross-browser currentStyle/getComputedStyle implementation

testling-ci badge

Getting Started

Download one of the available flavors:

In your web page:

<script src="dist/computedStyle.min.js"></script>
<script>
computedStyle(el, 'color'); // Returns color of the element
</script>

Documentation

computedStyle is a single purpose function

computedStyle(element, property);
/**
 * Cross-browser getComputedStyle
 * @param {HTMLElement} el Element to get property from
 * @param {String} prop Property to look up (DOM, zIndex, and CSS, z-index, formats accepted)
 * @returns Property from the browser
 *
 * @note These properties can vary from browser to browser.
 * For example, IE6 will return #FF0000 whereas Firefox will return rgb(255, 0, 0)
 * I have chosen to avoid this for this repo as it exits the single purpose
 * and jQuery follows the same approach.
 */

Examples

// Grab the z-index of an element
computedStyle(el, 'z-index');

// Grab the background-color of an element
computedStyle(el, 'background-color');

Donating

Support this project and others by twolfson via gratipay.

Support via Gratipay

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint your code using npm run lint and test via npm test.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Todd Wolfson

Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial