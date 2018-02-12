Cross-browser currentStyle/getComputedStyle implementation
Download one of the available flavors:
bower install computedStyle
npm install computed-style and
component install twolfson/computedStyle
In your web page:
<script src="dist/computedStyle.min.js"></script>
<script>
computedStyle(el, 'color'); // Returns color of the element
</script>
computedStyle is a single purpose function
computedStyle(element, property);
/**
* Cross-browser getComputedStyle
* @param {HTMLElement} el Element to get property from
* @param {String} prop Property to look up (DOM, zIndex, and CSS, z-index, formats accepted)
* @returns Property from the browser
*
* @note These properties can vary from browser to browser.
* For example, IE6 will return #FF0000 whereas Firefox will return rgb(255, 0, 0)
* I have chosen to avoid this for this repo as it exits the single purpose
* and jQuery follows the same approach.
*/
// Grab the z-index of an element
computedStyle(el, 'z-index');
// Grab the background-color of an element
computedStyle(el, 'background-color');
Support this project and others by twolfson via gratipay.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint your code using
npm run lint and test via
npm test.
Copyright (c) 2013 Todd Wolfson
Licensed under the MIT license.