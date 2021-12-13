compromise modest natural language processing npm install compromise by Spencer Kelly and many contributors

write text, but not parse it?

↬ ᔐᖜ ↬- and how we can't get the information back out?⇬ isn't it weird how we can, but not parse it?

text is a dead-end. and the knowledge in it

should not really be used. it's like we've agreed that

it is good-enough.

it is not as smart as you'd think.

it is small, quick , and oftenit is not as smart as you'd think.

interpret and match text:

let doc = nlp(entireNovel) doc.match( 'the #Adjective of times' ).text()

if (doc.has( 'simon says #Verb' ) === false ) { return null }

conjugate and negate verbs in any tense:

let doc = nlp( 'she sells seashells by the seashore.' ) doc.verbs().toPastTense() doc.text()

play between plural, singular and possessive forms:

let doc = nlp( 'the purple dinosaur' ) doc.nouns().toPlural() doc.text()

interpret plain-text numbers

nlp.extend( require ( 'compromise-numbers' )) let doc = nlp( 'ninety five thousand and fifty two' ) doc.numbers().add( 2 ) doc.text()

names/places/orgs, tldr:

let doc = nlp(buddyHolly) doc.people().if( 'mary' ).json() let doc = nlp(freshPrince) doc.places().first().text() doc = nlp( 'the opera about richard nixon visiting china' ) doc.topics().json()

handle implicit terms:

let doc = nlp( "we're not gonna take it, no we ain't gonna take it." ) doc.has( 'going' ) doc.contractions().expand() dox.text()

Use it on the client-side:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/compromise" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/compromise-numbers" > </ script > < script > nlp.extend(compromiseNumbers) var doc = nlp( 'two bottles of beer' ) doc.numbers().minus( 1 ) document .body.innerHTML = doc.text() </ script >

as an es-module:

import nlp from 'compromise' var doc = nlp( 'London is calling' ) doc.verbs().toNegative()

compromise is 180kb (minified):

it's pretty fast. It can run on keypress:

it works mainly by conjugating all forms of a basic word list.

The final lexicon is ~14,000 words:

you can read more about how it works, here. it's weird.

decide how words get interpreted:

let myWords = { kermit : 'FirstName' , fozzie : 'FirstName' , } let doc = nlp(muppetText, myWords)

or make heavier changes with a compromise-plugin.

const nlp = require ( 'compromise' ) nlp.extend( ( Doc, world ) => { world.addTags({ Character : { isA : 'Person' , notA : 'Adjective' , }, }) world.addWords({ kermit : 'Character' , gonzo : 'Character' , }) world.postProcess( doc => { doc.match( 'light the lights' ).tag( '#Verb . #Plural' ) }) Doc.prototype.kermitVoice = function ( ) { this .sentences().prepend( 'well,' ) this .match( 'i [(am|was)]' ).prepend( 'um,' ) return this } })

gentle introduction:

Some fun Applications:

Constructor

(these methods are on the nlp object)

.tokenize() - parse text without running POS-tagging

- parse text without running POS-tagging .extend() - mix in a compromise-plugin

- mix in a compromise-plugin .fromJSON() - load a compromise object from .json() result

- load a compromise object from result .verbose() - log our decision-making for debugging

- log our decision-making for debugging .version() - current semver version of the library

- current semver version of the library .world() - grab all current linguistic data

- grab all current linguistic data .parseMatch() - pre-parse any match statements for faster lookups

Utils

.all() - return the whole original document ('zoom out')

- return the whole original document ('zoom out') .found [getter] - is this document empty?

[getter] - is this document empty? .parent() - return the previous result

- return the previous result .parents() - return all of the previous results

- return all of the previous results .tagger() - (re-)run the part-of-speech tagger on this document

- (re-)run the part-of-speech tagger on this document .wordCount() - count the # of terms in the document

- count the # of terms in the document .length [getter] - count the # of characters in the document (string length)

[getter] - count the # of characters in the document (string length) .clone() - deep-copy the document, so that no references remain

- deep-copy the document, so that no references remain .cache({}) - freeze the current state of the document, for speed-purposes

- freeze the current state of the document, for speed-purposes .uncache() - un-freezes the current state of the document, so it may be transformed

Accessors

.first(n) - use only the first result(s)

- use only the first result(s) .last(n) - use only the last result(s)

- use only the last result(s) .slice(n,n) - grab a subset of the results

- grab a subset of the results .eq(n) - use only the nth result

- use only the nth result .terms() - split-up results by each individual term

- split-up results by each individual term .firstTerms() - get the first word in each match

- get the first word in each match .lastTerms() - get the end word in each match

- get the end word in each match .sentences() - get the whole sentence for each match

- get the whole sentence for each match .termList() - return a flat list of all Term objects in match

- return a flat list of all Term objects in match .groups('') - grab any named capture-groups from a match

Match

(all match methods use the match-syntax.)

.match('') - return a new Doc, with this one as a parent

- return a new Doc, with this one as a parent .not('') - return all results except for this

- return all results except for this .matchOne('') - return only the first match

- return only the first match .if('') - return each current phrase, only if it contains this match ('only')

- return each current phrase, only if it contains this match ('only') .ifNo('') - Filter-out any current phrases that have this match ('notIf')

- Filter-out any current phrases that have this match ('notIf') .has('') - Return a boolean if this match exists

- Return a boolean if this match exists .lookBehind('') - search through earlier terms, in the sentence

- search through earlier terms, in the sentence .lookAhead('') - search through following terms, in the sentence

- search through following terms, in the sentence .before('') - return all terms before a match, in each phrase

- return all terms before a match, in each phrase .after('') - return all terms after a match, in each phrase

- return all terms after a match, in each phrase .lookup([]) - quick find for an array of string matches

Case

.toLowerCase() - turn every letter of every term to lower-cse

- turn every letter of every term to lower-cse .toUpperCase() - turn every letter of every term to upper case

- turn every letter of every term to upper case .toTitleCase() - upper-case the first letter of each term

- upper-case the first letter of each term .toCamelCase() - remove whitespace and title-case each term

Whitespace

.pre('') - add this punctuation or whitespace before each match

- add this punctuation or whitespace before each match .post('') - add this punctuation or whitespace after each match

- add this punctuation or whitespace after each match .trim() - remove start and end whitespace

- remove start and end whitespace .hyphenate() - connect words with hyphen, and remove whitespace

- connect words with hyphen, and remove whitespace .dehyphenate() - remove hyphens between words, and set whitespace

- remove hyphens between words, and set whitespace .toQuotations() - add quotation marks around these matches

- add quotation marks around these matches .toParentheses() - add brackets around these matches

Tag

.tag('') - Give all terms the given tag

- Give all terms the given tag .tagSafe('') - Only apply tag to terms if it is consistent with current tags

- Only apply tag to terms if it is consistent with current tags .unTag('') - Remove this term from the given terms

- Remove this term from the given terms .canBe('') - return only the terms that can be this tag

Loops

.map(fn) - run each phrase through a function, and create a new document

- run each phrase through a function, and create a new document .forEach(fn) - run a function on each phrase, as an individual document

- run a function on each phrase, as an individual document .filter(fn) - return only the phrases that return true

- return only the phrases that return true .find(fn) - return a document with only the first phrase that matches

- return a document with only the first phrase that matches .some(fn) - return true or false if there is one matching phrase

- return true or false if there is one matching phrase .random(fn) - sample a subset of the results

Insert

.replace(match, replace) - search and replace match with new content

- search and replace match with new content .replaceWith(replace) - substitute-in new text

- substitute-in new text .delete() - fully remove these terms from the document

- fully remove these terms from the document .append(str) - add these new terms to the end (insertAfter)

- add these new terms to the end (insertAfter) .prepend(str) - add these new terms to the front (insertBefore)

- add these new terms to the front (insertBefore) .concat() - add these new things to the end

Transform

.sort('method') - re-arrange the order of the matches (in place)

- re-arrange the order of the matches (in place) .reverse() - reverse the order of the matches, but not the words

- reverse the order of the matches, but not the words .normalize({}) - clean-up the text in various ways

- clean-up the text in various ways .unique() - remove any duplicate matches

- remove any duplicate matches .split('') - return a Document with three parts for every match ('splitOn')

- return a Document with three parts for every match ('splitOn') .splitBefore('') - partition a phrase before each matching segment

- partition a phrase before each matching segment .splitAfter('') - partition a phrase after each matching segment

- partition a phrase after each matching segment .segment({}) - split a document into labeled sections

- split a document into labeled sections .join('') - make all phrases into one phrase

Output

.text('method') - return the document as text

- return the document as text .json({}) - pull out desired metadata from the document

- pull out desired metadata from the document .out('array|offset|terms') - some named output formats (deprecated)

- some named output formats (deprecated) .debug() - pretty-print the current document and its tags

Selections

.clauses() - split-up sentences into multi-term phrases

- split-up sentences into multi-term phrases .hyphenated() - all terms connected with a hyphen or dash like 'wash-out'

- all terms connected with a hyphen or dash like .phoneNumbers() - things like '(939) 555-0113'

- things like .hashTags() - things like '#nlp'

- things like .emails() - things like 'hi@compromise.cool'

- things like .emoticons() - things like :)

- things like .emojis() - things like 💋

- things like .atMentions() - things like '@nlp_compromise'

- things like .urls() - things like 'compromise.cool'

- things like .adverbs() - things like 'quickly'

- things like .pronouns() - things like 'he'

- things like .conjunctions() - things like 'but'

- things like .prepositions() - things like 'of'

- things like .abbreviations() - things like 'Mrs.'

- things like .people() - names like 'John F. Kennedy'

- names like 'John F. Kennedy' .places() - like 'Paris, France'

- like 'Paris, France' .organizations() - like 'Google, Inc'

- like 'Google, Inc' .topics() - people() + places() + organizations()

Subsets

.contractions() - things like "didn't"

- things like "didn't" .contractions().expand() - things like "didn't"

- things like "didn't" .contract() - "she would" -> "she'd"

- -> .parentheses() - return anything inside (parentheses)

- return anything inside (parentheses) .possessives() - things like "Spencer's"

- things like .quotations() - return any terms inside quotation marks

- return any terms inside quotation marks .acronyms() - things like 'FBI'

- things like .lists() - things like 'eats, shoots, and leaves' .lists().items() - return the partitioned things in the list .lists().add() - put a new item in the list

- things like .nouns() - return any subsequent terms tagged as a Noun .nouns().json() - overloaded output with noun metadata .nouns().adjectives() - get any adjectives describing this noun .nouns().toPlural() - 'football captain' → 'football captains' .nouns().toSingular() - 'turnovers' → 'turnover' .nouns().isPlural() - return only plural nouns .nouns().isSingular() - return only singular nouns .nouns().hasPlural() - return only nouns that can be inflected as plural .nouns().toPossessive() - add a 's to the end, in a safe manner.

- return any subsequent terms tagged as a Noun .verbs() - return any subsequent terms tagged as a Verb .verbs().json() - overloaded output with verb metadata .verbs().conjugate() - return all forms of these verbs .verbs().toPastTense() - 'will go' → 'went' .verbs().toPresentTense() - 'walked' → 'walks' .verbs().toFutureTense() - 'walked' → 'will walk' .verbs().toInfinitive() - 'walks' → 'walk' .verbs().toGerund() - 'walks' → 'walking' .verbs().toParticiple() - 'drive' → 'driven' - otherwise simple-past ('walked') .verbs().toNegative() - 'went' → 'did not go' .verbs().toPositive() - "didn't study" → 'studied' .verbs().isNegative() - return verbs with 'not' .verbs().isPositive() - only verbs without 'not' .verbs().isPlural() - return plural verbs like 'we walk' .verbs().isSingular() - return singular verbs like 'spencer walks' .verbs().adverbs() - return the adverbs describing this verb. .verbs().isImperative() - only instruction verbs like 'eat it!'

- return any subsequent terms tagged as a Verb

These are some helpful extensions:

Adjectives

npm install compromise-adjectives

.adjectives() - like quick .adjectives().json() - overloaded output with adjective metadata .adjectives().conjugate() - return all conjugated forms of this adjective .adjectives().toSuperlative() - convert quick to quickest .adjectives().toComparative() - convert quick to quicker .adjectives().toAdverb() - convert quick to quickly .adjectives().toVerb() - convert quick to quicken .adjectives().toNoun() - convert quick to quickness

- like

npm install compromise-dates

.dates() - find dates like June 8th or 03/03/18 .dates().get() - simple start/end json result .dates().json() - overloaded output with date metadata .dates().format('') - convert the dates to specific formats .dates().toShortForm() - convert 'Wednesday' to 'Wed', etc .dates().toLongForm() - convert 'Feb' to 'February', etc

- find dates like or .durations() - 2 weeks or 5mins .durations().get() - return simple json for duration .durations().json() - overloaded output with duration metadata

- or .times() - 4:30pm or half past five .durations().get() - return simple json for times .times().json() - overloaded output with time metadata

- or

Numbers

npm install compromise-numbers

.numbers() - grab all written and numeric values .numbers().get() - retrieve the parsed number(s) .numbers().json() - overloaded output with number metadata .numbers().units() - grab 'kilos' from 25 kilos' .numbers().fractions() - things like 1/3rd .numbers().toText() - convert number to five or fifth .numbers().toNumber() - convert number to 5 or 5th .numbers().toOrdinal() - convert number to fifth or 5th .numbers().toCardinal() - convert number to five or 5 .numbers().set(n) - set number to n .numbers().add(n) - increase number by n .numbers().subtract(n) - decrease number by n .numbers().increment() - increase number by 1 .numbers().decrement() - decrease number by 1 .numbers().isEqual(n) - return numbers with this value .numbers().greaterThan(min) - return numbers bigger than n .numbers().lessThan(max) - return numbers smaller than n .numbers().between(min, max) - return numbers between min and max .numbers().isOrdinal() - return only ordinal numbers .numbers().isCardinal() - return only cardinal numbers .numbers().toLocaleString() - add commas, or nicer formatting for numbers

- grab all written and numeric values .money() - things like '$2.50' .money().get() - retrieve the parsed amount(s) of money .money().json() - currency + number info .money().currency() - which currency the money is in

- things like .fractions() - like '2/3rds' or 'one out of five' .fractions().get() - simple numerator, denomenator data .fractions().json() - json method overloaded with fractions data .fractions().toDecimal() - '2/3' -> '0.66' .fractions().normalize() - 'four out of 10' -> '4/10' .fractions().toText() - '4/10' -> 'four tenths' .fractions().toPercentage() - '4/10' -> '40%'

- like '2/3rds' or 'one out of five' .percentages() - like '2.5%' .fractions().get() - return the percentage number / 100 .fractions().json() - json overloaded with percentage information .fractions().toFraction() - '80%' -> '8/10'

- like '2.5%'

Export

npm install compromise-export

.export() - store a parsed document for later use

- store a parsed document for later use nlp.load() - re-generate a Doc object from .export() results

Html

npm install compromise-html

.html({}) - generate sanitized html from the document

Hash

npm install compromise-hash

.hash() - generate an md5 hash from the document+tags

- generate an md5 hash from the document+tags .isEqual(doc) - compare the hash of two documents for semantic-equality

Keypress

npm install compromise-keypress

nlp.keypress('') - generate an md5 hash from the document+tags

- generate an md5 hash from the document+tags nlp.clear('') - clean-up any cached sentences from memory

Ngrams

npm install compromise-ngrams

.ngrams({}) - list all repeating sub-phrases, by word-count

- list all repeating sub-phrases, by word-count .unigrams() - n-grams with one word

- n-grams with one word .bigrams() - n-grams with two words

- n-grams with two words .trigrams() - n-grams with three words

- n-grams with three words .startgrams() - n-grams including the first term of a phrase

- n-grams including the first term of a phrase .endgrams() - n-grams including the last term of a phrase

- n-grams including the last term of a phrase .edgegrams() - n-grams including the first or last term of a phrase

Paragraphs

npm install compromise-paragraphs this plugin creates a wrapper around the default sentence objects.

.paragraphs() - return groups of sentences .paragraphs().json() - output metadata for each paragraph .paragraphs().sentences() - go back to a regular Doc object .paragraphs().terms() - return all individual terms .paragraphs().eq() - get the nth paragraph .paragraphs().first() - get the first n paragraphs .paragraphs().last() - get the last n paragraphs .paragraphs().match() - .paragraphs().not() - .paragraphs().if() - .paragraphs().ifNo() - .paragraphs().has() - .paragraphs().forEach() - .paragraphs().map() - .paragraphs().filter() -

- return groups of sentences

Sentences

npm install compromise-sentences

.sentences() - return a sentence class with additional methods .sentences().json() - overloaded output with sentence metadata .sentences().subjects() - return the main noun of each sentence .sentences().toPastTense() - he walks -> he walked .sentences().toPresentTense() - he walked -> he walks .sentences().toFutureTense() -- he walks -> he will walk .sentences().toNegative() - - he walks -> he didn't walk .sentences().toPositive() - he doesn't walk -> he walks .sentences().isPassive() - return only sentences with a passive-voice .sentences().isQuestion() - return questions with a ? .sentences().isExclamation() - return sentences with a ! .sentences().isStatement() - return sentences without ? or ! .sentences().prepend() - smarter prepend that repairs whitespace + titlecasing .sentences().append() - smarter append that repairs sentence punctuation .sentences().toExclamation() - end sentence with a ! .sentences().toQuestion() - end sentence with a ? .sentences().toStatement() - end sentence with a .

- return a sentence class with additional methods

npm install compromise-strict

.strictMatch() - perform a compromise match using a formal parser

Syllables

npm install compromise-syllables

.syllables() - split each term by its typical pronounciation

npm install compromise-penn-tags

.pennTags() - return POS tags from the Penn Tagset

Typescript

we're committed to typescript/deno support, both in main and in the official-plugins:

import nlp from 'compromise' import ngrams from 'compromise-ngrams' import numbers from 'compromise-numbers' const nlpEx = nlp.extend(ngrams).extend(numbers) nlpEx( 'This is type safe!' ).ngrams({ min: 1 }) nlpEx( 'This is type safe!' ).numbers()

or if you don't care about POS-tagging, you can use the tokenize-only build: (90kb!)

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/compromise/builds/compromise-tokenize.js" > </ script > < script > var doc = nlp( 'No, my son is also named Bort.' ) console .log(doc.has( '#Noun' )) console .log(doc.has( 'my .* is .? named /^b[oa]rt/' )) </ script >

slash-support: We currently split slashes up as different words, like we do for hyphens. so things like this don't work: nlp('the koala eats/shoots/leaves').has('koala leaves') //false

inter-sentence match: By default, sentences are the top-level abstraction. Inter-sentence, or multi-sentence matches aren't supported without a plugin: nlp("that's it. Back to Winnipeg!").has('it back')//false

nested match syntax: the danger beauty of regex is that you can recurse indefinitely. Our match syntax is much weaker. Things like this are not (yet) possible: doc.match('(modern (major|minor))? general') complex matches must be achieved with successive .match() statements.

dependency parsing: Proper sentence transformation requires understanding the syntax tree of a sentence, which we don't currently do. We should! Help wanted with this.

FAQ

☂️ Isn't javascript too... yeah it is!

it wasn't built to compete with NLTK, and may not fit every project.

string processing is synchronous too, and parallelizing node processes is weird.

See here for information about speed & performance, and here for project motivations 💃 Can it run on my arduino-watch? Only if it's water-proof!

Read quick start for running compromise in workers, mobile apps, and all sorts of funny environments. 🌎 Compromise in other Languages? we've got work-in-progress forks for German and French, in the same philosophy.

and need some help. ✨ Partial builds? we do offer a compromise-tokenize build, which has the POS-tagger pulled-out.

but otherwise, compromise isn't easily tree-shaken.

the tagging methods are competitive, and greedy, so it's not recommended to pull things out.

Note that without a full POS-tagging, the contraction-parser won't work perfectly. ((spencer's cool) vs. (spencer's house))

It's recommended to run the library fully.

See Also:

en-pos - very clever javascript pos-tagger by Alex Corvi

naturalNode - fancier statistical nlp in javascript

compendium-js - POS and sentiment analysis in javascript

nodeBox linguistics - conjugation, inflection in javascript

reText - very impressive text utilities in javascript

superScript - conversation engine in js

jsPos - javascript build of the time-tested Brill-tagger

spaCy - speedy, multilingual tagger in C/python

Prose - quick tagger in Go by Joseph Kato

MIT