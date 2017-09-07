Computation library.
[Installation](#installation)
[Usage](#usage)
[Utilities](https://github.com/compute-io/compute.io/wiki/Utilities)
[Sorting and Reshaping Arrays](https://github.com/compute-io/compute.io/wiki/Sorting-and-Reshaping-Arrays)
[Arithmetic](https://github.com/compute-io/compute.io/wiki/Arithmetic)
[Relational Operations](https://github.com/compute-io/compute.io/wiki/Relational-Operations)
[Sets](https://github.com/compute-io/compute.io/wiki/Sets)
[Discrete Mathematics](https://github.com/compute-io/compute.io/wiki/Discrete-Mathematics)
[Statistics](https://github.com/compute-io/compute.io/wiki/Statistics)
[Information Theory](https://github.com/compute-io/compute.io/wiki/Information-Theory)
[Fluent Interface](https://github.com/compute-io/compute.io/wiki/Fluent-Interface)
[Tests](#tests)
[Unit](#unit)
[Contributing](#contributing)
[License](#license)
$ npm install compute.io
To use compute,
var compute = require( 'compute.io' );
The compute module is comprised of several smaller modules. If you want to roll your own compute, follow the links and import the individual modules.
The compute module has the following methods...
Unit tests use the Mocha test framework with Chai assertions. To run the tests, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:
$ make test
All new feature development should have corresponding unit tests to validate correct functionality.
This repository uses Istanbul as its code coverage tool. To generate a test coverage report, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:
$ make test-cov
Istanbul creates a
./reports/coverage directory. To access an HTML version of the report,
$ make view-cov
