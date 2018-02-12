computedStyle

Cross-browser currentStyle/getComputedStyle implementation

Getting Started

Download one of the available flavors:

In your web page:

< script src = "dist/computedStyle.min.js" > </ script > < script > computedStyle(el, 'color' ); </ script >

Documentation

computedStyle is a single purpose function

computedStyle(element, property);

Examples

computedStyle(el, 'z-index' ); computedStyle(el, 'background-color' );

Donating

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint your code using npm run lint and test via npm test .

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Todd Wolfson

Licensed under the MIT license.