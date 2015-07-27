compressjs contains fast pure-JavaScript implementations of various
de/compression algorithms, including
bzip2, Charles Bloom's
LZP3,
a modified
LZJB,
PPM-D, and an implementation of
Dynamic Markov Compression.
compressjs is written by C. Scott Ananian.
The Range Coder used is a JavaScript port of
Michael Schindler's C range coder.
Bits also also borrowed from Yuta Mori's
SAIS implementation;
Eli Skeggs,
Kevin Kwok,
Rob Landley,
James Taylor,
and Matthew Francis
for Bzip2 compression and decompression code.
"Bear" wrote the original JavaScript LZJB;
the version here is based on the
node lzjb module.
Here are some representative speeds and sizes for the various algorithms implemented in this package. Times are with node 0.8.22 on my laptop, but they should be valid for inter-algorithm comparisons.
This is the Taoism article from the Simple English wikipedia, in HTML format as generated by the Wikipedia Parsoid project.
|Type
|Level
|Size (bytes)
|Compress time (s)
|Decompress time (s)
|bwtc
|9
|272997
|13.10
|1.85
|bzip2
|9
|275087
|22.57
|1.21
|lzp3
|-
|292978
|1.73
|1.74
|ppm
|-
|297220
|42.05
|44.04
|bzip2
|1
|341615
|22.63
|1.40
|bwtc
|1
|345764
|12.34
|0.80
|dmc
|-
|434182
|6.97
|9.00
|lzjbr
|9
|491476
|3.19
|1.92
|lzjbr
|1
|523780
|2.76
|2.02
|lzjb
|9
|706210
|1.02
|0.30
|lzjb
|1
|758467
|0.66
|0.29
|context1
|-
|939098
|5.20
|4.69
|fenwick
|-
|1440645
|3.06
|3.72
|mtf
|-
|1441763
|1.92
|3.86
|huffman
|-
|1452055
|7.15
|6.56
|simple
|-
|1479143
|0.72
|2.42
|defsum
|-
|1491107
|3.19
|1.46
|no
|-
|2130648
|0.80
|0.92
|-
|-
|2130640
|-
|-
This test data is the first 108 bytes of the English Wikipedia XML dump on March 3, 2006. This is the data set used for the Large Text Compression Benchmark. It can be downloaded from that site.
|Type
|Level
|Size (bytes)
|Compress time (s)
|Decompress time (s)
|ppm
|-
|26560169
|2615.82
|2279.17
|bzip2
|9
|28995650
|1068.51
|66.95
|bwtc
|9
|29403626
|618.63
|112.00
|bzip2
|1
|33525893
|1035.29
|66.98
|lzp3
|-
|34305420
|123.69
|167.77
|bwtc
|1
|34533422
|618.61
|43.52
|lzjbr
|9
|43594841
|242.60
|141.51
|lzjbr
|1
|44879071
|207.38
|147.14
|context1
|-
|48480225
|253.48
|223.30
|huffman
|-
|62702157
|301.50
|267.31
|fenwick
|-
|62024449
|143.49
|164.15
|mtf
|-
|62090746
|83.62
|168.03
|simple
|-
|63463479
|27.79
|92.84
|defsum
|-
|64197615
|75.48
|32.05
|lzjb
|9
|64992459
|63.75
|5.90
|lzjb
|1
|67828511
|29.26
|5.89
|no
|-
|100000008
|26.29
|31.98
|-
|-
|100000000
|-
|-
compressjs.Bzip2 (
-t bzip2) is the bzip2 algorithm we all have
come to know and love. It has a block size between 100k and 900k.
compressjs.BWTC (
-t bwtc) is substantially the same, but with a
few simplifications/improvements which make it faster, smaller, and
not binary-compatible. In particular, the unnecessary initial RLE step
of bzip2 is omitted, and we use a range coder with an adaptive
context-0 model after the MTF/RLE2 step, instead of the static
huffman codes of bzip2.
compressjs.PPM (
-t ppm) is a naive/simple implementation of the
PPMD
algorithm with a 256k sliding window.
compressjs.Lzp3 (
-t lzp3) is an algorithm similar to Charles
Bloom's LZP3 algorithm.
It uses a 1M sliding window, a context-4 model, and a range coder.
compressjs.Dmc (
-t dmc) is a partial implementation of Dynamic
Markov Compression.
Unlike most DMC implementations, our implementation is bytewise (not
bitwise). There is currently no provision for shrinking the Markov
model (or throwing it out when it grows too large), so be careful
with large inputs! I may return to twiddle with this some more; see
the source for details.
compressjs.Lzjb (
-t lzjb) is a straight copy of the fast
LZJB algorithm from
https://github.com/cscott/lzjb.
compressjs.LzjbR (
-t lzjbr) is a hacked version of LZJB which
uses a range coder and a bit of modeling instead of the fixed
9-bit literal / 17-bit match format of the original.
The remaining algorithms are self-tests for various bits of
compression code, not real compressors.
Context1Model is a simple
adaptive context-1 model using a range coder.
Huffman is an
adaptive Huffman coder using Vitter's algorithm.
MTFModel,
FenwickModel, and
DefSumModel are simple adaptive
context-0 models with escapes, implementing using a move-to-front
list, a Fenwick tree, and
Charles Bloom's
deferred summation algorithm,
respectively.
Simple is a static context-0 model for the range
coder.
NoModel encodes the input bits directly; it shows the
basic I/O overhead, as well as the few bytes of overhead due to the
file magic and a variable-length encoding of the uncompressed size
of the file.
npm install compressjs
or
volo add cscott/compressjs
This package uses Typed Arrays if available, which are present in node.js >= 0.5.5 and many modern browsers. Full browser compatibility table is available at caniuse.com; briefly: IE 10, Firefox 4, Chrome 7, or Safari 5.1.
npm install
npm test
There is a binary available in bin:
$ bin/compressjs --help
$ echo "Test me" | bin/compressjs -t lzp3 -z > test.lzp3
$ bin/compressjs -t lzp3 -d test.lzp3
Test me
The
-t argument can take a number of different strings to specify
the various compression algorithms available. Use
--help to see
the various options.
From JavaScript:
var compressjs = require('compressjs');
var algorithm = compressjs.Lzp3;
var data = new Buffer('Example data', 'utf8');
var compressed = algorithm.compressFile(data);
var decompressed = algorithm.decompressFile(compressed);
// convert from array back to string
var data2 = new Buffer(decompressed).toString('utf8');
console.log(data2);
There is a streaming interface as well. Use
Uint8Array or normal
JavaScript arrays when running in a browser.
See the tests in the
tests/ directory for further usage examples.
require('compressjs') returns a
compressjs object. Its fields
correspond to the various algorithms implemented, which export one of
two different interfaces, depending on whether it is a "compression
method" or a "model/coder".
Compression methods (like
compressjs.Lzp3) export two methods.
The first is a function accepting one, two or three parameters:
cmp.compressFile = function(input, [output], [Number compressionLevel] or [props])
The
input argument can be a "stream" object (which must implement the
readByte method), or a
Uint8Array,
Buffer, or array.
If you omit the second argument,
compressFile will return a JavaScript
array containing the byte values of the compressed data. If you pass
a second argument, it must be a "stream" object (which must implement the
writeByte method).
The third argument may be omitted, or a number between 1 and 9 indicating a compression level (1 being largest/fastest compression and 9 being smallest/slowest compression). Some algorithms also permit passing an object for finer-grained control of various compression properties.
The second exported method is a function accepting one or two parameters:
cmp.decompressFile = function(input, [output])
The
input parameter is as above.
If you omit the second argument,
decompressFile will return a
Uint8Array,
Buffer or JavaScript array with the decompressed
data, depending on what your platform supports. For most modern
platforms (modern browsers, recent node.js releases) the returned
value will be a
Uint8Array.
If you provide the second argument, it must be a "stream", implementing
the
writeByte method.
The second type of object implemented is a model/coder.
Huffman and
RangeCoder share the same interface as the simple context-0 probability
models
MTFModel,
FenwickModel,
LogDistanceModel, and
DeflateDistanceModel.
model.factory = function(parameters)
This method returns a function which can be invoked with a
size argument to
create a new instance of this model with the given parameters (which usually
include the input/output stream or coder).
model.encode = function(symbol, [optional context])
This method encodes the given symbol, possibly with the given additional
context, and then updates the model or adaptive coder if necessary.
The symbol is usually in the range
[0, size), although some
models allow adding "extra symbols" to the possible range, which are
usually given negative values. For example, you might want to create a
LogDistanceModel with one extra state to encode "same distance as the
last one encoded".
model.decode = function([optional context])
Decode the next symbol and updates the model or adaptive coder.
The values returned are usually in the range
[0, size] although
negative numbers may be returned if you requested "extra symbols" when
you created the model.
This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 2 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.
This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU General Public License for more details.
You should have received a copy of the GNU General Public License along with this program. If not, see http://www.gnu.org/licenses/.