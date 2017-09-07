openbase logo
compute.io

by compute-io
0.106.0 (see all)

Computation library.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Compute.io

Computation library.

Sponsor

Table of Contents

  1. [Installation](#installation)

  2. [Usage](#usage)

  3. [Fluent Interface](https://github.com/compute-io/compute.io/wiki/Fluent-Interface)

  4. [Tests](#tests)

  5. [Contributing](#contributing)

  6. [License](#license)

Installation

$ npm install compute.io

Usage

To use compute,

var compute = require( 'compute.io' );

The compute module is comprised of several smaller modules. If you want to roll your own compute, follow the links and import the individual modules.

The compute module has the following methods...

Tests

Unit

Unit tests use the Mocha test framework with Chai assertions. To run the tests, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:

$ make test

All new feature development should have corresponding unit tests to validate correct functionality.

Test Coverage

This repository uses Istanbul as its code coverage tool. To generate a test coverage report, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:

$ make test-cov

Istanbul creates a ./reports/coverage directory. To access an HTML version of the report,

$ make view-cov

License

MIT license.

Copyright © 2014-2015. The Compute.io Authors.

