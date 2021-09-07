openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

compute-cosine-similarity

by compute-io
1.0.0 (see all)

Computes the cosine similarity between two arrays.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cosine Similarity

NPM version Build Status Coverage Status Dependencies

Computes the cosine similarity between two arrays.

Cosine similarity defines vector similarity in terms of the angle separating two vectors.

Cosine similarity formula

Installation

$ npm install compute-cosine-similarity

For use in the browser, use browserify.

Usage

var similarity = require( 'compute-cosine-similarity' );

similarity( x, y[, accessor] )

Computes the cosine similarity between two arrays.

var x = [ 5, 23, 2, 5, 9 ],
    y = [ 3, 21, 2, 5, 14 ];

var s = similarity( x, y );
// returns ~0.975

For object arrays, provide an accessor function for accessing numeric values.

var x = [
    {'x':2},
    {'x':4},
    {'x':5}
];

var y = [
    [1,3],
    [2,1],
    [3,5]
];

function getValue( d, i, j ) {
    if ( j === 0 ) {
        return d.x;
    }
    return d[ 1 ];
}

var s = similarity( x, y, getValue );
// returns ~0.882

The accessor function is provided three arguments:

  • d: current datum.
  • i: current datum index.
  • j: array index; e.g., array x has index 0, and array y has index 1.

If provided empty arrays, the function returns null.

Examples

var similarity = require( 'compute-cosine-similarity' );

var x = new Array( 100 ),
    y = new Array( 100 ),
    s;

for ( var i = 0; i < x.length; i++ ) {
    x[ i ] = Math.round( Math.random()*100 );
    y[ i ] = Math.round( Math.random()*100 );
}
s = similarity( x, y );

console.log( s );

To run the example code from the top-level application directory,

$ node ./examples/index.js

Tests

Unit

Unit tests use the Mocha test framework with Chai assertions. To run the tests, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:

$ make test

All new feature development should have corresponding unit tests to validate correct functionality.

Test Coverage

This repository uses Istanbul as its code coverage tool. To generate a test coverage report, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:

$ make test-cov

Istanbul creates a ./reports/coverage directory. To access an HTML version of the report,

$ make view-cov

License

MIT license.

Copyright © 2015. The Compute.io Authors. All rights reserved.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial