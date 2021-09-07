Cosine Similarity

Computes the cosine similarity between two arrays.

Cosine similarity defines vector similarity in terms of the angle separating two vectors.





Installation

$ npm install compute-cosine-similarity

For use in the browser, use browserify.

Usage

var similarity = require ( 'compute-cosine-similarity' );

var x = [ 5 , 23 , 2 , 5 , 9 ], y = [ 3 , 21 , 2 , 5 , 14 ]; var s = similarity( x, y );

For object arrays , provide an accessor function for accessing numeric values.

var x = [ { 'x' : 2 }, { 'x' : 4 }, { 'x' : 5 } ]; var y = [ [ 1 , 3 ], [ 2 , 1 ], [ 3 , 5 ] ]; function getValue ( d, i, j ) { if ( j === 0 ) { return d.x; } return d[ 1 ]; } var s = similarity( x, y, getValue );

The accessor function is provided three arguments:

d : current datum.

: current datum. i : current datum index.

: current datum index. j: array index; e.g., array x has index 0 , and array y has index 1 .

If provided empty arrays , the function returns null .

Examples

var similarity = require ( 'compute-cosine-similarity' ); var x = new Array ( 100 ), y = new Array ( 100 ), s; for ( var i = 0 ; i < x.length; i++ ) { x[ i ] = Math .round( Math .random()* 100 ); y[ i ] = Math .round( Math .random()* 100 ); } s = similarity( x, y ); console .log( s );

To run the example code from the top-level application directory,

$ node ./examples/index.js

Tests

Unit

Unit tests use the Mocha test framework with Chai assertions. To run the tests, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:

$ make test

All new feature development should have corresponding unit tests to validate correct functionality.

Test Coverage

This repository uses Istanbul as its code coverage tool. To generate a test coverage report, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:

$ make test -cov

Istanbul creates a ./reports/coverage directory. To access an HTML version of the report,

$ make view-cov

License

MIT license.

Copyright

Copyright © 2015. The Compute.io Authors. All rights reserved.